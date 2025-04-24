Transglobal Underground discuss fusing world music cultures ahead of Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Transglobal Underground discuss fusing world music cultures ahead of Aberdeen show

Legendary music collective Transglobal Underground fuse western dance music with Asian, Arabic and Indian music.

Transglobal Underground set to bring their acclaimed live show to Aberdeen. Image by Simon Partington
By Sean Wallace

Collaborating with musicians from around the globe remains fundamental to Transglobal Underground more than 30-years after their formation.

Emerging in 1991 the collective remain at the vanguard of the fusion of world music with club culture, constantly exploring and pushing boundaries.

Transglobal Underground is a breathtaking gestalt of Western, Asian, Arabic, African and Eastern European music.

Their influential music embraces drum and bass, dub, acid house, bhangra, funk, hip-hop and many more.

Transglobal Underground will headline Aberdeen. Image by Simon Partington
In 2008 Transglobal Underground won the BBC Radio 3 Award for World Music following the release of their seventh official album, Moonshout.

Founding member Hamid Mantu said: “When we started there was no great manifesto of ‘we are going to do this style of music’.

“Instead we are what we are due to the make-up of the musicians in the group.

“We have always collaborated with Indian, African, Caribbean and Arabic musicians.

“Wherever we go in the world we always find someone that would love to collaborate with us – and we collaborate with them.

“It seems like a really natural thing, although we have probably annoyed a few people on the right and racists because of who we are.”

Transglobal Underground are set for a rare appearance in Aberdeen later this month courtesy of Interesting Music Promotions.

Legendary live performances

Granite City based Interesting Music Promotions have been delivering cutting edge live shows for more than two decades.

Previously they have promoted shows by artists including Boredoms, Thee More Shallows, Carla Bozulich and Faust.

Hamid said: “There is just the five band core of us and has it been like that for the last few years.

“Every now and then singer Natasha Atlas comes in and does a one-off gig with us.

“That is normally if a promoter somewhere in the world requests Natasha as well.

“Normally it is me, Tim, Sheema, Tuup and Rav.

“We have not been up to Aberdeen for a long, long time and are looking forward to playing there again.”

Transglobal Underground’s early releases were on Nation records, a label created specifically to fuse western dance with Arabic, Asian and African music.

Recording of album Walls Have Ears

Debut release Temple Head, which includes Polynesian vocals, was embraced by legendary DJ’s including Andy Weatherall and Danny Rampling.

Their most recent album Walls Have Ears was released only two months into the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Transglobal Underground embrace music from across the globe. Image by Simon Partington
The album saw Natasha Atlas return to the studio with the band.

It also includes performances by acclaimed jazz trumpeter Yazz Ahmed, guitarist Adam Blake and harpist Julia Thornton.

Tunisian vocalist Nawel Ben Kraiem also appears on album track Chants Sans Adresse.

Transglobal Underground aim to begin writing new material but Hamid admits the process will take time.

He explained: “Walls Have Ears came out around May 202o0 which was early in the lockdown.

“It’s hard to believe it is now five years since then, when we were all told to stay at home.

“We had a batch of shows scheduled to promote Walls Have Ears but they all went out the window due to the lockdown.

Transglobal Underground released 11th studio album Walls Have Ears in 2020. Image by Simon Partington
“As that album wasn’t promoted for a good two-and-a-half to three years we’ve been playing and performing those songs live.

“There was also a lot of remixes done that kept the whole thing going as a stopgap.

“We are thinking about working on new ideas but it takes a long time.”

Recording a follow-up to Walls Have Ears could be a prolonged process due to the geographical logistics involved with musicians living in different countries.

Logistics of recording new material

Transglobal Underground primarily record remotely.

Hamid said: “It’s not like the old days when we went into the studio and did an album.

“We record remotely as Tim (Whelan) lives in Paris.

“I live in London and Sheema (Mukherjee) lives in Portsmouth.

“We all have the same set-up and we swap ideas via the internet, which has become normal for us.

“I have an idea which I sent over to Paris for Tim to do his bits.

“Then he will sent it to Sheema in Portsmouth to work on then it will come back to me.

“This is our normal way of working these days.

“I don’t know if I prefer working that way but it certainly gives you more time than if you go to the studio and only have two hours.

“Then you can maybe be a bit rushed and have to live with what you have done.

“But this way we can tinker about with it forever.”

Transglobal Underground play The Tunnels in Aberdeen on Friday, April 25. Further details at www.transglobalunderground.net

Conversation