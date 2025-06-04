GALLERY: Danscentre takes centre stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: Danscentre takes centre stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

Danscentre was back with its 8th major production at HMT, showcasing talented pupils performing a variety of dance.

By Emma Grady

It’s up, up and away for the children of Danscentre, who perform their show Encore at His Majesty’s Theatre this week.

With a Step In Time – and hoping it is something Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – the young dancers take the stage in three acts of spellbinding dance, opening with a ballet version of the tale of magical nanny, Mary Poppins.

In their eighth major production at HMT, the show features the school’s mid and senior pupils in a diverse mix of dance styles, music and themes. In a celebration of youth, movement and the exciting and evolving world of dance, the young performers explore the latest dance trends alongside traditional theatre at its best.

Aberdeen-born dance teacher Karen Berry founded the school 38 years ago and is currently also head of teacher training at the Royal Ballet School, splitting her working life between Aberdeen and London. Over the years, many of the school’s students have gone on to perform professionally – former pupils include actress Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner in Call The Midwife.

Dancers Harris Beattie, of Northern Ballet, Alfie MacPherson, of Scottish Ballet, and Angela Towler, choreographer at Rambert Ballet, are also among the school’s former pupils.

The dancers performing this week will showcase skills in ballet, modern, contemporary, commercial and tap, with the youngest performers taking on the roles in Mary Poppins, followed by excerpts from some of the great ballets performed by a breathtaking corps de ballet and soloists who are trained by Danscentre.

Act Three, meanwhile, is made up of Legends and Icons of the film and music worlds, with a special performance on Saturday by the dads, who become 007 for one night only in their charity dance, Gullfinger.

Ms Berry said: “I can’t believe I’ve been teaching for 38 years, and I have no idea how I am at this stage now. For me, it’s not just about the students who have gone into successful careers in the arts, but for all those students we have trained who continue to dance just because they love it.

“Seeing those students come back with their own children, join our adult classes, or dancing at university and being educated audiences in dance makes me feel we have done our job at Danscentre.”

She adds: “Over the years I’ve been blessed with the best people around who are not only great colleagues but are dear friends. It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am.”

Encore opens tonight and runs until Saturday at His Majesty’s Theatre at 7pm and Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are still available.

Photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.

Back stage and make up.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Back stage and make up.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Back stage and make up.
Back stage and make up.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Back stage stage and make up.
Back stage.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Back stage and make up.
Back stage.
Back stage.
Back stage and make up.
Back stage and make up.
Back stage and make up.
Back stage and make up.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Back stage.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Back stage.
Back stage.
Back stage.
Back stage.
Back stage.
Back stage.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.
Danscentre performing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Conversation