EXCLUSIVE: Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner Max Fox reveals Simon Cowell’s late semi-final song change advice

Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer sensation Max Fox has revealed a late semi-final song U-turn following advice from judge Simon Cowell.

Singer Max was an audience member at an audition of the smash hit ITV television show in Blackpool earlier this year.

In what he describes as a “mad moment” the 35-year-0ld shouted out to Cowell from the crowd to request an impromptu audition.

The outcome was beyond his wildest dreams.

Max was not only granted an audition, where he sang My Way, but also received a Golden Buzzer pass to the semi-final by judge Amanda Holden.

Footage of the moment, which Max insists was not staged, has been viewed 160 million times on YouTube.

Max, who performs in Aberdeen this month with Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined, revealed he was set to sing an Elton John classic in the semi-final.

Late song advice from Simon Cowell

However, just three days before the event, he received a call from Cowell suggesting he revisit My Way as his audition was so successful.

He took the advice on board, but failed to progress to the final.

Max explained: “The semi-final was far more nerve wracking.

“I was actually meant to sing, and this is a bit of an exclusive, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

“Three days before I got a call from Simon who said he thought I should sing My Way again because it had gone worldwide.

“Simon said it was entirely my choice and left it in my hands.

“But I decided to go with him.

“I was against the Post Office Choir who are absolutely amazing.

“I came second to them but I walked away with my head held high.

“I’m really thankful for that because Britain’s Got Talent is something I wanted to do since I was a kid.

“It was a bucket list that I could finally tick off after 19-years.

“I finally got my moment and I’m having fun with Cirque, so I’m good.”

Max’s impromptu audition was included in a Britain’s Got Talent episode broadcast on April 19.

‘Moment of madness’ that paid off

After 19-years of unsuccessful attempts to land an audition spot the singer boldly stood up from the audience and asked Cowell for an opportunity to perform.

His plea resonated with the audience, and judges, and he was allowed to sing.

Max revealed he was in the crowd to watch one of his fellow performers from Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined audition.

Max explained: “A lot of people were saying it was all fixed and set up but it was very much real.

“Everything you saw on the television did happen.

“With the exception of me going upstairs with the producers and them cutting down my song which took about 20 minutes.

“But from shouting out in the audience to being on stage singing was probably a maximum of 25 minutes.

“It was a moment of madness but one that that paid off, that’s for sure.

“It was spur of the moment as I was actually going to watch one of my dancers who has worked in Cirque.

“She was performing as one of the acts in the show.

“I got a pretty good seat, three rows from Simon and I was on the aisle.

“So thought ‘why not create a moment out of this opportunity?’

“I saw a couple of women on the other side shout at Simon and he turned round and waved at them.

“So, I thought maybe I should shout out, and I took a chance.”

Max earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience for his emotional rendition of My Way.

Whirlwind since Britain’s Got Talent

In an unprecedented move judge Holden pressed her Golden Buzzer to move the singer directly into the semi-finals.

Holden had already previously used her Golden Buzzer for the season.

Max said: “It was all a surreal experience.

“I definitely didn’t expect to get the Golden Buzzer.

“It was a very crazy hour of my life and I’m trying to hold onto every single memory of that.

“What is beautiful is that it is all over YouTube so I will have it forever imprinted in video which is nice.

“Britain’s Got Talent was a crazy experience in itself but it is wonderful to be able to tour the country with Cirque and meet fans.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“I actually do the song I sang for the Britain’s Got Talent audition during the show to pay homage to my BGT journey.

“My social media has blown up as my audition video went super viral with 160 million views across the world.

“I have 80,000 extra followers now off the back of that.

“However, I’m still very much a grounded person as it hasn’t changed my life, or me, in any way.

“In terms of opportunities though it definitely opened doors.

“But I will always same be the same guy from Blackpool, I’ll never change.”

Creating Cirque, the Greatest Show

Max is currently touring the UK with Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined which is a breathtaking fusion of musical theatre and circus acts.

The family friendly show is an all new production for this year.

Max said: “I created Cirque: The Greatest Show back in 2019.

“Then I partnered up with entertainers who are one of the biggest promoters in the country.

“We worked together to create this large scale tour.

“For the show think The Greatest Showman meets Cirque du Soleil.

“You can expect things you would see under a big top but also aspects that are from a theatrical setting.

“It’s a great, family friendly show that everyone enjoys, no matter their age.

“We have really revamped the show this year by stripping it all back and creating a brand new show for 2025.”

Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined is at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 13.

Further details at: aberdeenperformingarts.com