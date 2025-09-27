Review: Fun at full volume and full throttle at Hot Wheels Stunt Show in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Fun at full volume and full throttle at Hot Wheels Stunt Show in Aberdeen

With roaring engines, dazzling drifts, and gravity-defying stunts, the Hot Wheels Stunt Show well and truly landed for its world premiere in Aberdeen.

There were thrilling stunts galore at the world premiere of Hot Wheels Stunt Show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

As someone who gets anxious just travelling on the A96, the high-octane Hot Wheels Stunt Show was likely to leave my nerves in tatters.

I generally feel vehicles are safer when not spinning through the air, several metres above the ground.

But this wasn’t initially about my enjoyment, but for my car-daft three and five-year-old boys.

You can barely move in our house without standing on a toy car, or performing your own stunts avoiding elaborate Hot Wheels obstacle courses on the stairs.

There were lots of nail-biting stunts to keep the crowd entertained. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Roaring engines and dazzling drifts at Hot Wheels’ world premiere in Aberdeen

The all-American Hot Wheels franchise has created the coolest cars around since 1968.

There’s a reason why, nearly 60 years on, people packed into P&J Live to see the cars at full size, full volume – and full throttle.

Everyone was in awe as world-class drivers steered Hot Wheels favourites like Rodger Dodger through spectacular slides.

This was Aberdeen’s first Hot Wheels show, and the world premiere of the new stunt performance.

Some of the vehicles in the Hot Wheels Stunt Show at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

With roaring engines, dazzling drifts, and a storyline to tie the challenges together, it was far more than just a few jumps.

Commentators worked the crowd to give kids their moment on big screen

Commentators Michael C Williams and Sierra Prue provided a race day atmosphere and had the audience revved up throughout.

Sierra worked the crowd, giving kids their moment on the big screen as they counted down each challenge.

The audience was the ‘training crew’, fuelling drivers with whoops and cheers.

Presenters Michael Williams and Sierra Prue at Hot Wheels Stunt Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

On the cry of ‘Hot Wheels’, the crowd shouted ‘challenge accepted!’.

Sixteen daredevils on cars, bikes, and quads raced through 10 challenges to earn the legendary loop finale.

Driver Cristina proved girls can hold their own in the world of stunts

The driving was thrilling; my boys were either perched on the edge of their seats or jumping with joy.

Danger means nothing at their age – they were awestruck as a drifter spun on two wheels, the driver’s hand casually on the floor.

The kids (and big kids too) loved the stunts and vehicles. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Meanwhile my tummy was also doing somersaults at the thought of what might happen if the car toppled.

But of course it didn’t, these drivers are the best of the best.

Just as well, at one point a driver climbed onto the roof of his car – while it continued to spin around. Genuinely mind-blowing.

And world-renowned driver Cristina Castagnoli proved girls can more than hold their own in the daredevil world.

A close-up of one of the riders on the ramps. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Hot Wheels toys might be for kids, but everyone will enjoy the stunts

Though aimed at kids, the skill on display is mesmerising – stunts like standing on a speeding motorbike defy both physics and logic.

Even if cars aren’t your thing, you’ll love watching your child’s sheer delight.

Yes, it’s loud (parents of under-fives sign a noise disclaimer), so bring ear defenders, or buy from the merch stand at a cost.

The daredevil drivers who kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

My nerves were jangly, but nothing I do will ever impress my three-year-old as much again.

Hot Wheels toys may be for kids, but the show is for everyone.

