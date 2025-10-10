Lochaber Mod live blog: The latest updates as Gaelic celebrations kick off in Fort William

Lochaber will be the epicentre of Gaelic language celebrations for the next nine days as the Royal National Mòd begins today.

The premier event showcasing Gaelic music and culture of all forms returns to the Highland area for the first time in eight years, bringing 2,000 competitors and performers to streets and venues around Fort William.

The special event kicks off tonight with an atmospheric torchlight procession, capturing the magic and community spirit of the gathering.

Latest updates from the Royal National Mod in Lochaber

Gaelic festival in Fort William starts with flaming torches

10/10 11am

Hundreds will wind their way through the streets carrying flaming torches in a spectacle that will set the tone for the week ahead.

Visitors and locals alike will then fill the flagship venue, the Nevis Centre, to see young Skye collective Ceilear and legendary Highland outfit Dàimh perform at the Opening Concert.

Live updates: Arthur Cormack – Gaelic stalwart honoured at Lochaber mod

10/10 11am

Gaelic singing star and cultural powerhouse Arthur Cormack has been named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year — and many will say it is richly deserved.

The Skye-born singer, known for his soaring voice and decades of dedication to the language, was awarded the prestigious title as the Royal National Mòd got under way in Lochaber today.

Arthur, 60, has been a towering figure in Gaelic life since first taking to the stage aged eight — and he has barely paused since.

He has performed across the world, won the coveted Mòd Gold Medal at just 18, and co-founded the Gaelic music label Macmeanmna, which has released more than 60 albums.

Arthur Cormack. Image: Supplied. He was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

But it is not just his musical talents that make Arthur a national figure.

For more than 30 years, he led Fèisean nan Gàidheal — the grassroots movement offering Gaelic arts and culture tuition to young people. During his time in charge, the organisation grew to reach around 80,000 people a year.

Cormack also played a key role in the development of Gaelic-medium education, helping to establish schools in Portree and Edinburgh.

His contributions to Gaelic life were recognised in 2015 when he was awarded an OBE.

Now semi-retired, he continues to sing, adjudicate and support Gaelic initiatives — with his three children also carrying on the tradition as Mòd Gold Medal winners.

‘Arthur exemplifies the passion that keeps the Gaelic language thriving’

Accepting the ambassador honour, Arthur said: “Gaelic has always been an important feature of my home and working life but I enjoyed support from family and colleagues in everything I have done.

“I am very grateful to the Scottish Government and An Comunn Gàidhealach for the honour of being named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year.

“Although not working full-time anymore, I intend to continue supporting Gaelic initiatives and look forward to helping out where I can.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Arthur exemplifies the dedication and passion that keeps the Gaelic language thriving.”

Ealasaid MacDonald, chief executive of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, added: “A well-deserved honour for someone who has done so much for our language and our communities.”

From schoolboy singer to tireless campaigner, Arthur Cormack remains one of the leading lights of the Gaelic world.

Whether you’re attending for the competitions, the concerts, or simply to enjoy the spirit of Gaelic culture this is the place to keep up with all the updates from the Mod.