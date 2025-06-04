GALLERY: Danscentre takes centre stage at His Majesty’s Theatre

It’s up, up and away for the children of Danscentre, who perform their show Encore at His Majesty’s Theatre this week.

With a Step In Time – and hoping it is something Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – the young dancers take the stage in three acts of spellbinding dance, opening with a ballet version of the tale of magical nanny, Mary Poppins.

In their eighth major production at HMT, the show features the school’s mid and senior pupils in a diverse mix of dance styles, music and themes. In a celebration of youth, movement and the exciting and evolving world of dance, the young performers explore the latest dance trends alongside traditional theatre at its best.

Aberdeen-born dance teacher Karen Berry founded the school 38 years ago and is currently also head of teacher training at the Royal Ballet School, splitting her working life between Aberdeen and London. Over the years, many of the school’s students have gone on to perform professionally – former pupils include actress Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner in Call The Midwife.

Dancers Harris Beattie, of Northern Ballet, Alfie MacPherson, of Scottish Ballet, and Angela Towler, choreographer at Rambert Ballet, are also among the school’s former pupils.

The dancers performing this week will showcase skills in ballet, modern, contemporary, commercial and tap, with the youngest performers taking on the roles in Mary Poppins, followed by excerpts from some of the great ballets performed by a breathtaking corps de ballet and soloists who are trained by Danscentre.

Act Three, meanwhile, is made up of Legends and Icons of the film and music worlds, with a special performance on Saturday by the dads, who become 007 for one night only in their charity dance, Gullfinger.

Ms Berry said: “I can’t believe I’ve been teaching for 38 years, and I have no idea how I am at this stage now. For me, it’s not just about the students who have gone into successful careers in the arts, but for all those students we have trained who continue to dance just because they love it.

“Seeing those students come back with their own children, join our adult classes, or dancing at university and being educated audiences in dance makes me feel we have done our job at Danscentre.”

She adds: “Over the years I’ve been blessed with the best people around who are not only great colleagues but are dear friends. It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am.”

Encore opens tonight and runs until Saturday at His Majesty’s Theatre at 7pm and Saturday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are still available.

Photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.