Review: Country stars Ward Thomas delight fans at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

Last night's stripped-back acoustic show in Aberdeen put their voices front and centre, with the Tivoli’s Victorian intimacy creating the perfect listening room atmosphere.

Country music stars, Ward Thomas, wowed the crowd at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre.
By Mark Lenthall

Quick question: who’s at number one this week?

Don’t know? Join the club.

Ward Thomas hit number one in 2016 with Cartwheels, yet plenty of people still don’t know who they are.

Welcome to modern music, where chart success no longer guarantees household name status.

If you’re unfamiliar, Ward Thomas are twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy from Hampshire, a modern country duo.

Think Taylor Swift’s early country phase meets The Corrs’ sibling harmonies, with a distinctly British twist.

Country music duo twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas delighted the Aberdeen audience. Shutterstock

Ward Thomas at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre…

The twins have carved out a corner of the UK country scene alongside acts like The Shires and The Wandering Hearts, a feat in a genre that still feels imported from the US.

They’ve been called Britain’s first country stars for good reason: Cartwheels was the first album by a UK country act to reach number one.

Last night’s stripped-back acoustic show in Aberdeen put their voices front and centre, with the Tivoli’s Victorian intimacy creating the perfect listening room atmosphere.

The venue’s ornate balconies and velvet seats created a space somewhere between a Nashville songwriter’s circle and your mate’s living room, an environment country music thrives on.

Ward Thomas gave an electric performance in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by David Pollock

Effortless performance by country stars Ward Thomas

Sibling acts have a secret weapon – voices shaped by the same household and DNA, so the interplay is effortless.

Sometimes so seamless that individual personalities blur together.

Here, the harmonies were supported by the excellent Billy Adamson (Jess Glynne, Ella Henderson) on guitar, with backing tracks used sparingly to add groove and power, particularly to the soulful Miles Don’t Matter.

Four nights into their five-date Scottish acoustic tour, the sisters seemed relaxed and road-tested.

The approach worked best on classics like the gorgeous Cartwheels and Don’t Be A Stranger, which needed no production tricks.

Between songs, the sister shared anecdotes. Image supplied by David Pollock

Ward Thomas put on ‘stripped-back’ acoustic show

Their harmonies on these crowd-pleasers showed why they broke through in the first place. Newer material from their latest album, Music In The Madness, held up well enough, proving they’re not just riding on past hits.

Between songs, the sisters shared writing stories and family anecdotes, giving the quieter tracks extra weight and reminding everyone why authenticity matters in country music.

Their new single, I Do, a ballad written for Catherine’s wedding, felt right at home in the intimate setting, serving as a perfect example of their personal storytelling.

Earlier, support act Sarah Darling showed how it’s done American-style. The singer’s Nashville-honed storytelling offered a neat contrast to the twins’ British sensibilities, and she later joined them for a haunting version of Jolene.

Ward Thomas’ acoustic gamble paid off.

Stripping away the bells and whistles exposed their songs but proved them too.

British country might still be finding its feet, but performances like this prove the genre doesn’t need to apologise for its postcode.

