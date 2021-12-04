Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Evening Express Christmas Concert: 52 years and still going strong

By Jamie Wilde
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Carol singers giving it their all at the Evening Express Christmas Concert back in 1977.
The Evening Express Christmas Concert has been a cherished festive event in the north-east for more than 50 years.

After missing out due to the pandemic last year, 2021 sees the return of the concert, which celebrates the talent of school children and performers within the local area.

Across the last few years, the concert has raised thousands of pounds for the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries competition.

It has brought communities together and the Christmas Concert’s new home at P&J Live this year is set to be one of the biggest and best yet.

Tickets are currently available online via Ticketmaster and cost £13.50 plus booking fees. The concert takes place on December 12.

To get us into the spirit, we’ve taken a look back at some of the highlights of the Evening Express Christmas Concert in years gone by.

One of the very first Evening Express Carol Concerts at the Aberdeen Music Hall. This picture was taken on December 18 1974.
Collecting donations at 1976’s Carol Concert.
The three musketeers: Picture is taken from 1976’s Carol Concert.
Youngsters singing at the Evening Express Carol Concert 1978.
An organist leads the way for the large choir at 1979’s Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert.
Kids enjoying their lollipops at 1979’s Carol Concert.
Harlaw Brass Band performing at the Evening Express Carol Concert in 1984.
Mr Anderson conducting the Aberdeen Music Centre Girls Choir during a performance at 1988’s Carol Concert.
Paul Smith (5) throws in the air the £1,322 raised at the Evening Express Carol Concert held in 1988.
Neil Meldrum leading the way as compere for the Christmas concert in 1993.
The Children’s Theatre told the history of Christmas in their nativity play as part of the Evening Express Carol Concert on December 13 1995. Members of the cast, pictured during rehearsals, are (back, from left) Sarah Poon, Graham Connolly and James Pearson. (Front, from left) Peter Ballantyne, Barry Burnett and Melanie Burk.
Evening Express Carol Concert, 1997.
Musicians performing in the Evening Express Carol Concert of 1999.
Aberdeen Youth Brass Band play to a packed Music Hall in 2004.
40th Anniversary Carol Concert at the Music Hall in 2007: Euphonium soloist, Richard Kidd, of Aberdeen Youth Brass Band.
Souvenir programme for 2009’s Carol Concert.
Carol Concert at St Mark’s Church in 2016. Dyce Primary’s 3/4 Choir.

Tickets for this year’s Evening Express Christmas Concert cost £13.50 plus booking fees. Visit www.pandjlive.com

