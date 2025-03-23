Review: Legend Alison Moyet performs special song for Aberdeen fans

Legendary singer Alison Moyet was so moved by the reaction of Aberdeen fans she performed a one-off song especially for them at the Music Hall.

Pop/rock icon Moyet closed her sell-out 24 date British tour in Aberdeen and was overwhelmed by the passionate reception of the Granite City crowd.

When returning to the stage for a well deserved encore the singer told the audience she had previously sung three songs as the encore in every British shows to date.

However, as a thank you to fans at the Music Hall who Moyet described as “so special” the former Yazoo singer performed an extra song in the encore.

Bond between Moyet and audience

That song was a spellbinding version of Whispering Your Name, a hit single from 1994.

The crowd sang the lyrics back to the singer as the bond between Moyet and her fanbase shone.

There’s something magical when the synergy between a performer and crowd clicks.

And there was magic in the air at the Music Hall.

Moyet’s timeless songs will have provided a soundtrack to the lives of many of the fans in the audience, and that is a powerful connection.

However, that was at the finale of the concert, so let’s rewind to the start.

Walking onto the stage to a rapturous reception Moyet, dressed all in black, launched into Fire to open the set.

New tracks from recent album Key

Moyet is touring in promotion of recent album Key which contains reworkings of 16 tracks spanning a 40-year career.

However the iconic singer is not a nostalgia act and is also constantly pushing forward and delivering new songs and powerful messages.

Key contains two new songs – Such Small Ale and The Impervious Me, which were both performed on the night.

Moyet explained The Impervious Me is “about saying no to record companies” to secure, and maintain, autonomy.

Both tracks are fantastic and proof Moyet is still a unique and powerful songwriter.

Stunning version of Nobody’s Diary

The show ran the full four decades of her influential career.

There was a a memorable rendition of Nobody’s Diary, a song Moyet said “I wrote as a teenager”.

Nobody’s Diary was a smash hit in 1983 and Moyet delivered a version that had lost none of its emotional resonance in the intervening 42 years.

Another highlight was an uplifting It Won’t Be Long.

Moyet told the crowd It Won’t Be Long “lost me a record contract and gained me a Grammy nomination. Two sides of the same coin.”

There were also fantastic renditions of iconic hit singles Is This Love? and All Cried Out, the final song before the encore.

Extended to four songs for one-night only in Aberdeen the encore also included Love Resurrection and electro stomper Don’t Go.

During these songs the entire crowd were up out of their chairs, dancing and singing.

Exciting rising voice Iona Zajac

Special mention also has to be given to singer-songwriter Iona Zajac who provided a superb support set.

Zajac played powerful, ethereal songs from her imminent debut album which is scheduled for release later this year.

Her songs may be dark but there is chiaroscuro of light amidst the shade.

Now 63-years-old Moyet is providing a platform for the next generation of female voices to emerge.

She may be passing on a torch – but Moyet’s also still burns bright.