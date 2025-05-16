REVIEW: Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote at Eden Court was an evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote at Eden Court was an evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia

Steeped in nostalgia, Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote at Eden Court was a deeply affectionate homage to a huge piece of television history.

By Jenni Gee
Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote at Eden Court.
Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote visited Eden Court's OneTouch Theatre. Image: Supplied

As a crime reporter for the Press and Journal, it seemed only right that I should be the one to join a gang sofa sleuth’s as Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote returned to Eden Court in Inverness.

Despite the fact that the show has been here before, I was a first time “Fangela” – the term coined by show creator and Murder She Wrote (MSW) superfan Tim Benzie for those enthusiastic enough about the long-running cosy-crime drama to join his audience.

After collecting a goody bag on the way into the OneTouch Theatre, I felt a frisson of excitement run though the auditorium as the famed Jessica Fletcher – protagonist of the popular 80s and 90s show – flashed on the screen.

Pre-show excitement exuded from the audience at Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote. Image: Supplied

Murder She Wrote fans were in for a treat at Eden Court…

As the familiar strains of the opening credits rolled, host Tim Benzie began what would be a whirlwind tour through Fletcher’s fictional world, all tied together by the evening’s chosen episode – Paint Me a Murder, first aired in 1985.

His MSW montage recreation endeared him immediately to the audience, who proved themselves more willing than many I have seen at the Highland venue to join in with interactive interludes.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is an affectionate homage to a TV legend. Image: Supplied

Die-hard Fangelas were in their element at Eden Court…

The show was perfectly pitched for all to enjoy – from the clueless newbies (there were a couple among our number who confessed to never having seen an episode) to the die-hard Fangelas (who battled it out during a hilarious Cabot Cove quiz).

Choosing between watching the show as the mystery unfolded or keeping an eye out for our host’s affectionate on-stage antics was tough – so seriously were we taking our role as the operators of the ‘suspiciometer’ ranking the key players’ likelihood of having committed the crime.

Fans of the hit TV show Murder She Wrote were in for a treat at Eden Court. Image: supplied

An evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia at Eden Court…

And when the denouement denoued, the only disappointment was that our evening was almost over – bar an enthusiastic singalong with Benzie’s self-penned MSW theme tune; a tongue-in-cheek masterpiece that hit all the right notes, even if we didn’t.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote was an evening of unadulterated fun and nostalgia, reverent to the late Angela Lansbury and her art, and recognisant of her fun-loving fandom.

Tim promised us a new episode if he is able to return to the Highland capital, and I for one can’t wait to see what more he has in store.

