Home Entertainment

The Rocky Horror Show at Eden Court: a testament to true ensemble talent

The Rocky Horror Show offered red hot performances from an amazing ensemble cast at Eden Court's Empire Theatre.

Stephen Webb (Frank-N-Furter)
By Jenni Gee

Torrents of rain were soaking Eden Court as the Rocky Horror Show toured into town for a six-night run (plus Friday and Saturday matinees)

But, if the spirits of the Inverness audience had been dampened by the weather, they were soon reignited by the red-hot performances from arguably the best ensemble cast I’ve seen on this stage.

The downpour added a nice touch of veracity to the show’s iconic opening scenes  – indeed, making the dash from the car to the foyer, I reflected that a prop newspaper (a standard of the fandom) might have come in handy.

I hadn’t brought one, however, since I was aware that approved props are available from the merch stand before the show – an essential addition for anyone who really wants to get in on the action and enjoy the full Rocky Horror experience.

Pockets of stalwarts in the Empire Theatre had done exactly that, and their joyous interaction with the stage show – including some of the standard callbacks (look them up if you want to get in on the act) really added to the opening-night atmosphere.

Beautifully choreographed and tightly performed

Laura Bird’s opening number as the Usherette was spellbinding and set the tone for what was to be a beautifully choreographed and tightly performed cult classic that did not disappoint.

James Bisp and Hayley Flaherty were the perfect preppy-pairing as Brad and Janet – with note-perfect vocal performances and on-point comic acting carried off with equal aplomb.

Nathan Caton (Full disclosure – I’m a huge fan of his comedy) is an inspired choice as the narrator, bringing a natural chemistry with the audience that is vital for this pivotal persona.

Caton’s stage presence is truly electric and absolutely engaging, however, the role – which he was clearly born to play – was just a little let down by a poor production choice to include the tired trope of postcode-down-punching.

While it may have been employed through the ages of stage as an easy trick to get local audiences on-side, this, for me, was some disappointing direction in 2025 for a show as inclusive and social strata-shunning as Rocky Horror.

Frank-N-Furter: perfectly pitched and played

That said, nothing could detract from Stephen Webb’s performance as Frank-N-Furter – a tour de force – perfectly pitched and played from start to finish, combining dark comedy with sultry showmanship that was truly mesmerising.

Plaudits must go too to Ryan Carter-Wilson’s Riff Raff and Morgan Jackson’s Rocky – both solid performances in central roles.

From the risqué bed scenes to the vibrant floor show, Rocky Horror was a delightful spectacle full of fun – the fact that it had a Monday night Inverness audience on its feet and Time-Warping away by the curtain call is a testament to a true ensemble talent.

