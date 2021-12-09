The King of the Waltz – 5 releases from André Rieu

An error occurred. Please try again.

Celebrating his latest, “Happy Together”, here are 5 fantastic releases from André Rieu.

We start with “Happy Together”, an album celebrating the return to life, happiness and love…

1. Happy Together

Released just in time for the festive season, ‘Happy Together’ is now available.

Recorded at his studio with his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra, André has personally chosen and recorded some of his favourite songs from around the world.

Set to be the Christmas soundtrack of choice for fans, enjoy songs including “You are my Sunshine”, “Happy Together”, “Valencia” and “When I’m 64”.

2. Magical Maastricht – Together In Music

Two hours of beautiful music, this essential DVD is the perfect introduction to André this Christmas.

Featuring the celebrations around André’s 100th concert on the Vrijthof in Maastricht, revisit famous tracks including “Lara’s Theme” (from Doctor Zhivago), performed with the participation of 300 professional dancing couples, and the “Parade of the Charioteers” from Ben Hur.

3. Jolly Holiday

A wonderful festive release, enjoy a CD featuring classic tracks with an accompanying DVD offering a glimpse into the world of André Rieu.

A selection of popular Christmas tunes, featured tracks include; “Walking in the Air” and “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas”.

4. Christmas Around The World And Christmas I Love Pack

Join the celebrated Dutch violinist and composer, André Rieu, for a double bill of performances as he plays a selection of Christmas favourites and reflects on treasured festive memories.

5. December Lights

The perfect way to get yourself into the holiday spirit, this album features a special song André wrote himself – the title track “December Lights”.

Inspired by the time André first met his wife on a beautiful winter’s day in Brussels, this album contains a selection of beautiful tracks to enjoy throughout the festive season.

