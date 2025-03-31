Busted star Charlie Simpson delivers The Masked Singer behind the scenes insight

Busted singer-songwriter Charlie Simpson learned through experience he thrives when venturing outside his comfort zone.

Which is why the 39-year-old embraced the opportunity to perform as The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds.

Charlie’s willingness to leap into the unknown also led to a nerve-wracking impromptu performance in front of the iconic show’s creator.

Jumping outside the norm also led to Charlie performing in the hit ITV television show The Masked Singer.

Charlie went on to win the popular show in 2023 when performing as Rhino.

Star moving out of his comfort zone

Winning the final was the culmination of months of secrecy where he had to keep his involvement in the show top secret… even from his young children.

Charlie, who will perform in The War of the Worlds in Aberdeen, said: “I feel the minute you stay comfortable, things get a bit boring.

“Which is why I’ve done things that although may initially make me feel uncomfortable, always end up being really positive.

“That’s one of the main reasons I said yes to doing Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds.

“Maybe 10 years ago I wouldn’t have done that as I would have felt it was too much outside my comfort zone.

“However, if you do things that are a challenge and new usually something really good comes from it.

“Jeff reached out to me and I went to his studio where we had lunch and a nice chat.

“I then sang one of The War of the Worlds songs so he could hear me perform it.

“It was nerve-wracking singing for Jeff as it was was the first time I’d done music that I hadn’t written myself.

“After singing Jeff offered me the part there and then.

“The War of The Worlds is one of those iconic pieces of music that’s become a building block in popular culture.

“It is an exciting new challenge which I’m loving as I’ve never done anything like this before.”

Originally released in 1978 Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds has gone on to sell more than 16 million copies worldwide.

Following in the footsteps of legends

The album has charted in 22 countries and been number one in 11.

It remained in the UK album charts for 338 consecutive weeks.

Touring since 2006 Wayne’s musical version of the HG Wells’ classic novel The War of The Worlds is one of the best-selling musical works of all time.

In taking on The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist role Charlie is following in esteemed footsteps.

The role has previously been performed by Take That legend Gary Barlow, Marti Pellow (Wet Wet Wet) and Justin Hayward (Moody Blues).

Charlie said: “I’m following very big shoes.

“I get to sing Forever Autumn which is one of my favourite songs from the album and a big hit for Justin Hayward.

“Many of the people who come to the show have seen it many times and are huge fans of the original album.

“So I’ve got to do justice to Justin Hayward, who did a fantastic job singing the songs on the record.

“But I also have to give it a little bit of my own personality.

“Another great thing for me is getting to sing with an orchestra which is awesome.

“The show looks absolutely incredible and there is a big alien breathing fire.”

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds will head to P&J Live as part of a a 17 date arena tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Masked Singer experience

Conducted by Jeff Wayne the show features Hollywood star Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

Other cast members include Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynold, The Wanted’s Max George and Maisie Smith.

Charlie believes performing in The Masked Singer was ultimately a factor in taking on the role in The War of the Worlds.

He said: “I think appearing in The Masked Singer and this show are linked.

“I was very apprehensive and nervous about doing The Masked Singer but it was such a fun experience.

“It showed me I can do new experiences that are in a different lane, and enjoy them.

“I told my wife about The Masked Singer because she might have thought something dodgy was going on as I was sneaking out the house every day.

“But I didn’t tell my sons.

“When they first watched the show they turned round and asked if it was me.

“I played along, saying, ‘oh, no, how can it be me?’

“They couldn’t get their heads around the fact that I was in the room and also possibly on TV, because it is pre-recorded.

“At the end of the final when I took my mask off, they were just absolutely blown away.”

Charlie appeared in The Masked Singer over the show’s eight-week run.

The secrecy of The Masked Singer

Dressed as Rhino he won the season four final in front of judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Charlie said: “It was boiling hot inside the suit.

“My friends asked if people in the show knew it was me.

“And I told them they genuinely didn’t as the secret is kept so seriously.

“Due to TV rules, Ofcom would be down like a ton of bricks if there was anything fake going on.

“So even if I wanted to go to the loo, I had to put a visor on and none of the production knew it was me.

“It’s a genuine show.”

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds is at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday, April 1. More details at pandjlive.com