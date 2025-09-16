Review: Tom Grennan has fans screaming – and crying – at P&J Live

“Do you want more?” Singer Tom Grennan yelled to Aberdeen crowds at P&J Live last night, to resounding screams from the thousands watching his every move.

There is something to be said for amazing showmanship. The kind of performer that has us all eating out of the palm of their hand, and Tom Grennan is that.

The singer began his set with the song Full Attention, a pretty apt opener. There wasn’t a single person around me not singing along, dancing or screaming.

Tom would ask, we’d deliver, be it waving our hands, phone torches or jumping to the beat.

Here are some of the highlights from Tom Grennan’s Aberdeen performance.

‘Who’s ready for a party? It’s Monday night in Aberdeen – that’s the place to be!’

Full Attention is an amazing opener, with a big band feel to it. He’s got four talented backup singers, and multiple guitarists, a pianist and plus brass and woodwind.

With his name up in lights, the show immediately has a glamorous, impressive feel too it. The song is surprisingly jazzy – this guy has range!

After that rousing first number, Tom continues the pace and energy with Higher.

The huge drum beats bang in our chests – and we all know it is going to be hit after hit.

We get a glimpse of his vocal range here, with some impressive high belts and soft falsetto too.

Offering up a bad boy image – think Alex Turner – Tom kisses the camera early in his set.

He’s wholesome too though, praising the Granite City and its residents.

“You know I love Scotland, don’t ya? It’s my first time in Aberdeen and you live in a right nice place as well.”

Tom also pokes fun at the deep fried Mars bar, and requests someone in the crowd to get him one by the end of the show.

There’s some debate here about whether it’s a chippie or a chipper (obviously it’s the latter, guys).

Another highlight of the show is Tom’s hit Boys Don’t Cry.

The screen glows pink and orange, and there’s screams of delight as the catchy intro to the song begins.

Here, his showmanship really shines. He’s confident, expressive and dances around the stage with a real flair.

He jumps up levels of the stage, full of energy and a cheeky giddiness that’s contagious.

His vocals never falter throughout the gig. He has an almost operatic, smooth vibrato at times, appealing to that pop audience as well as a theatrical feel.

Another great point of the show is Tom’s duet with backup singer, Angel.

There are some beautiful belts from them both, and runs from him too, as they sing Let’s Go Home Together.

Tom Grennan in Aberdeen: fast-paced dance anthem to beautiful tear-jerking ballad

I mentioned range before, and Tom exemplifies that singer-songwriter that can make any genre suit him.

The Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan song By Your Side has us all dancing and screaming.

He can switch easily from this epic, floor-stamping number to the ballad I Won’t Miss A Thing.

Tom sings this with just the piano for accompaniment, at the back of the arena. He opens up about struggles he has faced over the last year, and thanks us for making him feel “very, very at home” tonight.

His voice is gentle, soft and sweet, and there are people in the crowd at TECA crying next to me.

Tom, of course, finishes with his most well-known hit, Little Bit of Love.

Absolutely every one of us is singing along here, as Tom makes his way back to the front of the arena.

There’s an amazing energy in the place, and after a gig packed with impressive vocals, high-energy showmanship and stunning pyrotechnics, I am not surprised.