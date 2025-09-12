Aberdeen band The Little Kicks set to unveil new material at home city show

Aberdeen indie band The Little Kicks are working on a new album and are set to unveil tracks for the first time at a home city gig.

Singer Steven Milne revealed the four-piece will debut three new songs at the headline show at The Lemon Tree on Saturday.

It is the band’s first concert since a high profile double-header where they supported Deacon Blue at the Tall Ships Quayside Concert on Friday, July 18.

Then the following day they performed to 4,000 people at the Brewdog AGM.

The new tracks are an early taster for the band’s sixth album, a follow-up to the acclaimed “People Need Love”, which was released in September 2022.

Steven said: “We are working on a new album and aim to play three new songs from that at The Lemon Tree.

“Some of the content in the last album was about personal matters.

“My dad died not long after my first son was born in 2017 so there was material directly about that.

“It was good to address it and there have been a lot of people who have said to me that song is special because they identify with it.

“However, we want to make the next album a bit more upbeat and immediate.

“People come to see us for a good time as we are an upbeat pop band.

“The new songs still have detail and depth but there is more of a focus on keeping them banging.

“After this show our focus will be on trying to get the album finished this year.”

Driven by infectious melodies and guitar, synth hooks The Little Kicks have received national airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music.

Playing Tall Ships with Deacon Blue

They also recorded a Quay Session live from the BBC Scotland television studios at Pacific Quay, Glasgow.

The latest highlight for the band was performing at the Tall Ships festival.

Steven said: “We had the Tall Ships with Deacon Blue on Friday and the Brewdog AGM on Saturday the same weekend.

“Growing up listening to Deacon Blue in my mum and dad’s car, to be able to say we played with them is a pretty big deal.

“Someone pointed out to us that we were the first band of the Tall Ships weekend and officially kicked it off – which is quite an honour.

“It was glorious sunshine and a lot of people were there, it was brilliant.

“Then the next day we played the Brewdog AGM which had 4,000 people at it and was also quite big.

“The thinking behind playing The Lemon Tree is a lot of people said they wanted to see us at the Tall Ships and Brewdog but couldn’t make it.

“The Tall Ships’ Deacon Blue show was sold out before we were added to the bill.

“And the Brewdog AGM gig was only for shareholders.

“Playing The Lemon Tree is also an opportunity for us to air new material to see what people think of it.

“But we also love playing and having fun, and the Lemon Tree is always great.”

The Little Kicks have been working hard on their new album at their own York Street Studios in Aberdeen.

Recording at the band’s own studio

The studio was constructed by The Little Kicks drummer Scott Kelman and also has the expertise of producer/engineer Michael MacDonald.

Having a studio at their continual disposal has allowed the scope for more experimentation.

Steven said: “It’s great because we can go in to record whenever we want as there is no time curfew.

“For the last record we were in Glasgow and had to make sure we made use of the time.

“However you can be a bit more experimental in your own space.

“Our previous album was at Chem 19 with Paul Savage.

“The one before that was recorded in a lodge in the Highlands.

“Now this new one will be recorded in our own York Street Studios.

“It will still sound like us but will still be different.”

Support comes from Ross Dillon, Key North and Cameron Stewart Grant.