Granite Harbour plot lines revealed as new series announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Granite Harbour plot lines revealed as new series announced

The police drama will be filmed in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow later this year.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson as crime duo Sgt Davis Lindo and DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett.
The show will see the return of Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson as Lindo and Bart. Image: BBC

Granite Harbour will be returning to Aberdeen for a third series.

The BBC has announced that the police drama – which is based in the Granite City – will be filmed later this year.

The new third series will be filmed in a number of locations in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow.

It will see the return of stars Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson as crime duo Sgt Davis Lindo and DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett.

The pair will investigate a suspicious death in the travelling community at an estate on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

As the investigation gets under way, Lindo and Bart must navigate a complicated cross-community romance which uncovers a complex past.

Granite Harbour to return to Aberdeen for a third series

Aberdeenshire will once again be one of the main filming locations for the BBC series.

Iconic places such as the Castlegate, Broad Street, the leopard sculpture at Marischal Square, North Silver Street and Provost Skene’s House have been featured in the show.

Granite harbour Bart and Lindo in forest
Granite Harbour will be filmed in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow. Image: LA Productions/Robert Pereira Hind

Meanwhile, Ruby House was converted into the north-east headquarters of Police Scotland.

The Fittie Bar was also transformed to “The Bodach Stone” for some shots while the exterior of The Globe Inn on North Silver Street stars as itself.

Aberdeen is a ‘real gem’ for filmmakers

Colin McKeown, of LA Productions said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be asked by the BBC to produce a further series of Granite Harbour, to build on the character development we’ve created so far with our stellar cast.

“Scotland, and in particular, Aberdeen is a real gem and a place that we, as filmmakers, have really come to love.

Lindo in main Marischal Square
The BBC show will be filmed later in the year. Image: LA Productions/Robert Pereira Hind

“Our desire is to carry on our journey with our audience and let them share and enjoy what series three of Granite Harbour has to offer.”

Gavin Smith, executive producer at BBC Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Davis and Bart back in what I’m sure will be their toughest test yet.”

Conversation