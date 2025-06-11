REVIEW: Sudden Death – Rosco McClelland at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Sudden Death – Rosco McClelland at Eden Court

Sudden Death was an emotional rollercoaster; full of fun and genuinely funny. We left the auditorium filled with gratitude for the lives that we lead - and the laughs we have shared. 

Rosco McClelland's stand-up show Sudden Death was on at Eden Court. Image: Eden Court
By Jenni Gee

Rosco McClelland is not afraid of dying, at least not in the traditional sense – his frank admissions about ignoring doctors’ orders after being diagnosed with a potentially fatal heart condition tell us that.

But the award-winning comic must have had some apprehension about how his stand-up set would go down when he stepped out onto Eden Court’s OneTouch Theatre stage and spotted a diminutive audience with a demographic that – by his own assessment – was not his usual crowd.

Audibly self-editing as he powered through a rapid-fire new-material opening, it was clear Rosco wanted to ensure his show was enjoyable for all in attendance –  and enjoy it we did! (Although I’m sure we could have handled the jokes he deemed were not for us.)

His set piece, Sudden Death, is a brave routine that has been carefully honed to gather the audience in with some easy laughs before hitting them with something harder

Working class authenticity

A fierce undercurrent of working-class authenticity flows through Rosco’s descriptions of his hometown and upbringing – with proud affection shining out between the swipes he takes at old schoolmate ‘Shanksy’.

And when he switches gears to explain the meaning behind the show’s title the audience listens in rapt attention – each of us on the edge of our seats, waiting to exhale.

Rosco McClelland appeared at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

From a young lad who doesn’t want to be different, to a grown man coming to terms with the consequences of his condition (which he prefers to simply call a “thing”), Rosco offers an insight into what its like to live a life that you know could be over at any moment.

McClelland’s true talent lies in knowing just how much he can prolong a moment of profundity before pulling the audience back and allowing them a laugh – creating a chiaroscuro that heightens the emotion of the evening.

Politics and punchlines

Even a piece of political soapboxing (hats off, Rosco, for using your platform) is well received and quickly tempered with a punchline that brings the show back to the land of levity.

Sudden Death was an emotional rollercoaster; full of fun and genuinely funny. We left the auditorium filled with gratitude for the lives that we lead – and the laughs we have shared.

Fingers crossed Rosco gives our city another go – if you missed him this time, you really did miss out.

