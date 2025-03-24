Northsound 1 studio in Aberdeen to permanently close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Northsound 1 studio in Aberdeen to permanently close

Moray Firth Radio offices in Inverness will also shut as bosses move to broadcast from four UK locations.

By Chris Cromar
Northsound 1 headquarters.
Northsound 1's studios will soon be no more. Image: Google Maps.

North-east radio station Northsound 1 will be left without a studio after its owners announced plans to close it.

Bauer Radio is shutting eight studios across the UK, including in Aberdeen, as well as MFR’s headquarters in Inverness.

It follows on from the announcement that the company is to “network” its Hits Radio breakfast show across England and Wales from June, and consolidate its property portfolio.

Located on Abbotswell Road in the Tullos area of Aberdeen, the studios played host to Ed Sheeran in an “exclusive” event in 2011.

As well as being the home over the years to familiar DJs and presenters from the north-east, it was also the base for Northsound’s news reporters, marketing and sales staff.

The station has no dedicated show for the north-east following the decision to scrap Jeff and Lauren in the Morning.

Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell.
Jeff and Lauren in the Morning was axed by the station last year. Image: Jeff and Lauren in the Morning/Facebook.

The pair made their last appearance on December 20 and now the building has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Its replacement show Boogie in the Morning is broadcast from Edinburgh.

MFR studios to also be axed

As part of the announcement, MFR’s studios on Scorguie Place will also close.

Last year the station’s morning show hosted by Jodie McCluskey came to an end.

Her role was also axed by bosses at Bauer.

Bauer Radio’s Glasgow studios – home of Clyde 1 – will be one of four main “broadcasting hubs” for the firm across the UK, while the Edinburgh one will be one of three small “production centres”.

The other broadcasting hubs will be in London, Manchester and Belfast.

Any staff remaining locally will use serviced offices or have other working arrangements made.

In August, statistics released by the Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR) revealed Original 106, whose HQ is at Marsichal Square in the Granite City, saw a 20% increase in listeners in the previous years.

