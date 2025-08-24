Gallery: Cardmania makes its Aberdeen debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Cardmania makes its Aberdeen debut

Cardmania, the UK’s fastest growing trading card event, made its debut in Aberdeen on Sunday, 24 August at P&J Live, offering collectors, traders, and fans an unmissable experience.

Cardmania, the UK’s fastest growing Pokémon event for collectors and fans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Kami Thomson

The UK's fastest growing trading card event, Cardmania, arrived in Aberdeen for the first time on Sunday, 24 August 2025 at P&J Live.

Previously known as Pokemania, the recently rebranded Cardmania has become the go-to destination for enthusiasts, offering an unmissable experience for collectors, traders, and fans alike.

At Cardmania Aberdeen, collectors and fans were able to explore thousands of cards, from graded rarities worth thousands to vintage collectables and the latest releases.

Attendees could also able to buy, sell, and trade their own collections with top vendors and fellow collectors.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the day.

Lucy Ferguson, David Bruce, Anna Christie, with Ross Ferguson.
Pokémon fans enjoy a day dedicated to trading, collecting, and fun.
Pokémon plushes.
Pokémon plushes.
Jaxon McAuley with his new Pokémon cards.
Jake Philip shows off a Pokémon card.
Cardmania brings together collectors from across the UK.
The event is buzzing with excitement and card-collecting passion.
Pokémon fans admire rare cards.
Crowds of Pokémon fans gather to browse, trade, and collect.
Visitors explore the different stalls and displays.
Crowds of Pokémon fans gather to browse, trade, and collect.
The cutest homemade Pokémon plushes.
Visitors explore the different stalls and displays.
Fans line up to see the rarest and most sought-after Pokémon cards.
Pokémon enthusiasts enjoy the bustling atmosphere at Cardmania.
Fans trade and discover new cards at the UK’s fastest-growing Pokémon event.
Gareth and Colleen Murphy with Damian Murphy and Isaac Allan.
Jack Towsey, Brody Scott, Daniella Knatshak.
Jake Philip shows off a card to his dad, Kevin.
Collectors of all ages check out the latest and rarest cards.
Harris Donaldson shows off his new Pokémon card.
Fans explore rare cards at Cardmania, the UK’s fastest-growing Pokémon event.
Cardmania, the UK’s fastest-growing Pokémon event for collectors and fans.

 

