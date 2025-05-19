GALLERY: Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair 2025

Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair is back to celebrate sport, community and Scottish culture.

Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair. Pictures by Jason Hedges
By Emma Grady

The historic grounds of Gordon Castle hosted the annual Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair on Sunday.

Visitors enjoyed a range of events, such as Highland games, including hammer throwing, and for the second year running, after success last year, the women’s tug o’ war.

This packed event included much more at the County Sports Arena, including large pipe band displays, axe throwing, archery, dog shows, and a performance from the Les Amis Stunt Team, who showed their amazing jousting skills with six horses.

There were plenty of food stalls for all, such as street food, sweet treats, vegan options, and Scottish dishes.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the fun!

Les Amis stunt team.
Elgin Mens team.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Jane Cuthbertson and Hector who first made an appearance in 2018.
Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox are the current owners and operators of Gordon Castle Estate and Walled Garden in Fochabers, Scotland. They are pictured with the Gordon Setters.
Highland Games.
Strathdee team.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox are the current owners and operators of Gordon Castle Estate and Walled Garden in Fochabers, Scotland. They are pictured with the Gordon Setters.
Hammer Throwing.
Macmillan Cancer human Fruit Machine. Left to right is Matthew Scott, Zac Barstow, Molly Grassick from Fochabers Scout Group and Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.
Elgin Mens team.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Les Amis stunt team.
Classic cars.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Les Amis stunt team.
The Myreside and Clacorick breeds.
Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox are the current owners and operators of Gordon Castle Estate and Walled Garden in Fochabers, Scotland. They are pictured with the Gordon Setters.
Turiff Ladies Tug of War team.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Les Amis stunt team.
Strathdee team.
Les Amis stunt team.
Highland dancing.
Turiff Ladies Tug of War team.
Highland dancing.
Les Amis stunt team.
Les Amis stunt team.
Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox are the current owners and operators of Gordon Castle Estate and Walled Garden in Fochabers, Scotland. They are pictured with the Gordon Setters.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Les Amis stunt team.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Highland dancing.
Les Amis stunt team.
Elgin Ladies Tug of War team.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Elgin Ladies Tug of War team.
Gordon Setters.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Massed Pipe Bands.
Highland Cosplay and Highland ghost busters.
Classic cars on display.
Drakes of Hazzard.
Turiff Ladies Tug of War team.
Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair.
Les Amis stunt team.
Drakes of Hazzard.

