Jazz event celebrating Aberdeen talent set to mark 100th show milestone at city venue

An Aberdeen jazz event providing a platform for local musicians and emerging talent will hit a landmark 100th show at the weekend.

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon began in June 2014 at The Blue Lamp and has been at the heart of the city’s music scene ever since.

Created by musicians Marisha Addison and Morag MacCall the popular event will mark a century milestone on Sunday, October 5.

Two jazz acts will perform on the afternoon, Aberdeen Music School Youth Jazz Combo and M &M.

Shining a light on established North-east jazz stars and the next generation of talent a recent show involved musicians as young as 11.

Marisha said: “This is our 100th gig which will be 200 bands we have put on during that time.

“Our concerts have seen a real mixture from trad to modern jazz and we are inundated with musicians wanting to play.

“There was jazz every Sunday afternoon at The Lemon Tree.

“That ran for years but in 2013 it stopped as they lost the funding.

“Morag MacCall is a great jazz singer and part of the committee for Jazz at the Blue Lamp.

“At that time Morag was putting together her own CD with her band and I played flute on a few of the tracks.

“We had been recording and rehearsing and Morag wanted to promote it.

“As The Lemon Tree had stopped doing Jazz on a Sunday, Morag asked Sandy Brown who owned The Blue Lamp.

“Sandy was more than happy for us to play and didn’t charge us anything for the place.

“So what we took in the door was what we paid the musicians.

“It was such a great success the two of us thought it would be wonderful to do something like this on Sunday afternoons as part of Jazz at the Blue Lamp.

“We decided to do the first Sunday of every month and put on two bands.”

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon runs at The Blue Lamp from September to June.

Talent as young as 11 performing

The Blue Lamp has been at the centre of the jazz scene in the Granite City and Scotland for decades.

In 2023 The Blue Lamp was named Britain’s Jazz Venue of the Year at the prestigious Parliamentary Jazz awards ceremony in London.

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon at the venue offers a valuable platform for rising local musicians to show, and develop, their talents.

Marisha said: “Three years ago we put together the Jazz at The Blue Lamp Community Big Band.

“There are around 30 musicians playing in that, including youngsters.

“Last month we had the Bucksburn Academy Jazz Band.

“Ahere was 12 of them under 14, and absolutely terrific.

“The second performance that afternoon was the Jazz at The Blue Lamp Community Big Band Jazz Combo.

“And again there were five kids playing, and also an 11-year old playing trumpet.

“It was brilliant.

“We are encouraging and involving youngsters and they were standing up and taking solos which is fantastic.”.

Event founders to perform together

Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon founders Marisha and Morag MacCall will also perform at the event this weekend, as M & M.

Marisha said: “We are really proud of Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon.

“There is only myself, Moran and Karen Addison who helps us at the door on a Sunday.

“Jazz at the Blue Lamp received the Parliamentary award for the best jazz club in Britain a few years ago.

“That is a very proud thing for The Blue Lamp.”