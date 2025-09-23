Busted star Charlie Simpson lifts lid on rivalry with McFly ahead of bands’ showdown in Aberdeen

Busted star Charlie Simpson admits there is a long-running rivalry with fellow chart-toppers McFly.

And Busted aim to prove they are the best band when the two pop-punk legends go head-to-head in Aberdeen.

The rivalry ramped up when Busted stormed the stage at McFly’s sold-out 21st birthday party at the O2 Arena in London last October.

Having gatecrashed their show, Busted then challenged McFly to tour with them across the UK to let the fans decide who is the superior band.

Between them, Busted and McFly have 11 number one singles, three BRIT awards and sales in excess of 14 million.

But who is the best band?

Granite City fans can choose when they face off at P&J Live.

Singer/guitarist Charlie said: “Oh yes, there is definitely a rivalry with McFly.

“We are mates with McFly but there has always been that rivalry due to the history of the two bands as we both came out at similar times.

“So there has always been that comparison.

“Let’s call it a friendly rivalry.

“And we will show everyone that Busted is the best band by the end of the show.”

It is now more than two decades since both bands formed and went on to become two of the most successful acts in Britain.

Number one album after 20 years

McFly returned last year to the charts and touring last year with smash-hit album Power To Play.

With more than 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly have racked up seven British number one singles.

Going up against them is Busted who have registered four number one chart hits.

Last year Busted’s ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ hit the top of the charts.

Remarkably for a band that formed more than 20 years ago, it was their first ever number one album

Charlie said: “Finally getting a number one album was fantastic.

“We had a little bit of a time out and then came back as we wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

“And we had this idea to do a record where we got some artists to sing on our biggest hits.

“And put them out as the greatest hits.

“So we had updated versions, because the original album was 20 years old.

“Initially we thought we would maybe get around three artists to do it, and if we got that much it would be great.

“But we kept asking people and they kept saying yes.

“So we ended up with 15 amazing artists on the record and then it went to number one.

“What was really amazing for us is we never actually had a number one record when we were out the first time.

“We always got as high as number two and I think Michael Jackson pipped us one year.”

Greatest Hits 2.0 features appearances from musicians including Jonas Brothers, James Arthur, You Me at Six, Dashboard Confessional, Wheatus… and McFly.

Like winning the World Cup

The news the band finally topped the charts after more than two decades of trying was delivered before a gig in Liverpool.

They received a commemorative trophy which Charlie raised aloft like the World Cup in front of fans.

He said: “I did think we are never going to get number one.

“So for us to finally achieve that was a really special moment.

“We were in Liverpool when our management told us we were at number one.

“And we received the number one trophy that the chart company give you.

“That night, we went on stage in Liverpool and I held it up like I’d won the World Cup.

“It was such a good gig as I was so excited.”

Busted star withdraws due to illness

Busted suffered a setback when singer and guitarist James Bourne was forced to pull out of the tour with McFly due to health problems.

Bourne confirmed his absence on the eve of the tour saying “over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows”.

He did not provide any further details about his health issue.

The remaining original members, Charlie and Matt Willis, have continued to tour.

Charlie is excited to reconnect with Busted fans in the Granite City.

He said: “It is great for us to have such loyal fans.

“That means so much, especially in today’s world where everything is so fast moving and it is so much harder to create a fanbase.

“Now we see our fans that were maybe 16 years-old in 2002 bringing their kids along to see us.

“There is a whole new generation listening to us which is brilliant.

“My kids are really into Busted and my eldest also loves FightStar.

“So it’s awesome to see that generational shift.”

Busted have amassed 4.5 million record sales and won two BRIT awards, for Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough.

Charlie’s return to the Granite City

Last year they sold out a 26-date UK arena tour.

The last time Busted and McFly, who won a BRIT award for Best Act, shared a stage was a decade ago they were combined as McBusted.

That combination resulted in two arena tours and an album.

Now they’ve reconnected as pop-rock foes.

For Charlie, who also fronted alt-rock band FightStar, it will be a quick return to Aberdeen.

He performed as The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds at P&J Live in April this year.

Charlie said: “That was definitely a new thing for me.

“During that we played a lot of the arenas that I did with Busted on our last tour.

“So I was used to those stages, although certainly not dressed up in 19th Century clothing, with an alien breathing fire.”

The Busted vs McFly Tour visits P&J Live on Tuesday September 30. See pandjlive.com for tickets.