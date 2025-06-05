Major new Jack Morrocco show arrives in Aberdeen on June 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment Culture

Major new Jack Morrocco show arrives in Aberdeen on June 7

The artist's latest collection to go on display at The Ballater Gallery, with pieces selling before doors have even opened.

In partnership with The Ballater Gallery
Jack Morrocco's work to return to Aberdeen for gallery’s only Solo Show of the year
Jack Morrocco's work to return to Aberdeen for gallery’s only Solo Show of the year

For over two decades, Jack Morrocco has been a leading figure in British contemporary art, capturing the very essence of Mediterranean life through his masterful command of colour, light and form. This June, The Ballater Gallery is delighted to present Venice to Velázquez—a highly anticipated new body of work and the gallery’s only Solo Show of the year.

Morrocco returns to Aberdeen for this  exclusive exhibition at the Ballater Gallery’s Viewing Room, located in the heart of the city on Spa Street, on June 7 and 8. The exhibition then moves to the Ballater Gallery’s main space in Royal Deeside from Thursday, June 12, where it will be on display until Friday, June 29.

This eagerly anticipated new exhibition has generated so much interest since going live that several pieces have sold even before the doors have opened.

A journey from the canals of Venice to the gardens of Spain

Venice to Velázquez features over forty new oil paintings, many an invitation to explore the warmth and vitality of Southern Europe through Morrocco’s distinctive lens. From the sun-drenched piazzas of Italy to the elegant café scenes of the South of France, the collection reveals Morrocco’s remarkable versatility and his enduring passion for capturing life’s fleeting moments in oil.

Waterlilies and Rushes, oil on canvas.

Whilst famous for his ability with ‘dappled light’ Morrocco’s stunning studio still life’s bring storytelling to a still life with a stylish and modern perspective whilst allowing a nod to history and Europe’s Old Masters.

Mastery of style and subject

One of the most remarkable qualities of Morrocco’s work is its breadth of subject matter; this is an artist equally at home painting a quiet backstreet in Portofino as he is exploring the grandeur of Venetian canals or the delicate interplay of light on water. David Reid, owner of The Ballater Gallery, reflects on the artist’s significance:

“Jack Morrocco is much quoted as a master of light, composition and colour. The confidence in which he paints is obvious and mesmerises younger artists as they develop their own techniques. As another artist said to me recently, he seems to breathe life into every brushstroke – it’s quite extraordinary.

“It really is exciting for us to be showing this large collection of Jack Morrocco’s work in both Aberdeen until June 8 and then Ballater from June 12 to 29. With award winning hotels and restaurants in Ballater I already know of friends booking trips to include visiting this show and making it an arty/culinary extravaganza!”

Across the Bay Towards Hotel Splendido Portofino, oil on canvas.

An unmissable opportunity for collectors

As Jack Morrocco’s first major solo exhibition with The Ballater Gallery in over two years, Venice to Velázquez promises to attract significant interest from both long-time collectors and those discovering his work for the first time. All works are available to view and purchase online, with sold pieces remaining on display in Aberdeen until Sunday June 8.

For those considering a purchase, The Ballater Gallery is pleased to offer detailed video previews of each artwork, allowing collectors to appreciate the exquisite framing and texture of Morrocco’s work from the comfort of their own home.

Visit the exhibition

You are warmly invited to experience this extraordinary collection in person. To arrange a private viewing, discuss a purchase, or request additional information, please contact The Ballater Gallery at info@ballatergallery.co.uk or by calling 01339 755444.

Explore the full collection and check availability. Let Venice to Velázquez inspire your next acquisition and secure a timeless work of art that will enrich your collection for years to come.

Conversation