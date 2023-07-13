Rare Joan Eardley Haystack painting sells for record price at Aberdeen auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Joan Eardley Haystack painting sells for record price at Aberdeen auction

The Glasgow-born artist called Catterline home after moving to the north-east.

By David Mackay
Eardley mixed hay into the paint while painting her haystack pictures. Image: John Milne Auctioneers
Eardley mixed hay into the paint while painting her haystack pictures. Image: John Milne Auctioneers

An intricate painting of a haystack by an artist who made an Aberdeenshire fishing village their home has sold for a record £13,000.

The artwork by Joan Eardley attracted significant interest in the John Milne Auctioneers sale in Aberdeen yesterday, before eventually being bought by an English collector.

It is understood the painting came to auction as part of a consignment of works from a local seller.

Haystack fascination for Joan Eardley

Haystacks were a constant fascination for Joan Eardley with them inspiring several works from the Glasgow-born artist, who lived latterly in Catterline.

It is believed the one that went under the hammer this week was painted about 100 years ago in either the 1920s or 1930s.

The painting has a thick gritty texture in the paint with hay believed to have been used in the work.

Artist Joan Eardley in a cornfield at Catterline behind her cottage. Image: The Eardley Estate

Eardley did much of her work outdoors and would typically incorporate dust, grit and bits of plants into the painting.

While haystacks were a keen focus for her, others incorporated more landscape in the background.

A smaller picture of a haystack from the artist recently sold at a different auction in Scotland for £7,560.

The £13,000 hammer price is a record for Aberdeen-based John Milne Auctioneers.

Catterline home

Rural life in Catterline, south of Stonehaven, was a constant source of inspiration for Eardley from the 1950s, before moving there permanently in 1961.

She initially concentrated on the surrounding landscape and traditional-style cottages before doing energetic seascapes.

Despite her career lasting just under 15 years, she produced about 1,000 paintings and many more crayon sketches.

Today she remains one of Scotland’s most enduringly popular artists.

Joan Eardley: Our enduring fascination with shy artist who made Catterline her home

