Platform to highlight vibrant Aberdeen hip hop scene set to be launched

A new platform that celebrates and supports the talent within the thriving Aberdeen hip-hop scene is set to launch this weekend

Founded by highly respected Granite City based producers Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) and Jackill (Jack Hughes) it will begin at Upstairs at O’Neill’s on Saturday (November 27) evening.

The platform is called HOURS and will feature club nights and recorded intimate sets. HOURS will also foster the development of collaborations between Aberdeen hip-hop artists and musicians in other genres.

The opening night will be headlined by Gidd Gamz who is a legend in the Aberdeen hip-hop scene and is renowned for his groundbreaking project Mind Over Manor. Support comes from JusHarry, NaeFace and Cameron Jay.

Nick said: “There hasn’t been much put on in Aberdeen to highlight the hip hop talent in the city.

“When venues started to open up after the lockdown rather than complain or bemoan that there’s not that platform Jack and myself decided to try to make a difference by putting something on ourselves.

“HOURS is a platform to support and champion those artists. It also gives them experience of a live setting so they can perform and generate another income stream.

“There is an audience for them with people attracted to their music but they’re not necessarily getting an opportunity to perform and connect with an audience.

“Whilst providing that platform we also want to provide links to the wider Aberdeen scene as well by bringing in acts that are maybe working in different genres.

“It is to foster collaboration and networking between the scenes to see them come together rather than have segmented groups of talent within the city.”

Influential rappers and producers

As Vagrant Real Estate producer/DJ Nick released the acclaimed album Glass Half Full in collaboration with New York rapper Ynx716.

Earlier this year he teamed up with singer/songwriter Misty Galactic to record single Holy Places. Nick will DJ on the HOURS opening night, spinning the best in hip-hop, from boom bap to drill.

Jack, under the moniker Jackill, is also a highly respected and influential rapper and released album A Day With The Jackill to acclaim in 2019.

Vibrant Aberdeen hip hop scene

They are part of an exciting hip-hop scene within the Granite City that may be underground now – HOURS is designed to make that scene heard.

Nick said: “Looking at it from a producer standpoint the scene in Aberdeen is the healthiest it has ever been.

“We have Ransom FA who is one of Scotland’s biggest hip hop acts and is from Aberdeen. He has opened the door to let other people see it can be done.

“There is Chef from Aberdeen who is up for a SAMA (Scottish Alternative Music Award) for best hip-hop.

“We also have Gidd Gamz who has been doing a lot of good work with the Ransom HQ providing a studio space in the city centre for people to come in and record their music who maybe wouldn’t have access to those tools otherwise.

“JusHarry is releasing singles fairly prolifically at the moment that are doing really well on line with 4,000 streams on his latest single within a week.

“There is an engagement there but yet he has never performed live.

“We are giving that infrastructure to these artists to allow them to develop that audience and lock in their fanbase.

“The platform allows them to cut their teeth live so that as their careers develop they have already put in the hours in a live environment and feel more comfortable on stage.

“Now everything is starting to open up now we want to start moving forward.”

You might also like…