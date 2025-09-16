Gallery: Tom Grennan delivers unforgettable night at P&J Live

Hundreds of fans gathered at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Monday night for a performance by Tom Grennan, as part of his GRENNAN ’25 tour.

The tour follows the release of his fourth album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, which has achieved multi-platinum status, along with his latest single, Shadowboxing.

Grennan was joined by support acts Rianne Downey and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker, who both delivered well-received sets.

P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the night.