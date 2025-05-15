REVIEW: A Scottish Comedy Collective at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: A Scottish Comedy Collective at Eden Court

The fresh voice of Liam Farrelly was the standout of this standup showcase - with a carefully crafted and clever act that shone amongst otherwise entertaining offerings.

Liam Farrelly was the standout of this standup showcase.
Liam Farrelly was the standout of this standup showcase.
By Jenni Gee

A beautiful day of Highland sunshine had put the Inverness audience in a great mood ahead of the arrival of A Scottish Comedy Collective at Eden Court.

With the warmth still lingering on our skin, and smiles on our faces we took our seats, relaxed and ready to laugh; a gift to MC Graham Mackie.

Mackie engaged easily with those in attendance, and succeeded in navigating a potentially problematic exchange with the audience still on side, before handing off to opening act, and collective founder, Cubby

Scottish Comedy Collective founder Cubby.  Image: Eden Court

Cubby’s anecdotal comedy addressing the pitfalls of being a blind man in a seeing world garnered much mirth, emboldening the act to stray into other territory.

His pithy puns drew genuine giggles, but some material fell a little flatter with an audience unwilling to validate tropes better consigned to comic history.

Engaging enthusiasm

That said, the comedian’s energetic delivery evidenced an enthusiasm for the art that was engaging; cue authentic applause as he exited stage left.

Following more amusing anecdotery from Mackie, Liam Farrelly took to the stage, bringing a tight twenty that kept the audience enthralled.

MC Graham Mackie. Image: Eden Court

His delivery was spot on, with a conversational style that felt fresh, and a polished performance that made Eden Court feel like the Apollo.

The set was cleverly crafted with superb storytelling interspersed by some more staccato segues, leading to a lots of laughs.

As he bid us farewell, Liam Farrelly certainly felt like one to watch.

The final act of the night was Jojo Sutherland – whose Radio 4 standup special tackling themes of class and privilege had been eminently enjoyable.

Comedian Jojo Sutherland. Image: Eden Court

This evening, however, Sutherland opted to open with some ageing gags and generational jibes that didn’t fully succeed in keeping up the momentum built by the previous performer.

Fresh voices needed in comedy

Sutherland’s willingness to share potentially shameful stories endeared her to the audience; but we did come to question that connection when she seemed so relieved to take her leave.

Taken in totality A Scottish Comedy Collective’s Eden Court performance was an entertaining evening that highlighted the importance of allowing fresh voices the opportunity to lead the comedy conversation.

Conversation