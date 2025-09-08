Meet the Aberdeen dance music producer who has 570 million online streams and launched publishing company- with four BILLION streams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Meet the Aberdeen dance music producer who has 570 million online streams and launched publishing company- with four BILLION streams

Aberdeen dance producer Chris Burke has launched a music publishing company that represents musicians with a combined total of four billion online streams

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashed 500million streams and lands major global deal. Image supplied by Chris Burke
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashed 500 million streams and lands major global deal. Image supplied by Chris Burke

Aberdeen music producer Chris Burke has launched a music publishing company with artists that have racked up four BILLION online streams.

The Granite City producer’s EDM Publishing represents the rights to 2,500 songs including works from Grammy Award winner Damon Sharpe and chart-topper Aloe Blacc.

EDM Publishing recently signed an agreement to work with UnitedMasters.

Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke with Aberdeen harbour in the background.
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashed 570 million streams and lands major global deal. Image supplied by Chris Burke

New York based UnitedMasters handles the music for broadcasts and commercials of the major sports leagues in the United States, NBA (basketball), NFL (American football) and  MLB (baseball).

‘Four billion streams – which is half the population of the world!’

Burke hopes EDM Publishing can also deliver a platform to lesser known acts to ignite their social media presence – and stream numbers.

Burke said: “It has been an incredible journey so far.

“The publishing company has more than four billion streams if you combine everything, which is half the population of the world!

“I recently crossed 570 million total plays of my own music, which has been a real milestone.

“Social media can really blow things up.

“Now I’m trying to use the tactics I utilised to help other artists propel their music career to the next level.

Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke has set up EDM Publishing.
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke has set up EDM Publishing. Image supplied by Chris Burke

“I’m helping sign artists to the publishing company and then developing them so they can try to get numbers I have been able to achieve.”

Burke a massive hit on Instagram

In a meteoric rise Burke has registered more than 360 million Instagram real views.

Burke said “We (EDM Publishing) have some well know names such as Aloe Blacc who was the singer on Avicii’s Wake Me Up which was a big hit.

“We also have Damon Sharpe who is a Grammy award winner who I have previously worked with.

“It is also an opportunity for some smaller artists who I think have a really good sound but all they need is to up their numbers.

Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashed 500million streams and lands major global deal.
Aberdeen dance music producer Chris Burke smashed 500 million streams and lands major global deal. Image supplied by Chris Burke

“I have the tools and skillset to be able to help them.

“We have a deal with MTV for placing music within television shows and also to try go get songs in video games and commercials.

“It could unlock a new revenue stream for these artists, for someone at Aloe Blacc’s level or a local artist.

“It is about trying to maximise how much these people can make from their music.”

Burke took a leap of faith in 2020 during the Covid pandemic when quitting his job in recruitment to focus on his music career.

Recording with dance music legends

It paid off spectacularly with the producer/DJ racking up a a host of smash hit tracks.

He has collaborated with dance music icon Jeffrey Jey who was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance Recording category in 2000 for Blue (Da Ba Dee)

In demand Burke has also recorded with Wolfpack, Italian producer Audiosonil, influential German DJ and producer Klaas who scored a worldwide smash hit with Infinity 2008.

He said: “People on social media are using my songs in their videos.

“It could be someone’s birthday in Australia, a party in South Korea or an event in America – social media is key.

“If the song resonates with people it seems to spread organically and it is magical to watch.

“With dance music it is always happy, so they are being shared in the best moments of peoples’ lives such as birthdays or an anniversary.

“You need a presence on social media as it is such an amazing tool to get your music out there.

“Our company (EDM Publishing) had a really cool moment recently when one of our songs was used in the closing set at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

“It’s the biggest dance festival in the world.

“The DJ Charlotte de Witte played our song Ocho by BEAUZ and KEVU.

“She’s the biggest techno DJ in the world right now, so it was an amazing moment.

“I recently had one of my songs in the advert for the Rio de Janeiro marathon in Brazil.

“All the promotion material was using my song.”

New tracks set for release by Burke

Alongside focusing on EDM Publishing, Burke has also been working on his own music.

These include covers of Angel by Shaggy, Down by Jay Sean and Scream by Usher, as well as an original track with Christina Novelli.

He said: “Recently I have been making a lot of cover songs.

“These songs are 25 to 30 years old and I’m enjoying breathing new life into them with my take on them.”

Conversation