GALLERY: 26 of the best photos from the Orkney Folk Festival

The 42nd Orkney Folk Festival, 2025 celebrates Folk music from around the world and local culture within Orkney. Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event - Courtesy Sean Purser. By Emma Grady May 26 2025, 11:19 am May 26 2025, 11:19 am Visitors from all over the world attended the Orkney Folk Festival over the weekend. Shows took place across the island, at venues including Stromness Community Centre, The Pier Arts Centre, and Stromness Town Hall from Thursday to Sunday. The event featured 60 acts from Orkney, Denmark, America, England, mainland Scotland, and Sami artists. Acts included Kim Carnie, Dreamers' Circus, Fara, Project Smok, and many more. Local food and drink pop-up vendors included The Orkney Distillery and Beiting & Brew. Take a look at some of the best photos from Orkney Folk Festival in our gallery: Orkney Folk Festival performers. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Natalie and Brittany Haas – Courtesy John Wright/Orkney Folk Festival Traditional ceilidh dancing in Kirkwall – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Free community outreach concert – Courtesy Thibault Gras/Orkney Folk Festival Another image from the Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Emil Kárlsen – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Finnish fiddle workshop – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Findlay Napier – Courtesy John Wright/Orkney Folk Festival Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Paul McKenna – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Project Smok – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Orkney choir workshop – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Hadhirgaan 30 years celebration event – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Cape Breton step dance workshop – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Kim Carnie – Courtesy John Wright/Orkney Folk Festival Orkney Folk Festival. Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Gnoss – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Léda school visit – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Guy Davis – Courtesy Sean Purser/Orkney Folk Festival Troy MacGillivray with Mac Morin – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival Orkney Folk Festival stickers – Courtesy Lieve Boussauw/Orkney Folk Festival
