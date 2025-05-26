GALLERY: 26 of the best photos from the Orkney Folk Festival

Visitors from all over the world attended the Orkney Folk Festival over the weekend.

Shows took place across the island, at venues including Stromness Community Centre, The Pier Arts Centre, and Stromness Town Hall from Thursday to Sunday.

The event featured 60 acts from Orkney, Denmark, America, England, mainland Scotland, and Sami artists. Acts included Kim Carnie, Dreamers’ Circus, Fara, Project Smok, and many more.

Local food and drink pop-up vendors included The Orkney Distillery and Beiting & Brew.

Take a look at some of the best photos from Orkney Folk Festival in our gallery:

