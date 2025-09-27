Review: Fun at full volume and full throttle at Hot Wheels Stunt Show in Aberdeen

As someone who gets anxious just travelling on the A96, the high-octane Hot Wheels Stunt Show was likely to leave my nerves in tatters.

I generally feel vehicles are safer when not spinning through the air, several metres above the ground.

But this wasn’t initially about my enjoyment, but for my car-daft three and five-year-old boys.

You can barely move in our house without standing on a toy car, or performing your own stunts avoiding elaborate Hot Wheels obstacle courses on the stairs.

Roaring engines and dazzling drifts at Hot Wheels’ world premiere in Aberdeen

The all-American Hot Wheels franchise has created the coolest cars around since 1968.

There’s a reason why, nearly 60 years on, people packed into P&J Live to see the cars at full size, full volume – and full throttle.

Everyone was in awe as world-class drivers steered Hot Wheels favourites like Rodger Dodger through spectacular slides.

This was Aberdeen’s first Hot Wheels show, and the world premiere of the new stunt performance.

With roaring engines, dazzling drifts, and a storyline to tie the challenges together, it was far more than just a few jumps.

Commentators worked the crowd to give kids their moment on big screen

Commentators Michael C Williams and Sierra Prue provided a race day atmosphere and had the audience revved up throughout.

Sierra worked the crowd, giving kids their moment on the big screen as they counted down each challenge.

The audience was the ‘training crew’, fuelling drivers with whoops and cheers.

On the cry of ‘Hot Wheels’, the crowd shouted ‘challenge accepted!’.

Sixteen daredevils on cars, bikes, and quads raced through 10 challenges to earn the legendary loop finale.

Driver Cristina proved girls can hold their own in the world of stunts

The driving was thrilling; my boys were either perched on the edge of their seats or jumping with joy.

Danger means nothing at their age – they were awestruck as a drifter spun on two wheels, the driver’s hand casually on the floor.

Meanwhile my tummy was also doing somersaults at the thought of what might happen if the car toppled.

But of course it didn’t, these drivers are the best of the best.

Just as well, at one point a driver climbed onto the roof of his car – while it continued to spin around. Genuinely mind-blowing.

And world-renowned driver Cristina Castagnoli proved girls can more than hold their own in the daredevil world.

Hot Wheels toys might be for kids, but everyone will enjoy the stunts

Though aimed at kids, the skill on display is mesmerising – stunts like standing on a speeding motorbike defy both physics and logic.

Even if cars aren’t your thing, you’ll love watching your child’s sheer delight.

Yes, it’s loud (parents of under-fives sign a noise disclaimer), so bring ear defenders, or buy from the merch stand at a cost.

My nerves were jangly, but nothing I do will ever impress my three-year-old as much again.

Hot Wheels toys may be for kids, but the show is for everyone.

