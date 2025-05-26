GALLERY: Gary Barlow ‘The Songbook Tour’ at the P&J Live, 2025

Fans were out in force as Gary Barlow: The Songbook Tour took place at the P&J Live on Saturday, May 24.

The show celebrated Gary Barlow’s incredible career, featuring hit songs from his Take That days through to his successful solo work. Success that has seen him win eight BRIT awards and sell over 45 million records.

Barlow performed his biggest hits to a loyal crowd, many of whom have followed his career from the very beginning.

It was a nostalgic and exciting night to remember for all fans, with Barlow putting on an unforgettable performance.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the excitement!

REVIEW: Gary Barlow at P&J Live: A Million Love Songs Later… the Take That star’s ‘still got it’