Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society: The group backed by Judi Dench that ‘means so much to so many’

Driven by a unified passion for theatre Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society has been at the heart of the local community for more than 70 years.

With the youngest member only six-years-old and the oldest 93, generations combine to bring the magic of stage to the Broch.

Supporters of Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society (FJAS) include King Charles, legendary Oscar winning actor Dame Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley.

Dame Judi’s donation helped fund a sign that shines a beacon for arts and creativity through the streets of Fraserburgh town centre.

Their latest production is an ambitious performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre – complete with stunning glass elevator.

Support from the King and Dame Judi Dench

Their rendition of the classic Roald Dahl novel also contains unique Oompa-Loompa’s.

Show producer Lewis Platt said: “Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society means so much to so many people and we are very proud of the organisation.

“We are fully self-funded and rely on the goodness of people buying tickets for our shows.

“We have support from the King, Dame Judi Dench, Joanna Lumley and the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire.

“A donation from Dame Judi was used to buy a big Junior Arts logo for our 70th jubilee.

“Our logo sits above the Leisure Centre building and when it is on at night it lights up and shines right up the Broch.

“When you come down from Broadgate you can see our sign which is amazing.”

Rising talent Caleb Patterson plays Charlie Bucket who visits the wonderful factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka, played by Craig Roger.

Unique glass elevator and Oompa-Loompas

First published in 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory focuses on the adventure of 10-year-old Charlie and his grandpa Joe (Joss Duthie).

In the irreverent, darkly comic children’s novel Charlie wins a golden ticket to tour the magical chocolate factory.

Timeless characters also include Augustus Gloop (Joss Maclaren), Veruca Salt (Eden Park), Violet Beauregarde (Zoe Burnett) and Mike Teavee (Ethan Doutre).

FJAS’s production also has unique Oompa-Loompas that are the result of tireless work from the costume design team.

Who is in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory cast?

Lewis, who is also president of FJAS, said: “We have a cast of 48 with our youngest member Caleb Patterson who is 12-years-old and plays Charlie Bucket.

“Caleb had never done anything with junior arts before but came to auditions in January and blew us away.

“He is great to work with and his singing voice is beautiful.

“We purchased a unique glass elevator that has come up from London and glows.

“It will fly about the stage.

“Our Oompa-Loompas are quite unique as they all have specialised costumes made for them.

“All the costumes are made of foam and are boxed out to make them look smaller and dumpier than they are .

“Our costume ladies Wendy Simpson and Doreen Gibson sat for many hours with their team cutting out foam, lining it and putting costumes into it.

“There are four different types of Oompas for different parts of the factory.

“When you see the workers in the chocolate room they are completely different from the ones in the nut room, mixing room and television room.”

‘Everything we do is driven by passion’

The origins of the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society trace back to 1952.

A pantomime was staged by Fraserburgh Photographic Society that year to raise funds for equipment.

Inspired by the success of the production the following year some of the members formed the Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.

The society represented Aberdeenshire in 2000 at the Millennium Dome, taking 200 youngsters to London to perform “Our Town Story”.

Lewis said: “We sit 600 people per night with 4,200 people a week coming to see our show.

“We have 548 members that range from the age of six-years-old to 93.

“Our oldest member is Elma Goodlad who is 93 and makes our costumes.

“She has been making costumes for 50 years.

“Everything in Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society is built by us… all the sets, costumes and props.

“The only thing we take in is the script and light and sound where we use a company from Dundee.

“Even though it is amateur we try to make it as professional as we can.

“I have been in junior arts since I was eight and I’m 34 now.

“Many of us have been here for 20, 30 or 40 years.

“Doreen Gibson has been in our society for 50 years.

“Everything we do from the committee to front of house has a passion, from everyone.”