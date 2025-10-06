Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet: The groundbreaking, hit show from Peru that’s coming to Aberdeen

A bold new take on Hamlet that has captivated audiences worldwide is coming to Aberdeen.

The Teatro La Plaza production features eight actors with Down’s Syndrome and will play His Majesty’s Theatre from Thursday November 6 to Saturday November 8.

Hailed by The Guardian as “a life affirming drama about community”, the show was a smash hit at the Edinburgh International Festival last year with a sold-out run.

The Aberdeen stagings will be its only Scottish dates in a global tour that has seen it play Chicago, New York, London, South Korea, Canada and Australia.

It’s part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ commitment to bring culturally important events from around the world to Aberdeen.

An important exploration of universal themes

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet combines striking visuals and contemporary energy with universal themes that speak powerfully about the world around us.It has all eight actors interchanging as the Danish prince and uses Hamlet’s famous “To be or not to be” monologue as a springboard to explore what it means to “be” in a world that often excludes individuals with Down syndrome.

The origins of that approach come from a meeting where theatre usher Jaime Cruz, who has Down’s Syndrome, announced to Teatro La Plaza director Chela De Ferrari his desire to act.

De Ferrari explained: “I imagined those iconic words, ‘To be or not to be’, spoken by someone whose very right to be in public, artistic, and professional spaces is so often questioned. It changed everything…what if this role wasn’t meant to be held by one iconic actor, but rather to be shared — to become a collective voice?”

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is packed full of surprises

Hamlet’s seamless shifts between comedy and raw emotion make it the perfect vehicle to explore this production’s themes.

But this is no traditional telling of the classic tale. Instead, it takes monologues, scenes and characters from the original version and combines them with stories from the actors themselves.

It is packed with surprises from a subversive rap version of “To be, or not to be” to Ophelia’s heartfelt chorus of voices.

That audacious approach has seen it garner huge praise from critics.

A five-star review in Stage enthused: “We often talk about Shakespeare’s universality; here, that is in action, performed with exuberance, passion and a banging climactic dance number. Glorious.”

Putting inclusivity at its heart

The international production is performed in Spanish with English subtitles, transcending language barriers and allowing audiences to Experience Shakespeare with a global twist.

In fact, inclusivity is at its core. Designed to engage both neurotypical and neurodivergent audiences, the Saturday matinee will also be a relaxed performance aimed at including members of the autistic community or anyone who feels anxious about visiting a new place, and will be the first show at HMT to be Makaton signed.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Sharon Burgess, said: “Bringing this Hamlet to His Majesty’s Theatre ensures that audiences here in the North East — and indeed across Scotland — have the chance to experience something extraordinary.

“For local audiences, this is a rare opportunity to witness a groundbreaking international production right here in Aberdeen. For those willing to travel, it is a chance to discover not just a remarkable piece of theatre, but also the vibrancy and warmth of our city’s cultural life.”

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is a world-class production that blends innovation, emotion, and artistry to create an unforgettable performance. Book your tickets and be part of an event celebrating bold, authentic storytelling at the very highest level.

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is on at his HMT from Thursday November 6 to Saturday November 8. Tickets are available in person or online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com from £16 to £40. Groups of eight-plus can get £5 off per ticket, groups of 20-plus £6 off per ticket and groups of 30-plus £7 off per ticket. Schools tickets are £10 per person plus one free teacher for every 10 pupil tickets purchased. Book your tickets now.