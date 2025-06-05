Planning a trip to Shetland? Here’s everything you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment

Planning a trip to Shetland? Here’s everything you need to know

Find out about the islands' hidden gems, fine cuisine, exciting activities and much, much more in our handy guide.

In partnership with local businesses
Dramatic coastal cliff scenery and a remote inaccessible beach on the Ness of Hillswick, Northmavine, in the UNESCO Global Geopark of Shetland, UK - taken on a sunny day showing the clear, blue water.
The glorious Shetland coastline is just one of many reasons to visit the island.

If you’re going to be taking a trip to the Shetland Isles’ stunning shores, then we’ve got just the thing for you.

Our Hello Shetland supplement showcases these remarkable isles and the warm, welcoming community that inhabits it.

We’ll tell you about the islands’ hidden treasures and unique cuisine. You’ll also get an insight to the amazing cultural festivals that add to the colour and of the community.

There’s information on the range of amazing outdoor activities on offer and the fantastic golf courses to test your skills on.

We’ll even give you advice on what to do if you’re so taken with the isles that you want to relocate there.

So if you’re looking for information ahead on this beautiful northern archipelago, then click on the image below and subscribe to the Press and Journal.

Hello Shetland front cover

Or, if you’re already a subscriber, then just click here.

The businesses that made it all happen

This supplement was only possible thanks to the support of local businesses and the sponsorship of Streamline Shipping Group.

Living in the Shetland Islands shouldn’t mean feeling cut off from the rest of Scotland.

That’s why, for over 40 years, Streamline Shipping Group has been Shetland’s trusted lifeline – keeping the islands connected to the mainland and beyond. Streamline Shipping Group is not just about moving boxes from A to B; it’s about delivering peace of mind, creating connections, and supporting local people and businesses every step of the way.

Whether it’s a care package from Grandpa in Dundee or vital supplies for a shop in Dunrossness, Streamline Shipping Group will get it there – through rain, shine, or a Shetland storm!

With daily ferry and air links, plus a friendly local team based in Lerwick, it makes shipping to and from Shetland feel easy and its drivers probably even greet your beloved pets by name, that’s how well they know the communities they serve.

At Streamline, it’s more than just a delivery service. It’s a part of island life, proud to be your neighbour, your logistics expert, and your go-to team when it matters most.

Always dependable, always fun and always your number one champion – look to Streamline Shipping Group. Keeping Shetland connected, every day.

We also have to say a big thank you to R Robertson & Son Ltd;  JA & GD NicolsonsFrankie’s Fish & ChipsPromote ShetlandSeabirds-and-Seals; Jim’s Garage; Sound service Station; The Swan TrustSkibhoul BakeryWhalsay Golf; Jamieson’s; Aperture Shetland; Glansin Glass; Island Trails; and Shetland Seabird Tours.

Conversation