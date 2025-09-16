Gallery: Tom Grennan delivers unforgettable night at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Gallery: Tom Grennan delivers unforgettable night at P&J Live

P&J Live was packed on Monday night as fans turned out in force for Tom Grennan’s GRENNAN '25 tour.

Tom Grennan at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady & Kenny Elrick

Hundreds of fans gathered at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Monday night for a performance by Tom Grennan, as part of his GRENNAN ’25 tour.

The tour follows the release of his fourth album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, which has achieved multi-platinum status, along with his latest single, Shadowboxing.

Grennan was joined by support acts Rianne Downey and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker, who both delivered well-received sets.

P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the night.

The Leslie family.
Carroll Shewan family.
Shannyn Walker, Hannah Walker, Ava Mackie, Elsa Dinnes.
Kara Luty, Amy Jayne, Pauline Jayne, Tracey Dow.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Tazmin Raffan, Alex Henthorn, Tia Raffan.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Jessica Hunter, 11 and Anna Bruce, 10.
Maria Bogdan and Andrea Sam.
Lynne Mitchell, Millie Mitchell, 9, Murron Reid, 10, Sam Reid.
Kirsty Omand, Gracie Arrowsmith, 10, Hannah Bisset, 10, Donna Bisset.
Robyn Goodwin, Martin Goodwin, 8. Daniel Clark, 8, Phoebe Clark
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Tom Grennan performing.
Crowds watching Tom Grennan.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Crowds watching the performance.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Crowds watching the perforamnce.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Crowds watching the performance.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.
Tom Grennan performing.
Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.