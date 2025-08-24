Entertainment Gallery: Cardmania makes its Aberdeen debut Cardmania, the UK’s fastest growing trading card event, made its debut in Aberdeen on Sunday, 24 August at P&J Live, offering collectors, traders, and fans an unmissable experience. Cardmania, the UK’s fastest growing Pokémon event for collectors and fans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Kami Thomson August 24 2025, 6:31 pm August 24 2025, 6:31 pm Share Gallery: Cardmania makes its Aberdeen debut Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/6832473/cardmania-pokemania-aberdeen-debut-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The UK’s fastest growing trading card event, Cardmania, arrived in Aberdeen for the first time on Sunday, 24 August 2025 at P&J Live. Previously known as Pokemania, the recently rebranded Cardmania has become the go-to destination for enthusiasts, offering an unmissable experience for collectors, traders, and fans alike. At Cardmania Aberdeen, collectors and fans were able to explore thousands of cards, from graded rarities worth thousands to vintage collectables and the latest releases. Attendees could also able to buy, sell, and trade their own collections with top vendors and fellow collectors. P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the day. Lucy Ferguson, David Bruce, Anna Christie, with Ross Ferguson. Pokémon fans enjoy a day dedicated to trading, collecting, and fun. Pokémon plushes. Pokémon plushes. Jaxon McAuley with his new Pokémon cards. Jake Philip shows off a Pokémon card. Cardmania brings together collectors from across the UK. The event is buzzing with excitement and card-collecting passion. Pokémon fans admire rare cards. Crowds of Pokémon fans gather to browse, trade, and collect. Visitors explore the different stalls and displays. Crowds of Pokémon fans gather to browse, trade, and collect. The cutest homemade Pokémon plushes. Visitors explore the different stalls and displays. Fans line up to see the rarest and most sought-after Pokémon cards. Pokémon enthusiasts enjoy the bustling atmosphere at Cardmania. Fans trade and discover new cards at the UK’s fastest-growing Pokémon event. Gareth and Colleen Murphy with Damian Murphy and Isaac Allan. Jack Towsey, Brody Scott, Daniella Knatshak. Jake Philip shows off a card to his dad, Kevin. Collectors of all ages check out the latest and rarest cards. Harris Donaldson shows off his new Pokémon card. Fans explore rare cards at Cardmania, the UK’s fastest-growing Pokémon event. Cardmania, the UK’s fastest-growing Pokémon event for collectors and fans.
