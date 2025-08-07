Award-winning musical comedy Little Squirt comes to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment

Award-winning musical comedy Little Squirt comes to Aberdeen

Taking place at the Lemon Tree on August 29 and 30

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Don't miss this uproarious multi-award-winning musical comedy cabaret. Image Credit: Liv Morison Photography
Fertility is anything but straightforward. And as anyone who has travelled it surely knows, the road to fertility isn’t exactly a laughing matter. But Australia-based comedian Darby James is ready to set sail on a one-man musical comedy journey about sperm donation.

The one-man musical comedy about sperm donation

Little Squirt is the uproarious multi-award-winning musical comedy cabaret about the process of sperm donation, with all-original songs, following the journey of musical comedian, Darby James.

Darby clicks on a Facebook ad for sperm donation and sets sail across the seas of queer existential mayhem, discovering the absurdities of clinical procreation and considering his own future as a potential gay parent.

“Little Squirt” comes to Aberdeen on August 29-30 at the Lemon Tree.

Follow along as he wades his way through genetic questionnaires, medical screening and psychological evaluations resulting in sticky ethical musings about reproduction and the future of our species.

In Little Squirt, Darby navigates a sea of existential mayhem, while considering the absurdities of procreation and pondering pathways to queer parenthood.

In the midst of this hilarious and heartfelt adventure, Darby finds himself as a sea man stranded in moral purgatory, faced with the unanswerable question: should we be having children?

Created, written by and starring Darby James

Darby James is an award-winning storyteller, songwriter and musical comedian born in Manchester, UK, raised in Canberra and based in Melbourne in Australia.

His theatre writing includes Songs of the Northern River (The MC Showroom Hatchery Sponsorship 2019), Protein (Autonomous Inventions 2021-2023), and Little Squirt (previously Spunk Daddy Antipodes Winter Lab 2022, Autonomous Inventions 2023, Quiet RIOT 2024-2025).

The reviews are in: It’s a hit!

The Stage called Little Squirt a “charming and unexpectedly thought-provoking mini musical”.

For the List, it’s a “rare piece of musical theatre: unexpected, thought-provoking and bursting with heart”.

The Musical Theatre Review gave Little Squirt 5 stars ★★★★★, calling it “a beautiful piece of work.”

Theatre & Tonic added that the show was “comedic and heart-felt” and “a real highlight of the Fringe”.

Theatre Travels proclaimed: “Darby James has mountains of charm (not to mention superb talent)”.

International Season 2025

Little Squirt is part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ International Season which brings world-class entertainment to the north-east of Scotland while promoting sustainable touring to companies touring the country.

Considered a significant milestone in the region’s cultural calendar, the International Season features ground-breaking performances from some of the most innovative and cutting edge performers from around the world.

Little Squirt comes to the Lemon Tree on August 29 and 30.

