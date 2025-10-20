Review: Bob Geldof brings The Boomtown Rats home to Aberdeen – plus setlist

Forty years on from that day at Wembley Stadium, this summer I caught Just for One Day, the Live Aid musical in London. I bought a T-shirt at the merch stall without looking too closely; it wasn’t until I got home that I realised it was boldly emblazoned with “Give Us Your F*ckin’ Money” on the back.

Bob Geldof never actually said those exact words on the BBC at Live Aid (he was just trying to get people to donate) but it’s stuck with him ever since.

That mix of anger, energy and exasperation is still part of what makes him who he is. And as The Boomtown Rats rolled into Aberdeen’s Music Hall on their 50th-anniversary tour, it was clear that spark hasn’t gone out.

Bob Geldof rolled out in patterned flares

The Rats hit the stage after a 30-minute video documentary about the band had rolled on the big screen and launched straight into Rat Trap.

Geldof strode out in patterned shirt and flares, half preaching, half performing, that unmistakable voice rougher now but still commanding.

It’s not the most polished sound (the Music Hall’s acoustics, superb for chamber music, don’t do rock and roll any favours), but the crowd didn’t care.

The set leant heavily on the hits: Lookin’ After No.1, She’s So Modern, Banana Republic, all played with swagger and wry humour. There was warmth on stage too; long-time bandmates Pete Briquette and Simon Crowe clearly still enjoy themselves, locking into the groove while Geldof prowled around like he’d got unfinished business.

The audience, like Geldof himself now 74, were getting on a bit. Grey-haired fans at the front faced away from the stage to snap selfies together while he was in full flight, something the younger, fiercer Sir Bob wouldn’t have tolerated but now he took it in his stride.

‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ caught full attention of Aberdeen crowd

When I Don’t Like Mondays arrived (the band’s second UK number one after Rat Trap), the noise died down to near silence. Geldof delivered it with a rasp that added something new to the song: less rage, more reflection. He talked about the world being “no less mad now,” and it landed. Whatever you think of him, he still means every word.

There were slower sections that didn’t all hit the mark, and the odd moment where the show’s energy dipped. But just as you started to drift, they threw in another punch of attitude, and the place lifted. When Geldof spoke about Scotland being the country that embraced the Rats when they first arrived from Dublin, the Aberdeen audience clearly appreciated the nod.

Support came from The Horn, a Britpop-influenced indie band whose sound contrasted nicely with the Rats’ rougher edges. Addicted To Love was the standout, a melodic tune suggesting bigger things ahead.

The Boomtown Rats’ 50-year celebration isn’t about perfection, it’s about persistence. The songs might creak at the edges, and the sound might not always behave, but Geldof’s fire and humour still burns. In a world that’s only got louder, that’s no small thing.

The Setlist for The Boomtown Rats at Aberdeen Music Hall on October 17, 2025