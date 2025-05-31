Peter Kay at P&J Live: A fever dream of nostalgia, naughtiness and lots of laughs

It’s been a long time coming, welcoming Bolton’s favourite funnyman Peter Kay back to Aberdeen.

And judging by a sold-out P&J Live, he’s still every bit the crowd pleaser we know and love him for.

The Car Share star is in the Granite City for a two-night run – and has added a third date in March 2026, so if you’re not going tonight, there’s time yet to grab a ticket.

Here are my thoughts on the Better Late Than Never (Again) show. As per Mr Kay’s instructions, I’ll do my best to avoid spoilers.

Throwback tunes and a trip down memory lane

Before ever Peter Kay – or Pete as he referred to himself – bounced onto the stage, the atmosphere was set for a sentimental stroll back in time.

Let’s Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins, Respect by Erasure and a host of other 80s and 90s dancefloor fillers had people swaying and tapping in their seats.

But if a nod to the past was designed to gear us up for the familiar form of Phoenix Nights creator, it did the opposite.

Humorously alluding to health challenges throughout the show, and his newfound membership to a slimming club, it was like becoming acquainted with an old chum again, who’s changed since last we met.

Thankfully, with the first close-up of his pursed lips and dead eyes feigning shock at audience reactions, our old, though much slimmer, friend was back.

Sing-along sentimentality likely left young’uns behind

The first half of the two-act show was dominated by his homage to “they don’t make them like this any more” TV ads.

“A finger of fudge,” he called out, to a raucous response of “is just enough to give your kids a treat!” Followed by many more sing-along suggestions from the crowd.

Howls of laughter, from men and women alike, filled the arena, though I suspect anyone less than about 40 would be wondering what on earth the cult of Kay were all chanting about.

Chucking in the old throwbacks to previous routines, his trademark “what’s that all about?” and “garlic bread” references were joined this time by a slightly smuttier repertoire.

For my money, a lot of penis talk, a few paedo jokes and uncharacteristic “effing and jeffing” could have been left out. He’s funny without all that, and it felt a wee bit lazy at times.

Observational humour and unexpected poignancy

As the show went on, my best friend and I found ourselves rolling around at the classic Peter Kay observational humour. Recalling family anecdotes, and life in the days of video shops and Bodyform adverts, he’s a genius at finding a point of connection between us and him.

A standout line for me was when he digressed into a rant about being addicted to his phone. Saying he takes it to the bathroom with him, “I can’t go back to reading Vosene bottles,” he added, and it had me chuckling. Who hasn’t read the list of chemicals in their shower gel while lying in the bath?

Like Kay, I’m sentimental, especially about my late grandparents, so his tributes and tales centring on his grandmother were both heartwarming and hilarious.

The second half faux ended with a recording of his lovely nana speaking about her funeral wishes. Can’t lie, I had tears in my eyes just seconds after belly laughing.

When he mentioned calling his mum in the interval and having a scan in a Home Bargains car park, I remembered why I love his comedy so much.

He’s one of us and has never graduated from real life despite tales of hobnobbing with Eric Clapton!

Surprise finale was a fever dream of fun

As the show drew to a close with a “thank you and goodnight”, there was a collective sense of “oh, is that it?”

Of course, with still dimmed lights, it absolutely wasn’t.

Sworn to silence, and flanked by security guards ready to delete pics off phones (this actually happened! It was THAT shrouded in secrecy), Kay returned with some musical madness that was a giddy mix of delight and delirium.

Suffice to say, if you like his old material, you’ll have sore ribs.

You may also be left wondering what in the double-shovel you just watched.

Overall, a ridiculous romp of nostalgia and naughtiness. And thanks to the top-secret ending and some lyrical mishaps, I’ve already Googled when it will be available to stream.