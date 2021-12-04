Evening Express Christmas Concert: 52 years and still going strong

The Evening Express Christmas Concert has been a cherished festive event in the north-east for more than 50 years.

After missing out due to the pandemic last year, 2021 sees the return of the concert, which celebrates the talent of school children and performers within the local area.

Across the last few years, the concert has raised thousands of pounds for the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries competition.

It has brought communities together and the Christmas Concert’s new home at P&J Live this year is set to be one of the biggest and best yet.

Tickets are currently available online via Ticketmaster and cost £13.50 plus booking fees. The concert takes place on December 12.

To get us into the spirit, we’ve taken a look back at some of the highlights of the Evening Express Christmas Concert in years gone by.

