Home Entertainment

Gallery: Day of the dead event fills Aura nightclub in Aberdeen

Aura nightclub’s Halloween disco lights up with a day of the dead party for the over-30s crowd, offering dancing, costumes and spooky fun.

Halloween themed over 30's day disco at Aura nightclub, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Kami Thomson

Aberdeen’s Aura nightclub put on a wicked Disco v Dance Days, Day of the Dead event on Saturday November 1 2025.

The over-30s disco was filled with ‘Spooktacular energy’ throughout the afternoon as many partygoers came in imaginative costumes, fully embracing the Halloween spirit.

Throughout the afternoon partygoers took to the dance floor where they danced to haunting hits and showed off their killer moves.

P&J photographer  Kami Thomson was there to capture all the spooky fun!

A busy Dance floor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Birthday celebrations for Juliana Guadama. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Alana Hendry, Beth Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Vicky Wild, Meg Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cousins from the Fyfe family. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elaine Leiper, Tallulah Leiper. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andrew and Susan Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Susan and Bob Murray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Barry Thackrey. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Birthday celebrations for Juliana Guadama (2nd right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bziera Ramcane, Derek Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Louise Moir, Anne Gill, Elizabeth Murdoch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kayleigh Grant’s birthday (centre). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tamila Meikle, Michelle McGuinness. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spooktacular energy-filled Aura as over-30s danced the afternoon away in style! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tricia McLennan, John Lindsay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One partygoer dressed up as Wednesday Addams for the Day of the Dead event at Aura. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Henry Pirie, Pamela Cooley, Fraser Stirton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
DJ Garry MacDonald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
From haunting beats to nonstop grooves, the dance floor never emptied. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Costumes, lights and nonstop dancing made the floor the place to be. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Day of the Dead event fills Aura nightclub in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Day of the Dead event in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson