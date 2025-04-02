Celebrity Traitors: Military measures and no fly zone to keep cast secret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Celebrity Traitors: Military measures and no fly zone to keep cast secret

The much-awaited spin-off, which is set to be filmed in April, will air later this year.

By Alberto Lejarraga
claudia highlands
Celebrity Traitors will be aired in autumn. Image: BBC Picture Publicity.

The BBC is reportedly taking military-style measures to keep the Celebrity Traitors cast secret.

A spin-off of the popular show, which will feature famous contestants, is to be filmed this month and will air this autumn.

Rumoured contestants reportedly include Robert Peston, Clare Balding, Kate Garraway, and Stephen Fry, but the BBC has been unwilling to confirm any names.

And now it has been revealed desperate measures are being taken to prevent any leaks.

The Sun has published details of the “military-style operation” put in place to transport participants to Alness’ Ardross Castle.

Military-style operation to keep Celebrity Traitors cast secret

Instead of flying into Inverness Airport, the celebs will apparently be travelling by a number of means, including rail, air, car and even boat.

Inverness Airport
The cast won’t be flying to Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They added that a no-fly zone is officially in place over host Claudia Winkleman’s Highlands HQ to stop drone photographers securing any images.

‘Celebrities will arrive via various methods of transport’

A source told The Sun: “For a show with secrecy and shocking plot twists at its heart, navigating the celebrity version has been a real puzzler.

“Casting the likes of TV presenter Kate Garraway, former rugby star Joe Marler and singer Paloma Faith creates a situation which is a lot more open to leaks and gossip than recruiting a call centre manager from Liverpool or a retired opera singer.

Claudia Winkleman in front of Traitors table
About 10 million viewers watched series two of The Traitors. Image: Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

“So execs have worked really hard to lock down every inch of the production.

“Instead of a simple travel process, which could be open to leaks, celebrities will all arrive via various methods of transport.

“And there’s a no-fly zone already in place over Ardross Castle and the surrounding area to stop any preparations being snapped, or any of the action during filming.

“Preserving the magic of the show has become an obsession.”

Celebrity Traitors to air later in the year

The BBC confirmed this week that Celebrity Traitors will air later this year.

The spin-off will be filmed in April and will air this autumn.

Around 10 million watched series two of the popular show in January.

