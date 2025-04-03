Exclusive: Comedian and Tik Tok star Stuart Mitchell explains why he is no overnight sensation

Scottish funnyman Stuart Mitchell is one of the hottest stars on the British comedy scene after racking up more than 100 million views on Tik Tok.

Such is his popularity on the social media platform his Tik Tok videos are being watched one million times every week.

Legendary comedian and film star Will Ferrell even recorded a video clip urging comedy fans to watch Stuart perform live.

However Stuart is no overnight sensation.

His stage craft has been honed by years of dedication including long trips on the Megabus to London and working with America’s top late night television comedians in Las Vegas.

Aberdeen fans can see his acclaimed Tips Not Included Show at the Lemon Tree on Friday, April 4.

His rise has been so meteoric his debut tour has expanded from an initial 18 dates up to 66 – including THREE shows in Aberdeen.

‘Tik Tok opened up a mass audience’

Stuart will also perform at the Tivoli Theatre on Friday, September 26 and a recently announced show the Music Hall on Saturday, February 14 2026.

He said: “Tik Tok has really opened me up to a mass audience but many people don’t see what I have been doing away from that.

“I moved to London for 18 months to get in with the clubs there.

“Before I moved to London I used to get the Megabus down and then back.

“I have grafted all over the country and gigged in America, Europe and Australia to learn my trade.

“However a lot of people have only just began to see me in the last nine to 12 months when I started to grow my presence on social media.

“I wasn’t lucky enough to pick up any television as such so I though I’ll just do my own thing on Tik Tok.

“And it has really paid off as more people watch my videos on a daily basis than will tune in to watch something like Live at the Apollo.

“I’m averaging about one million views a week on different platforms so people are enjoying my content.”

In his debut touring show Stuart’s hilarious and sometimes poignant performance will focus on how laughter is sometimes the only way to make it through difficult times.

Working with top American comics

The title ‘Tips Not Included’ is in reference to losing two of his fingertips in a childhood accident.

In a bid to perfect his stage craft Stuart travelled to Las Vegas where he learned from writers who were working on top American shows.

It was an expensive leap of faith from the comedian but it paid off.

Stuart explained “I went over to a comedy writing convention in Las Vegas and spent time with late night comedy writers.

“I think that is the best 10 days I ever invested in my career.

“I worked with the top television writers for Jay Leno and Jimmy Kimmel which really honed my gags, set ups and punchlines.

“They call it in the comedy business ‘finding the left-turn’.

“When you take someone in one direction then take a sharp turn that they are not expecting.

“When it comes to comedians, writing, and sitcoms Americans are second to none in terms of turning out gags and original punchlines.

“I learned a huge amount of my craft during that time in Las Vegas.

“Everything went on the credit card as well so I was paying that 10 days off for the next two years.

“I took the risk, made the investment to go and it really paid off.”

Stuart is currently the longest running panellist of BBC Scotland’s Breaking The News.

He recently starred in his own Radio 4 series Cost of Living.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell is a fan

His second series Cost of Dying has been commissioned and is due to air in July 2025.

Stuart is also co-creator and star of the Glesga Da Podcast along with Raymond Mearns.

The comedy duo have over 50m views on TikTok.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell has been a fan of his work since seeing Stuart perform at an open mic show at the legendary Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles.

Stuart said: “I was really pleased Will Ferrell enjoyed my material.

“When I was in Vegas doing the comedy writing class I spent some time in LA.

“He saw me do an open spot in the Laughter Factory and then did a video urging people to go see me at Edinburgh Fringe.

“I had all thee people come to see me thinking I was Will Ferrell in terms of that sense of humour.

“To have someone like him give you a quote was great.

“I still use it to this day and milk it as much as I can.”