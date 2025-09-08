Meet the Aberdeen dance music producer who has 570 million online streams and launched publishing company- with four BILLION streams

Aberdeen music producer Chris Burke has launched a music publishing company with artists that have racked up four BILLION online streams.

The Granite City producer’s EDM Publishing represents the rights to 2,500 songs including works from Grammy Award winner Damon Sharpe and chart-topper Aloe Blacc.

EDM Publishing recently signed an agreement to work with UnitedMasters.

New York based UnitedMasters handles the music for broadcasts and commercials of the major sports leagues in the United States, NBA (basketball), NFL (American football) and MLB (baseball).

Burke hopes EDM Publishing can also deliver a platform to lesser known acts to ignite their social media presence – and stream numbers.

Burke said: “It has been an incredible journey so far.

“The publishing company has more than four billion streams if you combine everything, which is half the population of the world!

“I recently crossed 570 million total plays of my own music, which has been a real milestone.

“Social media can really blow things up.

“Now I’m trying to use the tactics I utilised to help other artists propel their music career to the next level.

“I’m helping sign artists to the publishing company and then developing them so they can try to get numbers I have been able to achieve.”

Burke a massive hit on Instagram

In a meteoric rise Burke has registered more than 360 million Instagram real views.

Burke said “We (EDM Publishing) have some well know names such as Aloe Blacc who was the singer on Avicii’s Wake Me Up which was a big hit.

“We also have Damon Sharpe who is a Grammy award winner who I have previously worked with.

“It is also an opportunity for some smaller artists who I think have a really good sound but all they need is to up their numbers.

“I have the tools and skillset to be able to help them.

“We have a deal with MTV for placing music within television shows and also to try go get songs in video games and commercials.

“It could unlock a new revenue stream for these artists, for someone at Aloe Blacc’s level or a local artist.

“It is about trying to maximise how much these people can make from their music.”

Burke took a leap of faith in 2020 during the Covid pandemic when quitting his job in recruitment to focus on his music career.

Recording with dance music legends

It paid off spectacularly with the producer/DJ racking up a a host of smash hit tracks.

He has collaborated with dance music icon Jeffrey Jey who was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance Recording category in 2000 for Blue (Da Ba Dee)

In demand Burke has also recorded with Wolfpack, Italian producer Audiosonil, influential German DJ and producer Klaas who scored a worldwide smash hit with Infinity 2008.

He said: “People on social media are using my songs in their videos.

“It could be someone’s birthday in Australia, a party in South Korea or an event in America – social media is key.

“If the song resonates with people it seems to spread organically and it is magical to watch.

“With dance music it is always happy, so they are being shared in the best moments of peoples’ lives such as birthdays or an anniversary.

“You need a presence on social media as it is such an amazing tool to get your music out there.

“Our company (EDM Publishing) had a really cool moment recently when one of our songs was used in the closing set at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium.

“It’s the biggest dance festival in the world.

“The DJ Charlotte de Witte played our song Ocho by BEAUZ and KEVU.

“She’s the biggest techno DJ in the world right now, so it was an amazing moment.

“I recently had one of my songs in the advert for the Rio de Janeiro marathon in Brazil.

“All the promotion material was using my song.”

New tracks set for release by Burke

Alongside focusing on EDM Publishing, Burke has also been working on his own music.

These include covers of Angel by Shaggy, Down by Jay Sean and Scream by Usher, as well as an original track with Christina Novelli.

He said: “Recently I have been making a lot of cover songs.

“These songs are 25 to 30 years old and I’m enjoying breathing new life into them with my take on them.”