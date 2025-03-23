Review: Legend Alison Moyet performs special song for Aberdeen fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Legend Alison Moyet performs special song for Aberdeen fans

Iconic singer-songwriter Alison Moyet delivered a stunning performance spanning an influential career with timeless, classic hits at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Alison Moyet performs on stage with blue lights behind her.
Alison Moyet performed at Aberdeen Music Hall in the final show of a sell-out UK tour. Image by Georgie Gibbon
By Sean Wallace

Legendary singer Alison Moyet was so moved by the reaction of Aberdeen fans she performed a one-off song especially for them at the Music Hall.

Pop/rock icon Moyet closed her sell-out 24 date British tour in Aberdeen and was overwhelmed by the passionate reception of the Granite City crowd.

When returning to the stage for a well deserved encore the singer told the audience she had previously sung three songs as the encore in every British shows to date.

However, as a thank you to fans at the Music Hall who Moyet described as “so special”  the former Yazoo singer performed an extra song in the encore.

Bond between Moyet and audience

That song was a spellbinding version of Whispering Your Name, a hit single from 1994.

The crowd sang the lyrics back to the singer as the bond between Moyet and her fanbase shone.

Legendary singer Alison Moyet played a sell out show at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Georgie Gibbon
There’s something magical when the synergy between a performer and crowd clicks.

And there was magic in the air at the Music Hall.

Moyet’s timeless songs will have provided a soundtrack to the lives of many of the fans in the audience, and that is a powerful connection.

However, that was at the finale of the concert, so let’s rewind to the start.

Walking onto the stage to a rapturous reception Moyet, dressed all in black, launched into Fire to open the set.

New tracks from recent album Key

Moyet is touring in promotion of recent album Key which contains reworkings of 16 tracks spanning a 40-year career.

However the iconic singer is not a nostalgia act and is also constantly pushing forward and delivering new songs and powerful messages.

Key contains two new songs – Such Small Ale and The Impervious Me, which were both performed on the night.

Alison Moyet performed in Aberdeen to promote recent album Key. Image by Georgie Gibbon
Moyet explained The Impervious Me is “about saying no to record companies” to secure, and maintain, autonomy.

Both tracks are fantastic and proof Moyet is still a unique and powerful songwriter.

Stunning version of Nobody’s Diary

The show ran the full four decades of her influential career.

There was a a memorable rendition of Nobody’s Diary, a song Moyet said “I wrote as a teenager”.

Nobody’s Diary was a smash hit in 1983 and Moyet delivered a version that had lost  none of its emotional resonance in the intervening 42 years.

Another highlight was an uplifting It Won’t Be Long.

Moyet told the crowd  It Won’t Be Long “lost me a record contract and gained me a Grammy nomination. Two sides of the same coin.”

Alison Moyet performed at Aberdeen Music Hall in the final show of a sell-out British tour. Image by Georgie Gibbon
There were also fantastic renditions of iconic hit singles Is This Love? and All Cried Out, the final song before the encore.

Extended to four songs for one-night only in Aberdeen the encore also included Love Resurrection and electro stomper Don’t Go.

During these songs the entire crowd were up out of their chairs, dancing and singing.

Exciting rising voice Iona Zajac

Special mention also has to be given to singer-songwriter Iona Zajac who provided a superb support set.

Zajac played powerful, ethereal songs from her imminent debut album which is scheduled for release later this year.

Her songs may be dark but there is chiaroscuro of light amidst the shade.

Now 63-years-old Moyet is providing a platform for the next generation of female voices to emerge.

She may be passing on a torch – but Moyet’s also still burns bright.

 

