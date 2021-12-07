Psych rockers Pigs x 7 aim to bring catharsis through volume in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Psych metal trailblazers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs aim to bring catharsis through noise when they headline Aberdeen.

Such is the volume of Pigs x7 gigs singer Matt Baty insists the performances become a physical as well as sonic experience.

Matt says Pigs x 7, who headline the Lemon Tree on Saturday, crank up the amps to ‘trouser flapping’ maximum.

Such is the power of their maelstrom the band get completely lost in the music.

Matt is confident Aberdeen fans feel the same as they finally play a show that was previously postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt said: “Volume is immensely important for us.

“We like to say we get the amps loud enough to be trouser flapping.

“It becomes a physical as well as a sonic experience.

“Volume is another element that adds to it being a more cathartic experience.”

‘Fully enveloped in the music’

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs will play Aberdeen to promote third album Viscerals which was released to acclaim on Rocket Recordings last year.

They are the latest in the lineage of bands such as Swans, My Bloody Valentine, Lightning Bolt and Sunn O))) that push the extremes of volume to create a transcendent experience.

Matt explained: “My first love has always been loud, heavy music since I was young.

“When you’re at a gig I’ve always found the louder the music the more it allows you to get lost in it.

“There’s no room for any additional thought really.

“You can just get fully enveloped in the music. That’s something we strive for ourselves.

“As long as we can get lost in the music we know other people can as well.”

Finally playing Viscerals live

Formed in Newcastle in 2012 Pigs x 7 have released three albums – Feed The Rats (2017), King of Cowards (2018) and Viscerals.

Viscerals was released at the start of the pandemic and the tour to promote it had to be cancelled.

Matt said: “The album came out at the start of the pandemic and it was great to release it.

“However I was still left wanting as I needed that real life human connection to relate to the music.

“There was a bit of a disconnect there which was weird.

“However during the lockdown we sent out hand written post-cards to some people that had been particularly generous to us over the years and longstanding fans.

“We pulled their mailing addresses from our database and wrote a few kind words to them.”

Pigs x 7’s ferocious live performances

Both ferocious and fun live Pigs x 7 hit the top of the UK independent chart with Viscerals and number two in the UK vinyl chart.

Matt, a charismatic and passionate presence on stage, is frustrated the normal post show interaction with fans will have to be restricted on this tour to limit the threat of coronavirus.

He said: “So many people suffered a torrid time so not being able to play shows for a couple of months pales into insignificance to what may others were going through.

“The most frustrating part of the lockdown for us was having the shows rescheduled and seeing them on the horizon but not really knowing if they would go ahead.

“This tour is a little bit different as we have set a bunch of rules for ourselves to minimise the risk of catching Covid.

“We are trying to keep the amount of people we make contact with during the tour right down to a minimum.

“This tour is different from previous ones because normally straight after the show we would go to the merch table and have a chat with people.

“That was a point where we could just chat to people and forge a connection.”

Work on new material imminent

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have previously claimed their name is an ‘ego inhibitor’ that keeps them completely focused on the music and not chasing success.

Pigs x 7 did not write or record during the coronavirus lockdown but have plans to start working on new material next month.

He said: “We’re the kind of band who really need to be in the same room and doing it the old way for us to be properly productive.

“Once the restrictions were lifted and everyone was fully vaccinated it was time to start learning the songs again.

“We had a handful of festival shows to prepare for so we did them.

“As soon as those had finished it was time to get the headline set together.

“We have plenty of ideas, rough sketches and riffs.

“We’re taking a week out in January to focus on the next record then which I’m looking forward to.”

Box Records blazing a sonic trail

Matt also runs the superb Box Records which has released albums by artists such as Terminal Cheesecake, Casual Nun, Luminous Bodies and Lower Slaughter amongst many others.

He said: “The more gigs I started to do with Pigs you are on the road a lot and meet so many inspiring, incredible people.

“It (Box Records) is just a vehicle to get that music out there as well.”