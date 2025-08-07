Award-winning musical comedy Little Squirt comes to Aberdeen

Fertility is anything but straightforward. And as anyone who has travelled it surely knows, the road to fertility isn’t exactly a laughing matter. But Australia-based comedian Darby James is ready to set sail on a one-man musical comedy journey about sperm donation.

The one-man musical comedy about sperm donation

Little Squirt is the uproarious multi-award-winning musical comedy cabaret about the process of sperm donation, with all-original songs, following the journey of musical comedian, Darby James.

Darby clicks on a Facebook ad for sperm donation and sets sail across the seas of queer existential mayhem, discovering the absurdities of clinical procreation and considering his own future as a potential gay parent.

Follow along as he wades his way through genetic questionnaires, medical screening and psychological evaluations resulting in sticky ethical musings about reproduction and the future of our species.

In Little Squirt, Darby navigates a sea of existential mayhem, while considering the absurdities of procreation and pondering pathways to queer parenthood.

In the midst of this hilarious and heartfelt adventure, Darby finds himself as a sea man stranded in moral purgatory, faced with the unanswerable question: should we be having children?

Created, written by and starring Darby James

Darby James is an award-winning storyteller, songwriter and musical comedian born in Manchester, UK, raised in Canberra and based in Melbourne in Australia.

His theatre writing includes Songs of the Northern River (The MC Showroom Hatchery Sponsorship 2019), Protein (Autonomous Inventions 2021-2023), and Little Squirt (previously Spunk Daddy Antipodes Winter Lab 2022, Autonomous Inventions 2023, Quiet RIOT 2024-2025).

The reviews are in: It’s a hit!

The Stage called Little Squirt a “charming and unexpectedly thought-provoking mini musical”.

For the List, it’s a “rare piece of musical theatre: unexpected, thought-provoking and bursting with heart”.

The Musical Theatre Review gave Little Squirt 5 stars ★★★★★, calling it “a beautiful piece of work.”

Theatre & Tonic added that the show was “comedic and heart-felt” and “a real highlight of the Fringe”.

Theatre Travels proclaimed: “Darby James has mountains of charm (not to mention superb talent)”.

International Season 2025

Little Squirt is part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season which brings world-class entertainment to the north-east of Scotland while promoting sustainable touring to companies touring the country.

Considered a significant milestone in the region’s cultural calendar, the International Season features ground-breaking performances from some of the most innovative and cutting edge performers from around the world.

Little Squirt comes to the Lemon Tree on August 29 and 30.

Book your tickets today.