Home Entertainment

GALLERY: Gary Barlow ‘The Songbook Tour’ at the P&J Live, 2025

Fans came from all over Scotland to see Gary Barlow perform at the P&J live.

By Emma Grady & Katherine Ferries

Fans were out in force as Gary Barlow: The Songbook Tour took place at the P&J Live on Saturday, May 24.

The show celebrated Gary Barlow’s incredible career, featuring hit songs from his Take That days through to his successful solo work. Success that has seen him win eight BRIT awards and sell over 45 million records.

Barlow performed his biggest hits to a loyal crowd, many of whom have followed his career from the very beginning.

It was a nostalgic and exciting night to remember for all fans, with Barlow putting on an unforgettable performance.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the excitement!

Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
Sophie Phillips (on her birthday) and Louise Ballantyne.
Leanne Sinclair, Elaine Macintosh, Carole Jameson and Pamela Semple.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
The crowd watches on as Gary Barlow performs.
Lorna Hendry, Eileen McMorrin, Rona Williams and Julian.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
Emma Walsh and Jacquie Laider.
The crowd watches on as Gary Barlow performs.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
Cara Smith, Caitlin Potter, Elaine Holiday and Leslie Anne-Smith.
Jessica and Hannah Keith.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
Angela, Jenna, Jane and Dorene.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.
Janine Cracknell and Eona-Jane Milne.
The crowd watches on as Gary Barlow performs.
The crowd watches on as Gary Barlow performs.
The crowd watches on as Gary Barlow performs.
Gary Barlow on stage at P&J Live.

Conversation