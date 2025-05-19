GALLERY: Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair 2025

The historic grounds of Gordon Castle hosted the annual Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair on Sunday.

Visitors enjoyed a range of events, such as Highland games, including hammer throwing, and for the second year running, after success last year, the women’s tug o’ war.

This packed event included much more at the County Sports Arena, including large pipe band displays, axe throwing, archery, dog shows, and a performance from the Les Amis Stunt Team, who showed their amazing jousting skills with six horses.

There were plenty of food stalls for all, such as street food, sweet treats, vegan options, and Scottish dishes.

P&J photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the fun!