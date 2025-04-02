Celebrity Traitors: Military measures and no fly zone to keep cast secret

The BBC is reportedly taking military-style measures to keep the Celebrity Traitors cast secret.

A spin-off of the popular show, which will feature famous contestants, is to be filmed this month and will air this autumn.

Rumoured contestants reportedly include Robert Peston, Clare Balding, Kate Garraway, and Stephen Fry, but the BBC has been unwilling to confirm any names.

And now it has been revealed desperate measures are being taken to prevent any leaks.

The Sun has published details of the “military-style operation” put in place to transport participants to Alness’ Ardross Castle.

Military-style operation to keep Celebrity Traitors cast secret

Instead of flying into Inverness Airport, the celebs will apparently be travelling by a number of means, including rail, air, car and even boat.

They added that a no-fly zone is officially in place over host Claudia Winkleman’s Highlands HQ to stop drone photographers securing any images.

‘Celebrities will arrive via various methods of transport’

A source told The Sun: “For a show with secrecy and shocking plot twists at its heart, navigating the celebrity version has been a real puzzler.

“Casting the likes of TV presenter Kate Garraway, former rugby star Joe Marler and singer Paloma Faith creates a situation which is a lot more open to leaks and gossip than recruiting a call centre manager from Liverpool or a retired opera singer.

“So execs have worked really hard to lock down every inch of the production.

“Instead of a simple travel process, which could be open to leaks, celebrities will all arrive via various methods of transport.

“And there’s a no-fly zone already in place over Ardross Castle and the surrounding area to stop any preparations being snapped, or any of the action during filming.

“Preserving the magic of the show has become an obsession.”

Celebrity Traitors to air later in the year

The BBC confirmed this week that Celebrity Traitors will air later this year.

The spin-off will be filmed in April and will air this autumn.

Around 10 million watched series two of the popular show in January.