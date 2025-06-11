REVIEW: Sudden Death – Rosco McClelland at Eden Court

Rosco McClelland is not afraid of dying, at least not in the traditional sense – his frank admissions about ignoring doctors’ orders after being diagnosed with a potentially fatal heart condition tell us that.

But the award-winning comic must have had some apprehension about how his stand-up set would go down when he stepped out onto Eden Court’s OneTouch Theatre stage and spotted a diminutive audience with a demographic that – by his own assessment – was not his usual crowd.

Audibly self-editing as he powered through a rapid-fire new-material opening, it was clear Rosco wanted to ensure his show was enjoyable for all in attendance – and enjoy it we did! (Although I’m sure we could have handled the jokes he deemed were not for us.)

His set piece, Sudden Death, is a brave routine that has been carefully honed to gather the audience in with some easy laughs before hitting them with something harder

Working class authenticity

A fierce undercurrent of working-class authenticity flows through Rosco’s descriptions of his hometown and upbringing – with proud affection shining out between the swipes he takes at old schoolmate ‘Shanksy’.

And when he switches gears to explain the meaning behind the show’s title the audience listens in rapt attention – each of us on the edge of our seats, waiting to exhale.

From a young lad who doesn’t want to be different, to a grown man coming to terms with the consequences of his condition (which he prefers to simply call a “thing”), Rosco offers an insight into what its like to live a life that you know could be over at any moment.

McClelland’s true talent lies in knowing just how much he can prolong a moment of profundity before pulling the audience back and allowing them a laugh – creating a chiaroscuro that heightens the emotion of the evening.

Politics and punchlines

Even a piece of political soapboxing (hats off, Rosco, for using your platform) is well received and quickly tempered with a punchline that brings the show back to the land of levity.

Sudden Death was an emotional rollercoaster; full of fun and genuinely funny. We left the auditorium filled with gratitude for the lives that we lead – and the laughs we have shared.

Fingers crossed Rosco gives our city another go – if you missed him this time, you really did miss out.