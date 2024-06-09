Inverurie first-time author releases children’s book based on beloved rescue ponies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Inverurie first-time author releases children’s book based on beloved rescue ponies

Mum-of-three and early years practitioner Lesley Down said the book has become a lovely way of remembering their four-legged family member Lily.

Lesley Down with her new book Jimmy and His Ponies and surviving rescue pony Verde.
By Lottie Hood

One morning in her home near Inverurie, Lesley Down woke up with a poem about a little boy and some ponies stuck inside in the snow rattling around her head.

She wrote it down, but like her half-written stories over the years, she thought that would be it.

However, after reading the poem, her husband encouraged her to try to get it published.

At the time, the early years practitioner said: “I thought no one would ever be interested in it. And then one day, I just thought, ‘Well, you never know, do you?’ I sent it off.”

To her surprise, Austin Macauley Publishers loved the animals and the informative side of the poem and said they wanted to do something with it.

Lesley with pony Verde.
The now-published story called Jimmy and His Ponies, complete with colourful illustrations, depicts a wee boy wanting to learn how to look after his ponies and keep them fit and healthy.

While young Jimmy is loosely inspired by her horse-loving and former groom son, the ponies are based on their four-legged family members. One of whom is no longer with them.

Jimmy and His Ponies based on family rescue ponies

Around seven years ago, Lesley’s family adopted a couple of foals, Lily and Verde, from the Blue Cross after a big rescue of 80 ponies in a field in Wales.

The organisation named all those rescued after cupboard condiments.

Lesley explained: “Lily’s mum was called Pickle so it was piccalilli, and Verde’s mum was called Salsa, salsa verde, that was where the names came from.

Lesley Down's rescue ponies Lily and Verde.
“When Lily was born her mum was very young, three at most. Pickle didn’t recognise the fact that she’d had a foal at all and she didn’t know how to suckle her so Lily got used to a lot of human contact and human handling.

“She’d just come over and hang out with us and want tickles and fuss.

“Verde is more shy but she loves a good tickle on the tummy, she’s very motivated by food. She’ll always try and get some extra hay or carrots out of us.”

The book ‘keeps Lily alive’

Sadly, due to having bad feet, a condition called equine metabolic syndrome, as Lily grew she was in a lot of pain. So much so that when she was six years old, the family had to put her down.

However, Lesley said the book had become a lovely way of remembering their beloved pony.

The mum-of-three said: “We’ve only got Verde left now but that’s what makes it extra special because Lily’s very much in this book and in the pictures.

Lily with their cat in the field
“There’s a couple of things that are special to me about the book. One thing, which no one else would particularly know about, is that some of the pictures are based on photographs of the actual ponies.

“It’s really nice because it keeps Lily very much alive and it’s got the two ponies in it together.”

Also popping up on every page is their seven-year-old ginger cat Bob, who for some is the real star of the show.

Taking the book into her work one day and showing the children the story, Lesley said: “They particularly liked hunting out the cat in the pictures.

“There’s one picture where the cat is sitting on top of one of the ponies and they thought that was really funny.”

Lesley Down with Verdi.
Used to have an imaginary pony as a child

Looking back at her own school days, Lesley said the book and who it is based on is really a meeting of two dreams.

“I always have liked writing, even from a young age,” she said. “I was a really imaginative child but I suppose I played out my stories, I didn’t write them down.

“In fact, when I was little, my imaginary friend was a horse called Tiffany Tornado. I used to gallop to school on this horse.

“Normally we’d walk to school, but if my dad drove us – this was in the days before seatbelts – I would kneel up in the backseat and watch my imaginary horse galloping down the road behind us.

“So I’ve always been very imaginative and made up stories in my mind.”

Jimmy and His Ponies book.
Every year, Lesley admitted she would enter WH Smith’s Win a Pony Competition hoping to one day have a pony in her garden.

She said: “Every year, I would send off the application knowing absolutely that I would have this pony in my garden in a few weeks’ time and of course I never did.

“I’ve always wanted to have a pony and I never thought we would have ponies in real life, so it’s the different aspects coming together somehow.”

Jimmy and His Ponies by Lesley Down

For those picking up a copy of Jimmy and His Ponies, the Aberdeenshire resident said she hopes the main themes come through: “Hopefully they’ll learn a little bit about how to look after horses, and also just about doing your best.

“That’s the thing, Jimmy just wants to do his best by them.

“It’s a bit of a dream to have a book. It’s something I never thought I’d be able to actually do.

“The book has got little personal touches in it for me, and I hope that other people will like it, too.”

Jimmy and His Ponies by Lesley Down is on sale at Waterstones, Amazon and Austin Macauley Publishers for £8.99

Conversation