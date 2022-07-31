Two-Minute Masterpiece: Aberdeen woman helped discover two tombs in Egypt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In 1895, Aberdeen archaeologist Annie Pirie Quibell was asked to join an excavation team in Egypt – a rare opportunity for a woman at that time.

Working as a copyist, Annie created drawings and sketches of the reliefs found in Ancient Egyptian tombs at Saqqara.

Here, Amy Thomson, volunteer liaison officer at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, tells us more about the Aberdeen woman and how she helped discover two tombs after moving to Luxor.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

