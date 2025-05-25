GALLERY: The Gathering 2025 brings Scottish music and culture to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: The Gathering 2025 brings Scottish music and culture to Inverness

The Gathering is a one day festival held in Inverness, celebrating Scottish music, culture, food and drink.

The Gathering Festival. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Sandy McCook

Hundreds turned out for this year’s annual ‘The Gathering’ which took place on Saturday at the Northern Meeting Park Arena, Inverness.

The 2025 lineup included Skipinnish, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Kinnaris Quintet, Calum MacPhail, and Claire Hastings. The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band also performed, showcasing their talent and skill.

For youngsters, there was sensory play, mini Highland Games, face painting and the opportunity to meet Merida from Brave.

Local food and drink vendors for all to enjoy, such as The Redshank, Highland Hog Roasts and Auld Smokey Pizza.

The Gathering was an incredible day celebrating Scottish music, culture, food and drink. Visitors were seen having an unforgettable time.

P&J photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the excitement.

Double Mod Gold Medalist Ruairidh Gray accompanied by Kirsty Beaton on the Clarsach.
The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band open proceedings.
The Gathering Festival was held at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness.
Crowds were entertained by the music and entertainment.
The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band performing.
A great turnout to the festival.
Bagpipes.
Drummers entertaining the crowds.
Daimh on stage during the afternoon.
A great social event that brought people together.
Music entertained the crowds.
The Gathering Festival had food and drink stalls.
Claire Beare of Nairn enjoying her strawberries and cream.
Hundreds attended the event.
Daimh on stage during the afternoon.
Enjoying the good food at the festival.
Boat of Garten youngster Jess Clark (8) tries her hand on the bucking bronco.
Tartan boots spotted!
Emily Butcher of Boat of Garten holds on before being thrown from the Bucking Bronco.
Ruairidh Gray and Seonag Anderson enjoy the afternoon.
Celebrating her birthday in style Helen Sutherland (centre) of Dunnet in Caithness with family from Dunnet and Castletown (L-R) Fiona McDonald, Vicki Sutherland, Amy Sutherland and Nancy Foggo.

