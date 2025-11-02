Entertainment Gallery: Day of the dead event fills Aura nightclub in Aberdeen Aura nightclub’s Halloween disco lights up with a day of the dead party for the over-30s crowd, offering dancing, costumes and spooky fun. Halloween themed over 30's day disco at Aura nightclub, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Emma Grady, Katherine Ferries, Kami Thomson November 2 2025, 11:51 am November 2 2025, 11:51 am Share Gallery: Day of the dead event fills Aura nightclub in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/6880490/aura-nightclub-day-of-the-dead-disco-photo-gallery/ Copy Link Aberdeen’s Aura nightclub put on a wicked Disco v Dance Days, Day of the Dead event on Saturday November 1 2025. The over-30s disco was filled with ‘Spooktacular energy’ throughout the afternoon as many partygoers came in imaginative costumes, fully embracing the Halloween spirit. Throughout the afternoon partygoers took to the dance floor where they danced to haunting hits and showed off their killer moves. P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the spooky fun! A busy Dance floor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Birthday celebrations for Juliana Guadama. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Alana Hendry, Beth Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Vicky Wild, Meg Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Cousins from the Fyfe family. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Elaine Leiper, Tallulah Leiper. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Andrew and Susan Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Susan and Bob Murray. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Barry Thackrey. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Birthday celebrations for Juliana Guadama (2nd right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A busy Dance floor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Bziera Ramcane, Derek Johnston. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Louise Moir, Anne Gill, Elizabeth Murdoch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Kayleigh Grant’s birthday (centre). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Tamila Meikle, Michelle McGuinness. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Spooktacular energy-filled Aura as over-30s danced the afternoon away in style! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Tricia McLennan, John Lindsay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson One partygoer dressed up as Wednesday Addams for the Day of the Dead event at Aura. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Henry Pirie, Pamela Cooley, Fraser Stirton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson DJ Garry MacDonald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson From haunting beats to nonstop grooves, the dance floor never emptied. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Costumes, lights and nonstop dancing made the floor the place to be. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Day of the Dead event fills Aura nightclub in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Day of the Dead event in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson