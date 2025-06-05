Major new Jack Morrocco show arrives in Aberdeen on June 7

For over two decades, Jack Morrocco has been a leading figure in British contemporary art, capturing the very essence of Mediterranean life through his masterful command of colour, light and form. This June, The Ballater Gallery is delighted to present Venice to Velázquez—a highly anticipated new body of work and the gallery’s only Solo Show of the year.

Morrocco returns to Aberdeen for this exclusive exhibition at the Ballater Gallery’s Viewing Room, located in the heart of the city on Spa Street, on June 7 and 8. The exhibition then moves to the Ballater Gallery’s main space in Royal Deeside from Thursday, June 12, where it will be on display until Friday, June 29.

This eagerly anticipated new exhibition has generated so much interest since going live that several pieces have sold even before the doors have opened.

A journey from the canals of Venice to the gardens of Spain

Venice to Velázquez features over forty new oil paintings, many an invitation to explore the warmth and vitality of Southern Europe through Morrocco’s distinctive lens. From the sun-drenched piazzas of Italy to the elegant café scenes of the South of France, the collection reveals Morrocco’s remarkable versatility and his enduring passion for capturing life’s fleeting moments in oil.

Whilst famous for his ability with ‘dappled light’ Morrocco’s stunning studio still life’s bring storytelling to a still life with a stylish and modern perspective whilst allowing a nod to history and Europe’s Old Masters.

Mastery of style and subject

One of the most remarkable qualities of Morrocco’s work is its breadth of subject matter; this is an artist equally at home painting a quiet backstreet in Portofino as he is exploring the grandeur of Venetian canals or the delicate interplay of light on water. David Reid, owner of The Ballater Gallery, reflects on the artist’s significance:

“Jack Morrocco is much quoted as a master of light, composition and colour. The confidence in which he paints is obvious and mesmerises younger artists as they develop their own techniques. As another artist said to me recently, he seems to breathe life into every brushstroke – it’s quite extraordinary.

“It really is exciting for us to be showing this large collection of Jack Morrocco’s work in both Aberdeen until June 8 and then Ballater from June 12 to 29. With award winning hotels and restaurants in Ballater I already know of friends booking trips to include visiting this show and making it an arty/culinary extravaganza!”

An unmissable opportunity for collectors

As Jack Morrocco’s first major solo exhibition with The Ballater Gallery in over two years, Venice to Velázquez promises to attract significant interest from both long-time collectors and those discovering his work for the first time. All works are available to view and purchase online, with sold pieces remaining on display in Aberdeen until Sunday June 8.

For those considering a purchase, The Ballater Gallery is pleased to offer detailed video previews of each artwork, allowing collectors to appreciate the exquisite framing and texture of Morrocco’s work from the comfort of their own home.

Visit the exhibition

You are warmly invited to experience this extraordinary collection in person. To arrange a private viewing, discuss a purchase, or request additional information, please contact The Ballater Gallery at info@ballatergallery.co.uk or by calling 01339 755444.

Explore the full collection and check availability. Let Venice to Velázquez inspire your next acquisition and secure a timeless work of art that will enrich your collection for years to come.