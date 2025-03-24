Northsound 1 studio in Aberdeen to permanently close

North-east radio station Northsound 1 will be left without a studio after its owners announced plans to close it.

Bauer Radio is shutting eight studios across the UK, including in Aberdeen, as well as MFR’s headquarters in Inverness.

It follows on from the announcement that the company is to “network” its Hits Radio breakfast show across England and Wales from June, and consolidate its property portfolio.

Located on Abbotswell Road in the Tullos area of Aberdeen, the studios played host to Ed Sheeran in an “exclusive” event in 2011.

As well as being the home over the years to familiar DJs and presenters from the north-east, it was also the base for Northsound’s news reporters, marketing and sales staff.

The station has no dedicated show for the north-east following the decision to scrap Jeff and Lauren in the Morning.

The pair made their last appearance on December 20 and now the building has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Its replacement show Boogie in the Morning is broadcast from Edinburgh.

MFR studios to also be axed

As part of the announcement, MFR’s studios on Scorguie Place will also close.

Last year the station’s morning show hosted by Jodie McCluskey came to an end.

Her role was also axed by bosses at Bauer.

Bauer Radio’s Glasgow studios – home of Clyde 1 – will be one of four main “broadcasting hubs” for the firm across the UK, while the Edinburgh one will be one of three small “production centres”.

The other broadcasting hubs will be in London, Manchester and Belfast.

Any staff remaining locally will use serviced offices or have other working arrangements made.

In August, statistics released by the Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR) revealed Original 106, whose HQ is at Marsichal Square in the Granite City, saw a 20% increase in listeners in the previous years.