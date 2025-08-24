Gallery: Cardmania makes its Aberdeen debut

The UK’s fastest growing trading card event, Cardmania, arrived in Aberdeen for the first time on Sunday, 24 August 2025 at P&J Live.

Previously known as Pokemania, the recently rebranded Cardmania has become the go-to destination for enthusiasts, offering an unmissable experience for collectors, traders, and fans alike.

At Cardmania Aberdeen, collectors and fans were able to explore thousands of cards, from graded rarities worth thousands to vintage collectables and the latest releases.

Attendees could also able to buy, sell, and trade their own collections with top vendors and fellow collectors.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the day.