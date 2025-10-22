Review: Renowned climber Simon Yates’ tales are gripping but lacking an origin story

They were making their descent from the 8,000m-tall mountain – and then the support rope gave way.

Simon Yates went hurtling down the mountainside, smashed into the ground and broke his back and ribs – sparking a three-day fight for survival.

And that was the action-packed tale the inspirational Yates told to an audience at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen last night – and gripping it was.

But something was missing.

The 62-year-old, who is originally from Leicestershire in the Midlands of England, now lives with his wife and two children in Cumbria.

Worldwide adventures from Chile to Greenland

He has been fortunate enough to travel all around the world, taking on the challenge of conquering peaks from Chile to Greenland.

However, his two-hour talk, called Pleasure and Pain, did not really cover this. The personal angle was lacking.

From the get-go, Yates launched straight into tales from his adventures in southern Chile.

But what I wanted to hear was his origin story.

What got him into mountaineering? What inspired him to devote his life to these fascinating outdoor pursuits?

Why on earth would you get up at 1am to spend all day in freezing temperatures just to reach the top, with no home comforts in sight?

I came away feeling educated about the mountaineering world, but lacking an insight into Yates the man.

When I told a friend I was going, his gut response was to fire back: “I bet he’s a public schoolboy,”.

My pal was (semi) joking that only someone from a well-to-do background could afford to spend tens of thousands of pounds swanning off around the world on adventures, while the rest of us had to get real jobs.

And the truth is – Yates didn’t really address this.

Out-of-reach experiences

The insight he provided into the world of yacht trips to magical mountain peaks and charter planes to the Arctic was engrossing, but it felt very much out of reach to the average person.

A layman strolling in would have found it interesting and would have learned a thing or two about the world’s most amazing mountain ranges – and the community of people who tackle them.

But they would have likely found the geographical detail a bit too much.

I noticed that many of the people within the audience had an appreciation of the world of mountaineering – many of whom are (or were) climbers themselves.

Judging by the applause at the end, they most definitely got a lot out of the evening.

As for Yates’s near-death experience, while climbing in Tajikistan in 2023, it is quite frankly astounding he is still with us today after his horrifying 100m fall during the descent.

Miracle story of survival

Yates and his climbing partner Mick Fowler had not eaten in two days and were four days’ walk away from the nearest village.

After two days of lying on the glacier waiting for the helicopter, rescuers finally arrived but were unable to carry Yates down.

He somehow summoned the energy to walk for several days, before being treated by a doctor and returning to Cumbria.

Miraculously, Yates did not require surgery and is now preparing for his next excursion in the near future.

It was a genuinely captivating talk, though I felt it lacked background – and the absence of a Q&A was disappointing.

However, fans did get the opportunity to have a meet-and-greet with Yates at the end, so perhaps they could have posed their burning questions then.