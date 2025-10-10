Lochaber Mod live blog: The latest updates as Gaelic celebrations kick off in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochaber Mod live blog: The latest updates as Gaelic celebrations kick off in Fort William

Keep up with what's going on throughout the festival of music, language, literature and culture.

By Louise Glen
A candid shot from the Mod captures a smiling man in glasses and a woman with long blonde hair, both looking to the right. They appear to be in a crowd, enjoying an event.
The Gaelic world will come together in Fort William this year for the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lochaber will be the epicentre of Gaelic language celebrations for the next nine days as the Royal National Mòd begins today.

The premier event showcasing Gaelic music and culture of all forms returns to the Highland area for the first time in eight years, bringing 2,000 competitors and performers to streets and venues around Fort William.

The special event kicks off tonight with an atmospheric torchlight procession, capturing the magic and community spirit of the gathering.

Latest updates from the Royal National Mod in Lochaber

Gaelic festival in Fort William starts with flaming torches

10/10 11am

Hundreds will wind their way through the streets carrying flaming torches in a spectacle that will set the tone for the week ahead.

A torchlight procession on a city street at dusk. People, most in dark jackets, carry lit torches in a crowd. Royal National Mod Lochaber
The torchlight procession will take place tonight. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Visitors and locals alike will then fill the flagship venue, the Nevis Centre, to see young Skye collective Ceilear and legendary Highland outfit Dàimh perform at the Opening Concert.

Live updates: Arthur Cormack – Gaelic stalwart honoured at Lochaber mod

10/10 11am

Gaelic singing star and cultural powerhouse Arthur Cormack has been named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year — and many will say it is richly deserved.

The Skye-born singer, known for his soaring voice and decades of dedication to the language, was awarded the prestigious title as the Royal National Mòd got under way in Lochaber today.

Arthur, 60, has been a towering figure in Gaelic life since first taking to the stage aged eight — and he has barely paused since.

He has performed across the world, won the coveted Mòd Gold Medal at just 18, and co-founded the Gaelic music label Macmeanmna, which has released more than 60 albums.

A man stands at a podium, gesturing with his left hand, appearing to give a speech. Behind him are two banners, one with the text "BLAS festival". Royal National Mod Lochaber

Arthur Cormack. Image: Supplied. He was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

But it is not just his musical talents that make Arthur a national figure.

For more than 30 years, he led Fèisean nan Gàidheal — the grassroots movement offering Gaelic arts and culture tuition to young people. During his time in charge, the organisation grew to reach around 80,000 people a year.

Cormack also played a key role in the development of Gaelic-medium education, helping to establish schools in Portree and Edinburgh.

His contributions to Gaelic life were recognised in 2015 when he was awarded an OBE.

Now semi-retired, he continues to sing, adjudicate and support Gaelic initiatives — with his three children also carrying on the tradition as Mòd Gold Medal winners.

‘Arthur exemplifies the passion that keeps the Gaelic language thriving’

Accepting the ambassador honour, Arthur said: “Gaelic has always been an important feature of my home and working life but I enjoyed support from family and colleagues in everything I have done.

“I am very grateful to the Scottish Government and An Comunn Gàidhealach for the honour of being named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year.

“Although not working full-time anymore, I intend to continue supporting Gaelic initiatives and look forward to helping out where I can.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Arthur exemplifies the dedication and passion that keeps the Gaelic language thriving.”

Ealasaid MacDonald, chief executive of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, added: “A well-deserved honour for someone who has done so much for our language and our communities.”

From schoolboy singer to tireless campaigner, Arthur Cormack remains one of the leading lights of the Gaelic world.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.

