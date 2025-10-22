Review: Renowned climber Simon Yates’ tales are gripping but lacking an origin story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Renowned climber Simon Yates’ tales are gripping but lacking an origin story

I came way feeling educated about the mountaineering world, but lacking an insight into Yates the man.

Simon Yates gave a talk at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.
By Dale Haslam

They were making their descent from the 8,000m-tall mountain – and then the support rope gave way.

Simon Yates went hurtling down the mountainside, smashed into the ground and broke his back and ribs – sparking a three-day fight for survival.

And that was the action-packed tale the inspirational Yates told to an audience at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen last night – and gripping it was.

But something was missing.

The 62-year-old, who is originally from Leicestershire in the Midlands of England, now lives with his wife and two children in Cumbria.

Worldwide adventures from Chile to Greenland

He has been fortunate enough to travel all around the world, taking on the challenge of conquering peaks from Chile to Greenland.

However, his two-hour talk, called Pleasure and Pain, did not really cover this. The personal angle was lacking.

From the get-go, Yates launched straight into tales from his adventures in southern Chile.

But what I wanted to hear was his origin story.

Simon Yates onboard a vessel on one of his mountaineering expeditions around the world. Image: Simon Yates

What got him into mountaineering? What inspired him to devote his life to these fascinating outdoor pursuits?

Why on earth would you get up at 1am to spend all day in freezing temperatures just to reach the top, with no home comforts in sight?

I came away feeling educated about the mountaineering world, but lacking an insight into Yates the man.

When I told a friend I was going, his gut response was to fire back: “I bet he’s a public schoolboy,”.

My pal was (semi) joking that only someone from a well-to-do background could afford to spend tens of thousands of pounds swanning off around the world on adventures, while the rest of us had to get real jobs.

And the truth is – Yates didn’t really address this.

Out-of-reach experiences

The insight he provided into the world of yacht trips to magical mountain peaks and charter planes to the Arctic was engrossing, but it felt very much out of reach to the average person.

A layman strolling in would have found it interesting and would have learned a thing or two about the world’s most amazing mountain ranges – and the community of people who tackle them.

But they would have likely found the geographical detail a bit too much.

I noticed that many of the people within the audience had an appreciation of the world of mountaineering – many of whom are (or were) climbers themselves.

Judging by the applause at the end, they most definitely got a lot out of the evening.

As for Yates’s near-death experience, while climbing in Tajikistan in 2023, it is quite frankly astounding he is still with us today after his horrifying 100m fall during the descent.

Miracle story of survival

Yates and his climbing partner Mick Fowler had not eaten in two days and were four days’ walk away from the nearest village.

After two days of lying on the glacier waiting for the helicopter, rescuers finally arrived but were unable to carry Yates down.

Simon Yates told of his near-death experience. Image: Simon Yates

He somehow summoned the energy to walk for several days, before being treated by a doctor and returning to Cumbria.

Miraculously, Yates did not require surgery and is now preparing for his next excursion in the near future.

It was a genuinely captivating talk, though I felt it lacked background – and the absence of a Q&A was disappointing.

However, fans did get the opportunity to have a meet-and-greet with Yates at the end, so perhaps they could have posed their burning questions then.

