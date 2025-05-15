Capercaillie star on drinking beer in Fort William caravan with Liam Neeson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Capercaillie star on drinking beer in Fort William caravan with Liam Neeson

Capercaillie accordionist Donald Shaw reveals the band are set to record new material, and talks of his memories of performing in hit film Rob Roy

Scottish music legends Capercaillie to play Aberdeen. Image by Sandy Butler.
Scottish music legends Capercaillie to play Aberdeen. Image by Sandy Butler.
By Sean Wallace

Drinking beer in an old caravan in Fort William with film star Liam Neeson remains a treasured memory for Capercaillie accordionist Donald Shaw

It was also a pivotal moment in the Celtic music trailblazer’s career trajectory that propelled the band from the Highlands to a world-wide force.

Not only did Capercaillie provide the music for Rob Roy, they also performed in the 1995 smash hit Hollywood movie alongside leading star Neeson.

In between scenes they passed the time swigging beer – until the producer put a stop to the fun for fear the Hollywood star would get too drunk.

Donald explained: “Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange were both lovely to work with.

“We hung out with Liam up the Glen in an old caravan in Fort William when they were shooting those scenes.

“He used to come in and have a couple of beers with us until the producer came in and  told us off and to stop trying to get the lead actor drunk in case he forgot his lines. So he wasn’t allowed into our caravan after that.”

Capercaillie the band
Capercaillie are still going strong after 40 years in music. Pic: Sean Purser.

Capercaillie worked on Rob Roy

Rob Roy also starred John Hurt, Tim Roth and Brian Cox as the villainous factor Killearn.

Music for the soundtrack to the movie was provided by Capercaillie.

Donald said: “At that time it was a really big deal Hollywood coming to Scotland.

“There was probably next to no obvious blockbuster movie that had Scottish traditional music in it.

“It was a breakthrough for us and opened up a bigger audience in America.

“It meant that we could think differently how we could produce music because Gaelic music is quite cinematic in itself.”

Liam Neeson starred in Rob Roy
Liam Neeson starred in Rob Roy. Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock

Donald Shaw’s joy at touring with band

Capercaillie are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary with their first major Scottish shows for more than a decade.

From their roots in the Highlands of Scotland the band have toured more than 30 countries.

Donald said: “For the last decade we have been doing what you might call hit and run festivals around Europe.

“We have also played in the United States and Australia but this is the first major venues we have done as a tour in Scotland for a while.

“Over the years we did a huge amount of touring around the world.

“Life catches up with you as we were bringing up kids and doing other projects so we reduced the touring.

“During that time over the last few years we have always remained great friends so it’s always a joy to come back together.”

Donald Shaw with Capercaillie in concert
Donald Shaw with Capercaillie in concert with a symphony orchestra in Prague. Supplied by Orla Noble

Four decades of music for Capercaillie

The band originally formed in the early eighties by high school friends Donald and Marc Duff (bodhran & whistles), both from Taynuilt.

They soon added further musicians and Gaelic singer Karen Matheson to the line-up and released debut Cascade in 1984.

Four decades on from that debut the band released ReLoved last year, featuring the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Donald said: “ReLoved was taken from a lot of old material and then reorchestrated.

“It was a great feeling to be on stage such a talented orchestra (Scottish Symphony Orchestra).

“It makes the songs big, bold and almost cinematic.

“It’s just a shame we can’t stick all those guys in a van and take them on tour.

“The musical landscape is changing quite a bit.

“It would have probably have been quite unusual even 20 or 30 years ago for traditional musicians to be working alongside other styles such as orchestral music, jazz or electronica.

“But that is very common now.

“It is a very mixed palette of colours that everyone is using for producing music.

“I’m delighted traditional music is part of that palette.”

Since his formative years rich musical palette is something Donald has embraced, having worked with musicians across multiple genres.

Donald Shaw is one of the driving forces behind Capercaillie. Image supplied by Orla Noble
Donald Shaw is one of the driving forces behind Capercaillie. Image supplied by Orla Noble

Collaborating with other music greats

He has collaborated with country great Bonnie Raitt, alt rock trailblazer James Grant, Peter Gabriel and Nanci Griffith.

Donald has also shared a stage with legendary avant-garde free jazz saxophonist Ornette Coleman.

He said: “When I was growing up in Taynuilt my dad, who taught me accordion, had a reel-to-reel tape player.

“He only had about half-a-dozen tapes.

“One was Sibelius, one was Bobby MacLeod the accordion player from Mull.

“Another was Ornette Coleman.

“It was a strange feeling to meet Ornette all those years later and share a stage with him.

“And trying to figure out how to mix up traditional music with free-form avant-garde jazz.

“He was a lovely man full of enthusiasm.

“Ornette had a great approach towards making music.

“His feeling was if we are experimenting over the  period of the concert as long as we got one minute of beauty – that is worth the concert alone.

“I think we got more than that.”

Capercaillie on a previous trip to Aberdeen in 1991
Capercaillie on a previous trip to Aberdeen in 1991 when they visited the HMV music store performing numbers from their new album Delerium and signing copies of it for fans. Image DCT Media.

Capercaillie set to record new music

The band’s major-label debut, 1991’s Delirium featured  ‘Coisich a Ruin’,  an update version of 400-year-old waulking song which went on to become the UK’s first ever Gaelic Top 40 hit.

Capercaillie last released an album of new studio material in 2013 with At The Heart of It.

Fans will be delighted to hear there will be new material this year.

Donald said: “We’re going into the studio when we are all together doing the shows.

“We’ll put down some new tracks that we have.

“With the way the world is going with music releases you don’t actually have to spend a long time creating a whole album.

“You can just release a couple of tracks digitally and that is what we will do.

“We will get some new stuff out which might see the light of day later in the year.

“There’s no going back from the digital world now, that is just the way it is.

“The benefits of that are that as soon as you have a finished track you don’t have to wait for the physical process of it being ready on a format.

“You can just drop it on people the next day. I enjoy that side of it.”

Capercaillie perform live.
Capercaillie perform live. Image by Kris Kesiac

Conversation