GALLERY: The Gathering 2025 brings Scottish music and culture to Inverness

Hundreds turned out for this year’s annual ‘The Gathering’ which took place on Saturday at the Northern Meeting Park Arena, Inverness.

The 2025 lineup included Skipinnish, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Kinnaris Quintet, Calum MacPhail, and Claire Hastings. The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band also performed, showcasing their talent and skill.

For youngsters, there was sensory play, mini Highland Games, face painting and the opportunity to meet Merida from Brave.

Local food and drink vendors for all to enjoy, such as The Redshank, Highland Hog Roasts and Auld Smokey Pizza.

The Gathering was an incredible day celebrating Scottish music, culture, food and drink. Visitors were seen having an unforgettable time.

P&J photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the excitement.