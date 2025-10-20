Review: Bob Geldof brings The Boomtown Rats home to Aberdeen – plus setlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Bob Geldof brings The Boomtown Rats home to Aberdeen – plus setlist

Mark Lenthall reviews The Boomtown Rats performing in Aberdeen at the Music Hall on October 17, 2025.

The Boomtown Rats in Aberdeen on Friday October 17 2025. Image: Dod Morrison Photography
The Boomtown Rats in Aberdeen on Friday October 17 2025. Image: Dod Morrison Photography
By Mark Lenthall

Forty years on from that day at Wembley Stadium, this summer I caught Just for One Day, the Live Aid musical in London. I bought a T-shirt at the merch stall without looking too closely; it wasn’t until I got home that I realised it was boldly emblazoned with “Give Us Your F*ckin’ Money” on the back.

Bob Geldof never actually said those exact words on the BBC at Live Aid (he was just trying to get people to donate) but it’s stuck with him ever since.

That mix of anger, energy and exasperation is still part of what makes him who he is. And as The Boomtown Rats rolled into Aberdeen’s Music Hall on their 50th-anniversary tour, it was clear that spark hasn’t gone out.

Bob Geldof rolled out in patterned flares

The Rats hit the stage after a 30-minute video documentary about the band had rolled on the big screen and launched straight into Rat Trap.

Geldof strode out in patterned shirt and flares, half preaching, half performing, that unmistakable voice rougher now but still commanding.

Bob belting it out on the stage of the Music Hall with the rest of The Boomtown Rats. Image: Dod Morrison Photography

It’s not the most polished sound (the Music Hall’s acoustics, superb for chamber music, don’t do rock and roll any favours), but the crowd didn’t care.

The set leant heavily on the hits: Lookin’ After No.1, She’s So Modern, Banana Republic, all played with swagger and wry humour. There was warmth on stage too; long-time bandmates Pete Briquette and Simon Crowe clearly still enjoy themselves, locking into the groove while Geldof prowled around like he’d got unfinished business.

The audience, like Geldof himself now 74, were getting on a bit. Grey-haired fans at the front faced away from the stage to snap selfies together while he was in full flight, something the younger, fiercer Sir Bob wouldn’t have tolerated but now he took it in his stride.

‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ caught full attention of Aberdeen crowd

When I Don’t Like Mondays arrived (the band’s second UK number one after Rat Trap), the noise died down to near silence. Geldof delivered it with a rasp that added something new to the song: less rage, more reflection. He talked about the world being “no less mad now,” and it landed. Whatever you think of him, he still means every word.

There were slower sections that didn’t all hit the mark, and the odd moment where the show’s energy dipped. But just as you started to drift, they threw in another punch of attitude, and the place lifted. When Geldof spoke about Scotland being the country that embraced the Rats when they first arrived from Dublin, the Aberdeen audience clearly appreciated the nod.

Support came from The Horn, a Britpop-influenced indie band whose sound contrasted nicely with the Rats’ rougher edges. Addicted To Love was the standout, a melodic tune suggesting bigger things ahead.

The Boomtown Rats’ 50-year celebration isn’t about perfection, it’s about persistence. The songs might creak at the edges, and the sound might not always behave, but Geldof’s fire and humour still burns. In a world that’s only got louder, that’s no small thing.

The Setlist for The Boomtown Rats at Aberdeen Music Hall on October 17, 2025

Boomtown Rats set list for Aberdeen on October 17 2025. Image: Mark Lenthall

