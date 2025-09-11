Gallery: Lewis Capaldi sells out P&J Live in Aberdeen for his return

Lewis Capaldi makes his sold-out return to the stage at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday 10 September 2025 with a second show set for Thursday 11 September.

Excitement was in the air as the venue filled with fans of all ages who arrived early, eager to celebrate Capaldi’s return to the stage after two years away from the spotlight. Many were ready to sing along to hits like Someone You Loved and his new single Survive.

The sold-out show saw Capaldi performing with his band, delivering a powerful, emotional set that had the crowd singing along. Opening the evening, Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe entertained the audience with their own sets, warming up the crowd.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns captured the atmosphere as fans enjoyed the concert on Wednesday night.