Home Entertainment

Aberdeen hard-rockers Deadfire set to perform at major European festival

Fan fans from as far afield as Bangladesh to Brazil are streaming Deadfire songs as the Aberdeen rockers' sound goes global.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen band Deadfire performing live at an outdoor festival.
Aberdeen hard-rockers Deadline are set to tour Europe and perform at the legendary Hutznmugge festival in Germany.

The band have formed a formidable live reputation across the continent with performances charismatic singer Charlie Munro describes as “full throttle”,

This summer will mark Deadfire’s third appearance at Hutznmugge which is a rarity as band’s normally only play the festival once.

Deadfire singer Charlie Munro performs live with the Aberdeen band.
However, the Aberdonian noise behemoths made such an impact they were invited back again… and again.

The Hutznmugge festival runs on Friday August 22 and Saturday August 23.

Singer Charlie said: “The Hutznmugge festival is located up mountains in Germany and is surrounded by forest.

“It is absolutely beautiful and the people treat us like royalty and are amazing.

“The first time we played the festival we got on so well with the organisers.

Aberdeen rockers Deadfire are set to play a legendary festival in Germany.
“This will be our third time playing Hutznmugge which is great because they never really have bands playing more than once as they like to change it up every year.

“For some reason they keep asking us back, so we must be doing something right.”

Renowned for their energetic, passionate live shows Deadfire will also perform in the Czech Republic at the Cross Club  in Prague.

Hard lessons from European tours

For Charlie and the band it is a short trip across the border.

They learned the hard way to ensure gigs on European tours are as close together as possible.

He said: “Hutznmugge is in South Germany which is handy for us as it is just over the border from the Czech Republic where we are also playing.

“So, the gigs are close.

“That’s something we discovered the hard way on our first European tour.

“On that tour we played Amsterdam, then the second leg was in South Poland before we played in Germany.

“It all looks relatively small on a map until you have to drive 14 hours across Europe before you get on a stage and play at night.”

The band recently organised a fundraising event to help finance the European shows.

Earlier this summer Deadfire also performed at the popular Call of the Wild festival on the same bill as Royal Republic and Michael Monroe from Hanoi Rocks.

‘Full throttle with nothing held back’

Formed more than a decade ago the Granite City rockers have released two albums – an eponymous debut in 2013 and Hounds of Justice in 2016.

They have since released a host of singles including Enemy, Live or Die, Pro (Pain) and Anxiety Society.

Aberdeen band Deadfire set to tour Europe.
Charlie said: “When we play live we are full throttle with nothing held back.

“We want to give people something to remember and speak about.

“We live for playing live, that’s our passion.

“I think because we have such a good time people buy into that.

“If they see a bunch of guys on stage having a laugh and going crazy they want to join in.

“It’s great as every town we go to we see the same faces coming back.”

The band are scheduled to enter a studio to record new tracks in  September.

They aim to release a new single from that session later this year.

Deadfire sound spreading globally

Deadfire may be set to tour Europe but their sound has spread far beyond the continent.

Fans across the globe are streaming their songs.

Charlie said: “You get an app with Spotify that lets you know all the areas your songs are played in.

“There are people listening to us as far afield as Bangladesh and Brazil.

“I often wonder how does our wee band from Aberdeen get listened to in all these random places across the world?

“It’s brilliant and also a good way of gauging where to go on tour as well.

“If people are listening to us in a country it is a good idea to get out there.”

