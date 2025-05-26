GALLERY: 26 of the best photos from the Orkney Folk Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: 26 of the best photos from the Orkney Folk Festival

The 42nd Orkney Folk Festival, 2025 celebrates Folk music from around the world and local culture within Orkney.

Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event - Courtesy Sean Purser.
Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event - Courtesy Sean Purser.
By Emma Grady

Visitors from all over the world attended the Orkney Folk Festival over the weekend.

Shows took place across the island, at venues including Stromness Community Centre, The Pier Arts Centre, and Stromness Town Hall from Thursday to Sunday.

The event featured 60 acts from Orkney, Denmark, America, England, mainland Scotland, and Sami artists. Acts included Kim Carnie, Dreamers’ Circus, Fara, Project Smok, and many more.

Local food and drink pop-up vendors included The Orkney Distillery and Beiting & Brew.

Take a look at some of the best photos from Orkney Folk Festival in our gallery:

Orkney Folk Festival performers. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Natalie and Brittany Haas – Courtesy John Wright/Orkney Folk Festival
Traditional ceilidh dancing in Kirkwall – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Free community outreach concert – Courtesy Thibault Gras/Orkney Folk Festival
Another image from the Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Emil Kárlsen – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Finnish fiddle workshop – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Findlay Napier – Courtesy John Wright/Orkney Folk Festival
Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Paul McKenna – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Project Smok – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Orkney choir workshop – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Cape Breton step dance workshop – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Kim Carnie – Courtesy John Wright/Orkney Folk Festival
Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Gnoss – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Léda school visit – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Guy Davis – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival
Troy MacGillivray with Mac Morin – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
Orkney Folk Festival stickers – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival

Read more Orkney stories here:

How move into abandoned church could help last shop in Orkney village sustain tiny community

Halls of residence next to nursery boarded up in Kirkwall due to security fears after break-in

New Kirkwall nightclub: Late night opening times of Rapture and Lanes bowling alley revealed

Conversation