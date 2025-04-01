Exclusive: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe recount memorable night drinking £550 of whisky in Aberdeen bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Exclusive: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe recount memorable night drinking £550 of whisky in Aberdeen bar

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe also discuss their close friendship ahead of a headline show in Aberdeen to promote recent album Together At Home.

This is a stock photo of Michael Ball singing with Alfie Boe. See PA Feature BOOK Michael Ball. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature BOOK Michael Ball. PA Photo. Picture credit should read: Dave Nelson/PA. NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature BOOK Michael Ball.
By Sean Wallace

Multi-million-selling chart-topping legends Michael Ball and Alfie Boe need no reminding of their previous time performing in Aberdeen.

It involved a memorable night of whisky and Guinness chasers, a bar bill shock and an abrupt early morning call for Alfie to fill in for a fellow performer.

Best friends Michael and Alfie called time on a mammoth UK arena tour with Les Misérables when performing in the Granite City last October.

After wowing Aberdeen fans for three nights, the duo had the luxury of the final day of the tour off and decided to celebrate in style.

Michael Ball (left) and Alfie Boe are set to perform in Aberdeen to promote recent album Together At Home. Image by Steve Schofield

One double whisky turned into another – with Alfie hit by a massive bill.

Now they are set to return to the city for a show at P&J Live to promote new album Together At Home.

Michael, 62, explained: “The last time we were in Aberdeen we were doing Les Mis.

“We shared the roles and had finished what was supposed to be our last show in Aberdeen, which was a matinee.

“There was still an evening performance and one show the following day but the other guys were doing them.

“So we thought ‘come on, let’s do our bit with single malt whiskies and the Guinness chasers’.

“We were in the bar having the best time because we had had finished and were not doing it again for a few months.”

Alfie’s shock at bar bill in Aberdeen

Close friends and musical partners Michael and Alfie sit together in a dressing room between rehearsals as we chat on Zoom.

Alfie continued: “We went to one of those whisky bars and I thought, you know what, I’m celebrating.

“I’m going to have a double and really savour it – that was my big mistake.

“As it comes in a large sort of sherry type glass.

“I’m drinking it and thinking this is so smooth, so smoky.

“It’s beautiful and I’m loving it so I  thought, what the hell, I’ll have another one.

“So I had another double.

“Then I went to get the bill and it was £550!

“I was like, ‘what the hell? What have I been drinking?”

The pair said they couldn’t remember which bar it was, only that it was in Aberdeen.

Alfie played Jean Valjean with Michael performing as Javert in the first three days of Les Misérables, which ran in Aberdeen from October 17-21 last year.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform together during a previous show in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DCTMEDIA

They were set to have the day off as Killian Donnelly was scheduled to play Valjean and Bradley Jaden play Javert in the final show.

All was fine until Alfie was woken up by his phone ringing early on the Sunday morning.

Shock early morning wake-up call

He was needed to step in for the 1pm matinee show.

Alfie said: “I went to bed and then at 8.30 in the morning got a phone call saying Killian Donnelly, the other Valjean, has gone sick.

“And would I be willing to go and do his show for him?

“And I was like, man, I can hardly open my eyes.

“I thought, this is ridiculous, but agreed. I think it was the drink still talking.

“I did the show and it was, to be honest, a great performance.

“We may partake again when we are up in Aberdeen again.”

After savouring whisky and Guinness in the city, the duo then thought they could be stranded due to Storm Ashley.

Uncertainty due to Storm Ashley

The storm battered Scotland and the north-east during their final day in Aberdeen.

Michael said: “What I have to say is the audiences in Aberdeen are absolutely fantastic.

“That last time in the city was when the storms came in and we didn’t even know if we were going to get away.

“Yes” said Alfie.

“All the planes were cancelled and people weren’t getting into Aberdeen or getting out.”

Six months on, the duo return to Aberdeen to promote their sixth studio album.

Alfie Boe (left) and Michael Ball entertain fans at P&J Live in Aberdeen in 2021. Image: Chris Sumner/DCTMEDIA

Released in November last year, Together At Home celebrates their 10th year making music together.

The album is a homage to the people and places that mean the most to them – and to their loyal fans.

Alfie and Michael’s close friendship

You can trace Michael and Alfie’s friendship back to a production of Kismet when they first met in 2007.

Their close bond is evident as we talk and they bounce off one another, laughing, the chemistry still burning away from the lights of the stage.

Michael Ball performs in a concert alongside his close friend Alfie Boe in Aberdeen. Image Chris Sumner/DCTMEDIA

Michael said: “We’ve been doing this long enough. And we’ve been friends forever.

“We just know how it works.

“This is always the sort of tense time, just coming up to presenting a brand-new show for the first time.

“Everyone’s focused and concentrated on trying to make the best evening’s entertainment we can.

“My favourite is when we’ve done two shows, we’re in, and have a clear track ahead of us.

“And then it’s just a joy.”

New album Together At Home comprises songs such as Gerry and the Pacemakers timeless Ferry Cross the Mersey.

How do the duo choose songs?

Other tracks include He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother by The Hollies and Proud by M-People singer Heather Small.

How do they choose the tracks?

“We arm-wrestle,” joked Michael.

After award-winning careers in theatre and opera, Michael and Alfie became chart stars with the release of debut album Together in 2016.

It became the best-selling album that year and beat The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.

Follow-up Together Again also topped the album charts the following year.

Alfie Boe performs live on stage with Michael Ball in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DCTMEDIA

As a duo, they have now sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK, sold out arena tours and received two Classic Brit Awards.

Alfie said: “After recording this album, I’m now thinking why did we make it so difficult for ourselves?

“Because the harmonies go all over the place.

“We start singing the melody in one of the songs, and automatically halfway through we switch to the harmonies.

“So I’m just trying to remember all that, remember where we’re going.”

“If I go wrong, though, it’s not a problem as I just say ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Alfie Boe…  and leave him to do it,” laughed Michael.

“Oh, and he’s marvellous.”

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe – Together at Home is at P&J Live, Aberdeen on Monday April 7. Further details at www.pandjlive.com

Conversation