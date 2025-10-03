Jazz event celebrating Aberdeen talent set to mark 100th show milestone at city venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jazz event celebrating Aberdeen talent set to mark 100th show milestone at city venue

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon at The Blue Lamp in Aberdeen offers a platform for North-east musicians and is set to celebrate a landmark100th gig.

By Sean Wallace
Jazz on a Sunday afternoon at The Blue Lamp reaches 100 shows Image supplied by Marisha Addison

An Aberdeen jazz event providing a platform for local musicians and emerging talent will hit a landmark 100th show at the weekend.

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon began in June 2014 at The Blue Lamp and has been at the heart of the city’s music scene ever since.

Created by musicians Marisha Addison and Morag MacCall the popular event will mark a century milestone on Sunday, October 5.

Two jazz acts will perform on the afternoon, Aberdeen Music School Youth Jazz Combo and M &M.

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon – l to r – Karen Addison, Marisha Addison and Morag MacCall with The Blue Lamp’s award for best jazz venue in Britain. Image supplied by Marisha Addison.

Shining a light on established North-east jazz stars and the next generation of talent a recent show involved musicians as young as 11.

Marisha said: “This is our 100th gig which will be 200 bands we have put on during that time.

“Our concerts have seen a real mixture from trad to modern jazz and we are inundated with musicians wanting to play.

“There was jazz every Sunday afternoon at The Lemon Tree.

“That ran for years but in 2013 it stopped as they lost the funding.

“Morag MacCall is a great jazz singer and part of the committee for Jazz at the Blue Lamp.

“At that time Morag was putting together her own CD with her band and I played flute on a few of the tracks.

“We had been recording and rehearsing and Morag wanted to promote it.

“As The Lemon Tree had stopped doing Jazz on a Sunday,  Morag asked Sandy Brown who owned The Blue Lamp.

“Sandy was more than happy for us to play and didn’t charge us anything for the place.

“So what we took in the door was what we paid the musicians.

“It was such a great success the two of us thought it would be wonderful to do something like this on Sunday afternoons as part of Jazz at the Blue Lamp.

“We decided to do the first Sunday of every month and put on two bands.”

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon runs at The Blue Lamp from September to June.

Talent as young as 11 performing

The Blue Lamp has been at the centre of the jazz scene in the Granite City and Scotland for decades.

In 2023 The Blue Lamp was named Britain’s Jazz Venue of the Year at  the prestigious Parliamentary Jazz awards ceremony in London.

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon at the venue offers a valuable platform for rising local musicians to show, and develop, their talents.

Aberdeen. Sax player Josie Fairley Keast and Jazz singer Marisha Addison at the 2019 Aberdeen Jazz Festival. Image by Colin Rennie DC Thomson media

Marisha said: “Three years ago we put together the Jazz at The Blue Lamp Community Big Band.

“There are around 30 musicians playing in that, including youngsters.

“Last month we had the Bucksburn Academy Jazz Band.

“Ahere was 12 of them under 14, and absolutely terrific.

“The second performance that afternoon was the Jazz at The Blue Lamp Community Big Band Jazz Combo.

“And again there were five kids playing, and also an 11-year old playing trumpet.

“It was brilliant.

“We are encouraging and involving youngsters and they were standing up and taking solos which is fantastic.”.

The Blue Lamp, one of the top jazz venues in Britain
The Blue Lamp, one of the top jazz venues in Britain. Image by Kami Thomson / DCT Media `

Event founders to perform together

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon founders Marisha and Morag MacCall will also perform at the event this weekend, as M & M.

Marisha said: “We are really proud of Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon.

“There is only myself, Moran and Karen Addison who helps us at the door on a Sunday.

“Jazz at the Blue Lamp received the Parliamentary award for the best jazz club in Britain a few years ago.

“That is a very proud thing for The Blue Lamp.”

