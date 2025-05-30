REVIEW: Restless Natives at Eden Court – by someone who hasn’t seen the film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Restless Natives at Eden Court – by someone who hasn’t seen the film

From the opening Big Country number to the whooping and whistling of the final curtain call, we are all completely drawn into this tale of working class heroes, love, longing and the creation of legend. 

Restless Natives on Stage at Eden Court. Image: Supplied.
By Jenni Gee

Before I start, I have a confession to make; I have never seen the film Restless Natives.

But when offered an opportunity to see the stage show on its opening night at Eden Court, the answer was an enthusiastic yes from me.

Thanks to social media, the cult phenomenon has been on my radar for some time, and I’m fully aware of the place it holds in the hearts of fans.

Looking around Eden Court before the show starts, I can tell there are a number of these in the audience, and I wonder how the musical stage version is going to measure up to their expectations.

The signs are good before we even take our seats – with a concessions stand selling merch and memorabilia that appears (at least to my uninitiated self) to capture the same feeling I’ve always sensed from the fandom.

And when the lights go up on the Empire Theatre stage and the first 80s tinged electric guitar notes ring out across the auditorium, I hear others in the audience exhale, seemingly reassured that they are in for a somewhat familiar ride.

Pathos, pain and pride

And what a ride it is, full of pathos and joyful nostalgia, charged with pain and pride at the plight of the ordinary Scotsman (and woman) which rings as true today as it would have against the backdrop of Thatcher’s 80s.

From the opening Big Country number to the whooping and whistling of the final curtain call, we are all drawn completely into this tale of working class heroes, love, longing and the creation of legend.

To an Eden Court audience – drawn from communities across the Highlands – the digs at some visitors’ unrealistic opinions and expectations of us really hit home, with the dance-off scene between leading lady Margot (Kirsty McLaren) and an American interloper (Sarah Galbraith’s Bender) a high point, which threatened to raise some out of their seats.

Kyle Gardiner and Finlay McKillop were a dream duo as Ronnie and Will – the clown and the wolfman – winning the audience over from the opening scene.

Stand-out vocal performances

The chemistry between McKillop and McLaren lifted the love story arc to the next level, with stand-out vocal performances from both that had us holding our breath to catch every note and nuance.

Caroline Deyga’s character pieces garnered a lot of laughs.

There were a good number of laughs along the way too; Alan McHugh’s stand-in portrayal of Will’s dad brought a good number (with a huge nod to the understated brilliance of Ailsa Davidson’s mum), while Caroline Deyga’s character pieces certainly deserve special mention.

And of course, it was great to see the familar face of Ross Baxter back on the Eden Court stage, just months out from his star turn in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Eden Court Panto last Christmas.

Emotion and enthusiasm

Restless Natives on stage is a wonderful stand-alone musical, charged with emotion and played with pure enthusiasm. And, while I can’t speak for the film’s fandom, all the signs pointed to approval from those in the know in the audience – of course, if you want to know if it really stands up, you’ll have to see it for yourself.

Restless Natives will play at Eden Court, Inverness until Sunday; catch them if you can!

