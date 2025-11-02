Gallery: Day of the dead event fills Aura nightclub in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s Aura nightclub put on a wicked Disco v Dance Days, Day of the Dead event on Saturday November 1 2025.

The over-30s disco was filled with ‘Spooktacular energy’ throughout the afternoon as many partygoers came in imaginative costumes, fully embracing the Halloween spirit.

Throughout the afternoon partygoers took to the dance floor where they danced to haunting hits and showed off their killer moves.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the spooky fun!