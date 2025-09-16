Entertainment Gallery: Tom Grennan delivers unforgettable night at P&J Live P&J Live was packed on Monday night as fans turned out in force for Tom Grennan’s GRENNAN '25 tour. Tom Grennan at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Emma Grady & Kenny Elrick September 16 2025, 9:11 am September 16 2025, 9:11 am Share Gallery: Tom Grennan delivers unforgettable night at P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/6851005/tom-grennan-aberdeen-pj-live-photo-gallery/ Copy Link Hundreds of fans gathered at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Monday night for a performance by Tom Grennan, as part of his GRENNAN ’25 tour. The tour follows the release of his fourth album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, which has achieved multi-platinum status, along with his latest single, Shadowboxing. Grennan was joined by support acts Rianne Downey and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker, who both delivered well-received sets. P&J photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the night. The Leslie family. Carroll Shewan family. Shannyn Walker, Hannah Walker, Ava Mackie, Elsa Dinnes. Kara Luty, Amy Jayne, Pauline Jayne, Tracey Dow. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Tazmin Raffan, Alex Henthorn, Tia Raffan. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Jessica Hunter, 11 and Anna Bruce, 10. Maria Bogdan and Andrea Sam. Lynne Mitchell, Millie Mitchell, 9, Murron Reid, 10, Sam Reid. Kirsty Omand, Gracie Arrowsmith, 10, Hannah Bisset, 10, Donna Bisset. Robyn Goodwin, Martin Goodwin, 8. Daniel Clark, 8, Phoebe Clark Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Tom Grennan performing. Crowds watching Tom Grennan. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Crowds watching the performance. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Crowds watching the perforamnce. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Crowds watching the performance. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live. Tom Grennan performing. Tom Grennan performing at PJ Live.