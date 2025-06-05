Why rising Aberdeen emo band Palejoy are making waves in Scottish music

Rising Aberdeen band Palejoy are making waves with acclaimed releases that are a distillation of their emotional, powerful music.

The trio are set to release single Next Goal Wins across all major streaming platforms on June 13.

Palejoy have also confirmed a mini-UK tour as their live reputation continues to rocket.

Next Goal Wins is the follow up to singles Max Payne Au Chocolat and I Bet Heaven Isn’t Real Atall.

Formed in 2023 Palejoy have built a formidable live reputation with incendiary shows across Scotland and are set to take their sound further afield.

The trio are comprised of former Alkanes singer/guitarist Dale Sutherland and Jamie Reid and Kieran Angus who are also in Aberdeen band Broadsea.

Dale said: “For the name Palejoy we were throwing ideas around for a while.

“It got to a point where we were ready to start gigging so we had to settle on a name.

“It took us weeks before we could come up with something we were all happy with.

“Palejoy captures who we are.”

Palejoy are set to take their sound outside Scotland with gigs in Carlisle, Birmingham and Newcastle confirmed for August.

The emo torchbearer’s music, such as on Max Payne Au Chocolat, often combines a feel-good riff with themes of heartache and pain.

The light and shade of Palejoy

New single Next Goal Wins is an anthem for anyone who has ever felt stuck in first gear.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Morrow the single explores feelings of lack of direction due to the slow drain of routine.

Dale said: “We have moments in songs that sound quite bouncy and joyful.

“But when you dive into the lyrics they are a bit more dark than the instrumentation may suggest.

“I’ve always been intrigued by songs where the instruments are a bit deceptive and sound almost happy and bouncy.

“However, when you dive into the music there is an emotional, deeper meaning that doesn’t quite reflect the instrumentation you are hearing.

“That contrast is where we are at and it puts a distinctive stamp on our music.”

Palejoy emerged in in 2023 with demo releases A Good Man Caught in a Storm and I Went To The Shop And Joined A Cult.

Early demos created Palejoy buzz

The trio have also confirmed shows in Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow in September where they will play on the same bill as This Familiar Smile.

Dale said: “With the early demos we wanted to start pushing the Palejoy name out there.

“It was a starting point to show who we are as we began gigging.

“We played a number of gigs last year including a headline show at the Blue Lamp in Aberdeen which sold out.

“We have played shows in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness.

“Now we want to record more and get some further releases out.”

Dale was previously singer/guitarist in influential duo Alkanes who released a series of acclaimed EP’s over a near 10 year period.

Origins of Aberdeen band Palejoy

The band split amicably last year and marked the occasion with a farewell gig at the Tooth and Claw in Inverness.

Palejoy guitarist Jamie is also in Broadsea and has recorded as a solo artist (Pour Me) for more than a decade.

Jamie has also recorded and performed live as Before Stories.

Drummer Kieran is also in Broadsea.

Dale said: “We formed just before Alkanes were about to call it a day.

“I moved back to Aberdeen almost three years ago and had still been close with Kieran and Jamie who I started the band with.

“Palejoy was something that came together naturally as Jamie wanted to jam and it developed into something new.

“With Alkanes it was getting to the point where it was difficult to keep up the momentum with it.

“I didn’t want it to fizzle out and wanted to give Alkanes the send off it deserved.

“Myself and Connor (Meeks, drums in Alkanes) decided to call it a day and have a proper send off with a farewell show.”