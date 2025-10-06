Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet: The groundbreaking, hit show from Peru that’s coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet: The groundbreaking, hit show from Peru that’s coming to Aberdeen

Globally successful production performed by actors with Down’s Syndrome to play His Majesty’s Theatre

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Actor in Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet sitting with crown
Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet is a pioneering production that has drawn praise from critics. Picture: Jess Shurte

A bold new take on Hamlet that has captivated audiences worldwide is coming to Aberdeen.

The Teatro La Plaza production features eight actors with Down’s Syndrome and will play His Majesty’s Theatre from Thursday November 6 to Saturday November 8.

Hailed by The Guardian as “a life affirming drama about community”, the show was a smash hit at the Edinburgh International Festival last year with a sold-out run.

The Aberdeen stagings will be its only Scottish dates in a global tour that has seen it play Chicago, New York, London, South Korea, Canada and Australia.

It’s part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ commitment to bring culturally important events from around the world to Aberdeen.

An important exploration of universal themes

One of the actors playing Hamlet.
Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet explores what it means to “be” in an often challenging world. Picture: Jess Shurte

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet combines striking visuals and contemporary energy with universal themes that speak powerfully about the world around us.It has all eight actors interchanging as the Danish prince and uses Hamlet’s famous “To be or not to be” monologue as a springboard to explore what it means to “be” in a world that often excludes individuals with Down syndrome.

The origins of that approach come from a meeting where theatre usher Jaime Cruz, who has Down’s Syndrome, announced to Teatro La Plaza director Chela De Ferrari his desire to act.

De Ferrari explained: “I imagined those iconic words, ‘To be or not to be’, spoken by someone whose very right to be in public, artistic, and professional spaces is so often questioned. It changed everything…what if this role wasn’t meant to be held by one iconic actor, but rather to be shared — to become a collective voice?”

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is packed full of surprises

Dance number in Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet.
Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet includes bold dance numbers and striking visuals. Picture: Jess Shurte

Hamlet’s seamless shifts between comedy and raw emotion make it the perfect vehicle to explore this production’s themes.

But this is no traditional telling of the classic tale. Instead, it takes monologues, scenes and characters from the original version and combines them with stories from the actors themselves.

It is packed with surprises from a subversive rap version of “To be, or not to be” to Ophelia’s heartfelt chorus of voices.

That audacious approach has seen it garner huge praise from critics.

A five-star review in Stage enthused: “We often talk about Shakespeare’s universality; here, that is in action, performed with exuberance, passion and a banging climactic dance number. Glorious.”

Putting inclusivity at its heart

Hamlet and Ophelia in death scene.
The show is daring, inventive and accessible for everyone. Picture: Jess Shurte

The international production is performed in Spanish with English subtitles, transcending language barriers and allowing audiences to Experience Shakespeare with a global twist.

In fact, inclusivity is at its core. Designed to engage both neurotypical and neurodivergent audiences, the Saturday matinee will also be a relaxed performance aimed at including members of the autistic community or anyone who feels anxious about visiting a new place, and will be the first show at HMT to be Makaton signed.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Sharon Burgess, said:  “Bringing this Hamlet to His Majesty’s Theatre ensures that audiences here in the North East — and indeed across Scotland — have the chance to experience something extraordinary.

“For local audiences, this is a rare opportunity to witness a groundbreaking international production right here in Aberdeen. For those willing to travel, it is a chance to discover not just a remarkable piece of theatre, but also the vibrancy and warmth of our city’s cultural life.”

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is a world-class production that blends innovation, emotion, and artistry to create an unforgettable performance. Book your tickets and be part of an event celebrating bold, authentic storytelling at the very highest level.

Teatro La Plaza’s Hamlet is on at his HMT from Thursday November 6 to Saturday November 8. Tickets are available in person or online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com from £16 to £40. Groups of eight-plus can get £5 off per ticket, groups of 20-plus £6 off per ticket and groups of 30-plus £7 off per ticket. Schools tickets are £10 per person plus one free teacher for every 10 pupil tickets purchased. Book your tickets now.

Conversation