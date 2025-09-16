Review: Tom Grennan has fans screaming – and crying – at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Tom Grennan has fans screaming – and crying – at P&J Live

P&J reviewer Joanna headed to Tom Grennan last night at TECA. Here's how she found his gig.

Tom Grennan at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

“Do you want more?” Singer Tom Grennan yelled to Aberdeen crowds at P&J Live last night, to resounding screams from the thousands watching his every move.

There is something to be said for amazing showmanship. The kind of performer that has us all eating out of the palm of their hand, and Tom Grennan is that.

The singer began his set with the song Full Attention, a pretty apt opener. There wasn’t a single person around me not singing along, dancing or screaming.

I was near the front for the gig last night.

Tom would ask, we’d deliver, be it waving our hands, phone torches or jumping to the beat.

Here are some of the highlights from Tom Grennan’s Aberdeen performance.

‘Who’s ready for a party? It’s Monday night in Aberdeen – that’s the place to be!’

Full Attention is an amazing opener, with a big band feel to it. He’s got four talented backup singers, and multiple guitarists, a pianist and plus brass and woodwind.

With his name up in lights, the show immediately has a glamorous, impressive feel too it. The song is surprisingly jazzy – this guy has range!

After that rousing first number, Tom continues the pace and energy with Higher.

The huge drum beats bang in our chests – and we all know it is going to be hit after hit.

We get a glimpse of his vocal range here, with some impressive high belts and soft falsetto too.

Tom Grennan in Aberdeen last night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Offering up a bad boy image – think Alex Turner – Tom kisses the camera early in his set.

He’s wholesome too though, praising the Granite City and its residents.

“You know I love Scotland, don’t ya? It’s my first time in Aberdeen and you live in a right nice place as well.”

Tom also pokes fun at the deep fried Mars bar, and requests someone in the crowd to get him one by the end of the show.

There’s some debate here about whether it’s a chippie or a chipper (obviously it’s the latter, guys).

Another highlight of the show is Tom’s hit Boys Don’t Cry.

Screaming fans loved every bit of Tom’s performance last night.

The screen glows pink and orange, and there’s screams of delight as the catchy intro to the song begins.

Here, his showmanship really shines. He’s confident, expressive and dances around the stage with a real flair.

He jumps up levels of the stage, full of energy and a cheeky giddiness that’s contagious.

His vocals never falter throughout the gig. He has an almost operatic, smooth vibrato at times, appealing to that pop audience as well as a theatrical feel.

Another great point of the show is Tom’s duet with backup singer, Angel.

There are some beautiful belts from them both, and runs from him too, as they sing Let’s Go Home Together.

Tom Grennan in Aberdeen: fast-paced dance anthem to beautiful tear-jerking ballad

I mentioned range before, and Tom exemplifies that singer-songwriter that can make any genre suit him.

The Calvin Harris and Tom Grennan song By Your Side has us all dancing and screaming.

He can switch easily from this epic, floor-stamping number to the ballad I Won’t Miss A Thing. 

Brilliant performer Tom Grennan in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tom sings this with just the piano for accompaniment, at the back of the arena. He opens up about struggles he has faced over the last year, and thanks us for making him feel “very, very at home” tonight.

His voice is gentle, soft and sweet, and there are people in the crowd at TECA crying next to me.

Tom, of course, finishes with his most well-known hit, Little Bit of Love.

Absolutely every one of us is singing along here, as Tom makes his way back to the front of the arena.

There’s an amazing energy in the place, and after a gig packed with impressive vocals, high-energy showmanship and stunning pyrotechnics, I am not surprised.

