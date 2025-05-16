REVIEW: Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote at Eden Court was an evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia

As a crime reporter for the Press and Journal, it seemed only right that I should be the one to join a gang sofa sleuth’s as Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote returned to Eden Court in Inverness.

Despite the fact that the show has been here before, I was a first time “Fangela” – the term coined by show creator and Murder She Wrote (MSW) superfan Tim Benzie for those enthusiastic enough about the long-running cosy-crime drama to join his audience.

After collecting a goody bag on the way into the OneTouch Theatre, I felt a frisson of excitement run though the auditorium as the famed Jessica Fletcher – protagonist of the popular 80s and 90s show – flashed on the screen.

Murder She Wrote fans were in for a treat at Eden Court…

As the familiar strains of the opening credits rolled, host Tim Benzie began what would be a whirlwind tour through Fletcher’s fictional world, all tied together by the evening’s chosen episode – Paint Me a Murder, first aired in 1985.

His MSW montage recreation endeared him immediately to the audience, who proved themselves more willing than many I have seen at the Highland venue to join in with interactive interludes.

Die-hard Fangelas were in their element at Eden Court…

The show was perfectly pitched for all to enjoy – from the clueless newbies (there were a couple among our number who confessed to never having seen an episode) to the die-hard Fangelas (who battled it out during a hilarious Cabot Cove quiz).

Choosing between watching the show as the mystery unfolded or keeping an eye out for our host’s affectionate on-stage antics was tough – so seriously were we taking our role as the operators of the ‘suspiciometer’ ranking the key players’ likelihood of having committed the crime.

An evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia at Eden Court…

And when the denouement denoued, the only disappointment was that our evening was almost over – bar an enthusiastic singalong with Benzie’s self-penned MSW theme tune; a tongue-in-cheek masterpiece that hit all the right notes, even if we didn’t.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote was an evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia, reverent to the late Angela Lansbury and her art, and recognisant of her fun-loving fandom.

Tim promised us a new episode if he is able to return to the Highland capital, and I for one can’t wait to see what more he has in store.

