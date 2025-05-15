Meat Loaf tribute act leaves the Aberdeen audience ‘All Revved Up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meat Loaf tribute act leaves the Aberdeen audience ‘All Revved Up’

Heaven Can Wait, the Meat Loaf tribute act, brought big vocals and high drama to the Tivoli Theatre.

Heaven Can Wait, the Meat Loaf tribute act, was a rock opera dream of leather, heartbreak and passion.
By Mark Lenthall

There’s a fine line between homage and impersonation.

Heaven Can Wait, the Meat Loaf tribute act currently touring the UK, knows exactly where to walk it.

Big vocals, high drama, and more than a few raised eyebrows.

The show knows exactly what it is, and in Aberdeen on Wednesday night it delivered everything the crowd came for.

More than three years on from Meat Loaf’s passing, his music still has the power to fill a theatre and stir a crowd which is a testament to just how deeply it connected.

Taking on Meat Loaf is no small feat – literally.

The Meat Loaf tribute act went down a storm at the Tivoli. Image: Tracy Lenthall

Meat Loaf tribute act rocks Aberdeen

It’s not just about hitting the notes. It’s about channelling that wild-eyed, operatic melodrama that made him such a one-off.

Frontman Lee Brady is a brave soul, stepping into the spotlight with the swagger and stamina needed to power through an epic Jim Steinman setlist.

And to his credit, he delivers. No one can truly be Meat Loaf, but Brady finds the theatrical core and runs with it.

During two 45 minute sets he’s backed by a rock-solid band of seasoned UK musicians, including female vocalist Kerry Carlton, handling everything from Paradise by the Dashboard Light to Dead Ringer for Love.

This wasn’t just a karaoke night in wigs; there was proper musicianship on display.

Big hitters like Bat Out of Hell got the crowd going. Image: Tracy Lenthall

Aberdeen audience rocks out at Meat Loaf tribute act…

Some music fans can be a bit sniffy about these shows, but it’s worth noting that many players split their time between tributes and original projects.

Far from stifling creativity, often gigs like this help fund it.

The setlist is exactly what it needs to be.

We got the big Bat Out of Hell hitters, along with some deep cuts.

The show leans into the over-the-top drama that made these songs iconic. It’s ridiculous, of course, but that’s exactly the point.

Frontman Lee Brady and vocalist Kerry Carlton brought the magic of Meat Loaf to the Tivoli. Image: Tracy Lenthall

Meat Loaf tribute is a ‘rock and roll’ dream in Aberdeen…

A quick nod, too, to the venue.

The Tivoli Theatre is one of Aberdeen’s hidden gems.

Rich in heritage and with an intimate feel, it’s a perfect match for a show built on connection and emotion rather than sheer scale.

The all-seated setup perhaps encouraged a reserved response from the polite Aberdeen audience.

The crowd, mostly folks who were around when Bat Out of Hell first came screaming out of radios nearly half a century ago, took some coaxing before they got up and let loose during the second half.

Meat Loaf tribute set to return to Aberdeen…

In the end, Heaven Can Wait isn’t trying to replace the original.

It’s trying to keep the fire burning.

And for Wednesday night’s Aberdeen crowd, it did.

If you came looking for subtlety, you were in the wrong century.

But if you came looking for a rock opera dream of leather, heartbreak and passion, you’d do anything for this show.

It’s no surprise that it’s set to return next year.

