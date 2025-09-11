Gallery: Lewis Capaldi sells out P&J Live in Aberdeen for his return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gallery: Lewis Capaldi sells out P&J Live in Aberdeen for his return

Lewis Capaldi sold out P&J Live in Aberdeen, thrilling fans with hits and his new single Survive.

Fans with a sign reading: We loved your song 'Grace' so much we named our dog after it.
The highest of accolades as Lewis Capaldi made his long-awaited return to Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns & Emma Grady

Lewis Capaldi makes his sold-out return to the stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday 10 September 2025 with a second show set for Thursday 11 September.

Excitement was in the air as the venue filled with fans of all ages who arrived early, eager to celebrate Capaldi’s return to the stage after two years away from the spotlight. Many were ready to sing along to hits like Someone You Loved and his new single Survive.

The sold-out show saw Capaldi performing with his band, delivering a powerful, emotional set that had the crowd singing along. Opening the evening, Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe entertained the audience with their own sets, warming up the crowd.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns captured the atmosphere as fans enjoyed the concert on Wednesday night.

Three people smile at the camera, wearing Lewis Capaldi T-shirts.
Fans proudly wore their Lewis Capaldi merchandise to the concert.
Two women smile at the camera, with P&J Live arena in the background.
Waiting for the show to begin.
Two fans hold up a Lewis Capaldi print and t-shirt.
These fans are all decked out for the concert.
Going full Capaldi for the gig at P&J Live.
Two adults and one child smile as they wait in the foyer of P&J Live arena.
All smiles for the much-anticipated gig.
A woman and child in matching Lewis Capaldi t-shirts.
Matching vibes for the Lewis Capaldi concert.
Two fans hold up white T-shirts with 'Capaldi & . Horticulture Experts' written on.
These two fans are raring to grow…
Two fans wear white T-shirts with a picture of Lewis Capaldi wearing a towel wrapped around his head as if he's just come out of the bath.
This pair decided to mark a more informal part of Lewis Capaldi’s social media history.
Four fans smile at the camera.
These fans can’t wait to for the concert to begin.
Two fans hold up Lewis Capaldi t-shirts.
No problems to complain about here as this pair await the start of the gig.
Three fans holding drinks in the foyer.
Pre-drinks for this trio.
A large group of fans grin and do thumbs-up poses.
This group are delighted to be at the concert all together.
Two fans together, one wearing a Lewis Capaldi t-shirt.
Dressed for the occasion.
Two fans wearing pink cowboy hats raise their hands.
It’s yeehaw in the Granite City.
Four fans wearing cowboy hats.
This quartet are definitely dressed to impress.
Two fans at the barrier inside the venue.l
This pair are in prime position for the concert.
Four fans wearing matching Lewis Capaldi sunglasses.
No shade as these four have a great view of the stage.
The crowd hold their mpbile phones aloft with torches on.
The crowd get into the spirit for support act Aaron Rowe.
A woman sings into a microphone.
Skye Newman was another of the support acts.
A man with guitar and microphone smiles on stage.
Support act Aaron Rowe was well received.
Lewis Capaldi on stage with his guitar.
Finally the wait is over.
Lewis Capaldi sings into a microphone.
 Lewis Capaldi belts out a number to a packed and rapt crowd.
A view of crowd with phones raised in the air, torches on and shining brightly.
Phones in the air for this song.
A packed crowd, with hundreds of lit phones in the air.
The atmosphere in the crowd was electric.
Lewis Capaldi sings into a microphone.
Lewis Capaldi was in fine form for his long-awaited return to Aberdeen.
Lewis Capaldi holds a guitar and sings into a microphone.
Lewis Capaldi has had a struggle to make it back, but his brave return delighted fans.
The crowd pictured singing along.
Singing along to their favourites.
Audience members sing along.
The audience were in fine voice for the concert.
Lewis Capaldi sings with hand outstretched towards the crowd.
Hands in the air for Lewis Capaldi.
A shot of the crowd, with big smiles as they sing along.
Delight on the faces of fans.
Lewis Capaldi, dressed all in black, sings into the microphone on stage.
Back in black for Lewis Capaldi.
Lewis Capaldi sings into the microphone.
The singer’s return has been much-anticipated – and was worth the wait.

