Granite Harbour plot lines revealed as new series announced

Granite Harbour will be returning to Aberdeen for a third series.

The BBC has announced that the police drama – which is based in the Granite City – will be filmed later this year.

The new third series will be filmed in a number of locations in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow.

It will see the return of stars Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson as crime duo Sgt Davis Lindo and DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett.

The pair will investigate a suspicious death in the travelling community at an estate on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

As the investigation gets under way, Lindo and Bart must navigate a complicated cross-community romance which uncovers a complex past.

Granite Harbour to return to Aberdeen for a third series

Aberdeenshire will once again be one of the main filming locations for the BBC series.

Iconic places such as the Castlegate, Broad Street, the leopard sculpture at Marischal Square, North Silver Street and Provost Skene’s House have been featured in the show.

Meanwhile, Ruby House was converted into the north-east headquarters of Police Scotland.

The Fittie Bar was also transformed to “The Bodach Stone” for some shots while the exterior of The Globe Inn on North Silver Street stars as itself.

Aberdeen is a ‘real gem’ for filmmakers

Colin McKeown, of LA Productions said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be asked by the BBC to produce a further series of Granite Harbour, to build on the character development we’ve created so far with our stellar cast.

“Scotland, and in particular, Aberdeen is a real gem and a place that we, as filmmakers, have really come to love.

“Our desire is to carry on our journey with our audience and let them share and enjoy what series three of Granite Harbour has to offer.”

Gavin Smith, executive producer at BBC Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Davis and Bart back in what I’m sure will be their toughest test yet.”